Agenda review: Truckee Fire Protection District, California Tahoe Conservancy, Tahoe City PUD

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Fire Protection District Board of Directors is meeting on Tuesday, June 18 at 12304 Joerger Drive Truckee, California at 5:30 p.m.

OLD BUSINESS:

A. Discussion with Possible Action: Fire Protection Funding from Placer County

Related to Annexation #7.

Email to Community Development Resource Agency Staff. Martis Valley Development Impacts to Fire Protection Services. Discussion with Possible Action: Resolution 01-2024; A Resolution of the Board of Directors of the Truckee Fire Protection District Asking the Board of Supervisors of Placer County to Place an Immediate Moratorium on Building and Improvement in the Area Designated as Annexation No. 7 – Truckee Fire Protection District Due to Inadequate Fire Protection Funding.

10. NEW BUSINESS:

A. Discussion with Possible Action: TFPD Preliminary Budget for Fiscal Year 2024/2025.

Resolution 06-2024; A Resolution to Adopt the TFPD Preliminary Budget for Fiscal-Year 2024/2025.

B. Discussion with Possible Action: Measure T Preliminary Budget for Fiscal Year 2024/2025.

Resolution 07-2024; A Resolution to Adopt the Measure T Preliminary Budget for Fiscal-Year 2024/2025.

C. Discussion with Possible Action: 2024 Fire Suppression Assessment Engineer’s Report.

D. Discussion with Possible Action: Special Tax, Benefit Assessment, CFD Special Tax and Measure T Special Tax Resolutions.

Resolution 08-2024; A Resolution Requesting the County of Nevada to Collect District Special Taxes on the Nevada County Secured Tax Roll for Fiscal Year 2024/2025. Resolution 09-2024; A Resolution Requesting Collection of Charges on Tax Roll for Fiscal Year 2024/2025. Resolution 10-2024; A Resolution Requesting Collection of Charges on Tax Roll for Fiscal Year 2024/2025. Resolution 11-2024; A Resolution Requesting the County of Nevada to Collect District Special Taxes on the Nevada County Secured Tax Roll for Fiscal Year 2024/2025. Resolution 12-2024; A Resolution Requesting the County of Nevada to Collect District Special Taxes on the Nevada County Secured Tax Roll for Fiscal Year 2024/2025. Resolution 13-2024; A Resolution Requesting Collection of Charges on Tax Roll for Fiscal Year 2024/2025. Resolution 14-2024; A Resolution Requesting Collection of Charges on Tax Roll for Fiscal Year 2024/2025. Resolution 15-2024; A Resolution Requesting the County of Nevada To Collect District Special Taxes on the Nevada County Secured Tax Roll for Fiscal Year 2024/2025. Resolution 16-2024; A Resolution Requesting Collection of Charges on Tax Roll for Fiscal Year 2024/2025.

See the full agenda here .

California Tahoe Conservancy

The California Tahoe Conservancy will meet on Thursday, June 20 at 9:30 a.m. at Lake Tahoe Community College, 1 College Drive, South Lake Tahoe.

The Board will meet in LTCC’s Board Room (L104), located adjacent to the library to the left of the campus main entrance. The meeting can be viewed remotely at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83709096124 .

3. 2024-2029 Strategic Plan Adoption (action) (Resolution 24-06-02): Consideration and possible adoption of the Conservancy’s Strategic Plan, 2024-2029. Chairman Serrell Smokey of the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California will speak about the Strategic Plan during the presentation.

4. Washoe Tribal Liaison Grant (action) (Resolution 24-04-03): Consideration and possible authorization of a grant of up to $220,000 to the League to Save Lake Tahoe to support the Washoe Tribal Liaison position.

5. Lake Tahoe Region Aquatic Invasive Species Update (discussion only): Discuss the Lake Tahoe Aquatic Invasive Species Program, which is a collaborative effort among public and private partners to prevent, detect, and control aquatic invasive species at Lake Tahoe.

6. New Zealand Mudsnail Surveillance (action) (Resolution 24-06-04): Consideration and possible authorization of a grant to Tahoe Resource Conservation District for up to $150,000 to conduct New Zealand mudsnail surveillance activities in the nearshore of Lake Tahoe.

10. Program Authorization (action) (Resolution 24-06-08): Consideration and possible authorization of program expenditures of up to $3,150,300 for fiscal year 2024/25

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe City Public Utility District

The Tahoe City Public Utility District Board of Directors will be meeting Friday, June 21 at 8:30 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 221 Fairway Drive, Tahoe City, or remotely at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86013028520 .

General Business

2. Accept the 2023 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report and Related Reports

3. Consider a request to name the West Shore Trail in honor of the late Senator Dianne Feinstein

4. Adopt Resolution No. 24-21 Reaffirming Commitment to the Speak Your Peace Campaign and the Nine Tools of Civility – A Framework for Civil Civic Discourse

5. Report on Agreement to Acquire the Assets of the Tahoe Swiss Village Utility, Inc. (Tahoe Swiss Village Utility and Glenridge Park Water Company)

See the full agenda here .