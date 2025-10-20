Agenda review: Truckee Fire, Truckee Tahoe Airport District and more

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Truckee Fire Protection District

The Truckee Fire Protection District Board of Directors is meeting on Tuesday, October 21, at 12304 Joerger Drive Truckee, California at 5:30 p.m.

5. PRESENTATION: Training Facility presentation by Truckee Fire Captain Arthur Huckabay.

6. A. PUBLIC HEARING: Ordinance 02-2025; An Ordinance of the Truckee Fire Protection District of Nevada County Adopting the 2025 Edition of the California Fire Code and Portions of the 2024 International Fire Code, Regulating and Governing the Safeguarding of Life and Property from Fire and Explosion Hazards Arising from the Storage, Handling and Use of Hazardous Substances, Materials and Devices, and from Conditions Hazardous to Life or Property in the Occupancy of Buildings and Premises in the Truckee Fire Protection District of Nevada County; Providing for the Issuance of Permits and Collection of Fees Therefor.

1. Discussion with Possible Action: Resolution 22-2025; A Resolution in the Matter of: Local Amendments to the State Fire Code Findings of Facts based on Local Conditions to Support Local Amendments (Nevada County).

2. Discussion with Possible Action: Resolution 23-2025; A Resolution in the Matter of: Local Amendments to the State Fire Code Findings of Facts based on Local Conditions to Support Local Amendments (Placer County).

3. Discussion with Possible Action: Ordinance 02-2025; An Ordinance of the Truckee Fire Protection District of Nevada County Adopting the 2025 Edition of the California Fire Code and Portions of the 2024 International Fire Code, Regulating and Governing the Safeguarding of Life and Property from Fire and Explosion Hazards Arising from the Storage, Handling and Use of Hazardous Substances, Materials and Devices, and from Conditions Hazardous to Life or Property in the Occupancy of Buildings and Premises in the Truckee Fire Protection District of Nevada County; Providing for the Issuance of Permits and Collection of Fees Therefor.

11. OLD BUSINESS:

A. Discussion with Possible Action: Hundred Acre Wood, LLC Annexation.

12. NEW BUSINESS:

A. Discussion with Possible Action: Re-investing Time Value Investment Funds.

See the full agenda here .

Truckee Tahoe Airport District

The Truckee Tahoe Airport District is meeting Wednesday, October 22 at 4:30 p.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at ​​10356 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee, CA 96161, and via live web streaming: http://ttctv.org/live‐meeting/truckee‐tahoe‐airport/ .

ACTION ITEMS

5. Approval of 2026 Final Budget

6. JSX Public Charter Operation Agreement

DISCUSSION ITEMS AND BOARD AD HOC COMMITTEE REPORTS

7. 2026 Truckee Tahoe Airshow and Family Festival

8. Airport Office Building

9. TTAD vacant property on Soaring Way

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe Forest Health District

The Tahoe Forest Health District Board of Trustees is meeting on Thursday, October 23 at 5 p.m.

View in person at Tahoe Forest Hospital – Eskridge Conference Room, 10121 Pine Avenue, Truckee.

15. ITEMS FOR BOARD DISCUSSION

15.1. Certified Quality Breast Center of Excellence Award Presentation.The Board of Directors will receive a presentation about becoming a Certified Quality Breast Center of Excellence and present an award to the staff.

15.2. Proclamation Acknowledging October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.The Chair of the Board will read into the record a proclamation acknowledging and celebrating the month of October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month throughout the Tahoe Forest Hospital District.

See the full agenda here .

Truckee-Donner Recreation and Park District

Truckee-Donner Recreation and Park District Board of Directors will be meeting on Thursday, October 23, at 4:30 p.m. at the Steve Randall Community Recreation Center, 10981 Truckee Way.

4. PRESENTATIONS

4.1 Rocker Memorial Skatepark Update

5. NEW BUSINESS

5.1 Discussion / Possible Action Approving the Employment Agreement for the General Manager Sven Leff for the period of January 1, 2026 – June 30, 2029 with a salary of $200,000.

5.2 Discussion / Possible Action Approving the Lease of a Skid Steer

5.3 Discussion / Possible Action Adoption of a new Teacher III Job Description

5.4 Discussion / Possible Action Adoption of a new Park Facility Specialist Job Description

5.5 Discussion / Possible Action Adoption of a new Executive Assistant Job Description

See the full agenda here .