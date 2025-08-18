Agenda review: Truckee Fire, Placer Supervisors and Truckee Donner Public Utility District

Truckee Fire Protection District

The Truckee Fire Protection District Measure T Citizens Oversight Committee

is meeting on Monday, August 18 at 12304 Joerger Drive Truckee, California at 5:30 p.m.

7. BUSINESS:

A. Discussion with Possible Action: Measure T Financial Expenditure Update FY25/26

B. Discussion with Possible Action: 2025 YTD Accomplishments & Updates

See the full agenda here .

Placer County Supervisors

The Placer County Board of Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, August 19 at 9 a.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at Placer County Administrative Center, 175 Fulweiler Avenue, Auburn or remotely at https://www.placer.ca.gov/boslive .

8.PUBLIC WORKS

A.Placer County Transit 2025 Short-Range Transit Plan and Proposed Service Plan Implementation

1.Adopt a Resolution to approve Placer County Transit’s 2025 Short-Range Transit Plan and Proposed Service Plan Implementation, subject to available funding and in partnership and agreement with local jurisdictions who contract with Placer County Transit to provide transit services on their behalf.

2.Determine the proposed action is exempt from environmental review pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15306.

Consent

12. AGRICULTURE, PARKS, & NATURAL RESOURCES

A.French Meadows Biomass Removal and Utilization Project | Ratification of Grant Application for USDA Forest Service’s Hazardous Material Transportation Assistance

1.Ratify the submission of a grant application to the United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service’s Hazardous Material Transportation Assistance Grant Program in the amount of $87,987 to support the removal and biomass utilization of decked woody material at the French Meadows Ecological Forest Restoration Project site.

2.Approve and authorize the Director of Agriculture, Parks, and Natural Resources, or designee, to accept the grant in the amount of $87,987, if awarded.

3.Authorize the Director of Agriculture, Parks, and Natural Resources, or designee, to execute all required documents and future amendments related to the grant, subject to County Counsel and Risk Management concurrence.

4.Approve a FY 2025–26 Budget Amendment #AM-01213 to increase appropriations for Regional Forest Health – SRF in the amount of $175,974, with offsetting revenue from the USDA Forest Service’s Hazardous Material Transportation Assistance Grant Program.

5.Determine the proposed actions are exempt from environmental review pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15308.

See the full agenda here .

Truckee Donner Public Utility District

The Truckee Donner Public Utility District Board of Directors will be meeting Wednesday, August 20 at 6 p.m. at 11570 Donner Pass Road Truckee.

WORKSHOP

16. 2025 Water Utility Cost of Service and Rate Study. Provide input and direction on the 2025 water utility cost of service and rate study.

17. Budget Workshop #2. a) Receive the information from this workshop item and provide strategic direction to staff regarding Budget 2026 & 2027 preparations. b) Schedule a Budget Public Hearing on 11/5/2025 for the Budget 2026 & 2027 and consideration for approval by the board of the Budget 2026 & 2027

18. Workshop on Advanced Powerline Safety Settings (APSS). Receive this presentation and provide feedback to staff.

See the full agenda here .

