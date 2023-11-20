Agenda review: Truckee Fire Protection District
TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Fire Protection District Board of Directors is meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 12304 Joerger Drive Truckee, California at 5:30 p.m.
5:30 p.m.Public Hearing: Capital Improvement Plan and Mitigation Fee Annual Expenditure Plan and 5-Year Findings Report for Fiscal Year 2023/2024.
1. Discussion with Possible Action: Resolution 23-2023; A Resolution Adopting the Capital Improvement Plan and Mitigation Fee Annual Expenditure Plan and 5-Year Findings Report for Fiscal Year 2023/2024.
Old business –
A. Discussion with Possible Action: Fire Protection Funding from Placer County
Related to Annexation #7.
1. Discussion with Possible Action: Resolution 19-2023; A Resolution of the Board of Directors of the Truckee Fire Protection District Asking the Board of Supervisors of Placer County to Place an Immediate Moratorium on Building and Improvement in the Area Designated as Annexation No. 7 –Truckee Fire Protection District Due to Inadequate Fire Protection Funding.
New business –
A. Discussion with Possible Action: MOU with Sierra Lakes County Water District (SLCWD) for use of Loader 97 for Fire Hydrant Snow Removal.
B. Discussion with Possible Action: Shop Tool Purchase.
C. Discussion with Possible Action: Proposed Defensible Space Ordinance Changes.
