Agenda review: Truckee Fire, Truckee Donner and Tahoe City PUDs

Truckee Fire Protection District

The Truckee Fire Protection District Board of Directors is meeting on Tuesday, July 15 at 12304 Joerger Drive Truckee, California at 5:30 p.m.

9. OLD BUSINESS:

A. Discussion: Hundred Acre Wood, LLC Annexation.

10. NEW BUSINESS:

A. Discussion with Possible Action: Award and Contract Services for the Glenshire to Hirschdale Egress Forest Management Project.

1. Glenshire to Hirschdale Egress Fuel Reduction Project Bid Opening Report.

2. Proposal Recommended for Award – Sierra Valley Enterprises.

B. Discussion with Possible Action: Revisions and Updates to Policy 210: Financial Expenditure Policy.

1. Draft Policy 210: Financial Expenditure Policy.

See the full agenda here .

Truckee Donner Public Utility District

The Truckee Donner Public Utility District Board of Directors will be meeting Wednesday, July 16 at 6 p.m. at 11570 Donner Pass Road Truckee.

ACTION ITEMS

11. Adopt Resolution 2025-19 Revisions to District Code, Title 5 Customer Relations – Adopt Resolution 2025-19 Revisions to District Code, Title 5 Customer Relations

WORKSHOP

12. Budget FY26 and FY27 Workshop #1 – Receive the information from this workshop item and provide strategic direction to staff regarding Budget 2026 & 2027 preparations.

13. Workshop to Review the Proposed Water Utility Five-Year Capital Improvement Plan – Conduct a workshop related to the updated 2025 Water Utility Capital Improvement Plan and provide feedback and direction to staff.

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe City Public Utility District

The Tahoe City Public Utility District Board of Directors will be meeting Friday, July 18 at 8:30 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 221 Fairway Drive, Tahoe City, or remotely at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86013028520 .

ACTION ITEMS / GENERAL BUSINESS – DISCUSSION AND POSSIBLE ACTION

Review Draft Resolution No. 25-XX Establishing Rules, Regulations, and Procedures Related to the Relocation of Customer Service Lines as a Result of the Tahoe Cedars Water System Reconstruction Project Approve a Professional Services Agreement with Primex Controls for the West Lake Tahoe Regional Water Treatment Plant Project Consider a Request from the Tahoe Cross Country Ski Education Association to Amend the Phase 1 Funding Agreement for the Tahoe XC Lodge Project Approve Offers of Dedication of Easements to Placer County for Development of the Tahoe Cross Country Lodge Project

See the full agenda here .

The Agenda Review is powered by Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation.