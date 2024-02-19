Agenda review: Truckee Planning Commission, Nevada, Placer Supervisors, Truckee Fire Protection District

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Town of Truckee Planning Commission will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 5 p.m. at 10183 Truckee Airport Road.

7. Public Hearings (Major Review)

7.1 Application 2017-00000169/TM (Joerger Parcel 4 Tentative Map); 11467 Brockway Road (APN 019-620-002), 11545 Hope Court (APN 019-620-004) and 10300 Martis Drive (APN 019-620-001); Applicant/Owner: Joerger Associates, LLC; Agent: Martin Wood, SCO Planning and Engineering

Recommended Action: That the Planning Commission adopt Resolution 2024-03, taking the following actions:

Determining the project consistent with the adopted Joerger Ranch Specific Plan and thereby precluding any further environmental review consistent with CEQA Section 15183 (Projects Consistent with a Community Plan, General Plan or Zoning) and Public Resources Code Section 21166 and CEQA Guidelines Section 15162 (Lead agency prohibition to require subsequent reports for a certified project unless specific events occur) of the CEQA Guidelines; and approving the Tentative Map, subject to the recommended conditions of approval.

7.2 Development Code Update—Zoning District Regulations, Trailhead Parking, Retaining Walls, Downtown Parking, Home Occupations, Detached Living Areas, Food Trucks, Demolition Review and Clean-Up Amendments

Recommended Action: That the Planning Commission adopt Resolution 2024-04, taking the following actions:

Recommending the amendments to be exempt from CEQA because the adoption of this ordinance is not a “project” pursuant to Sections 15060(c)(2) and 15060(c)(3) of Title 14 of the California Code of Regulations, and because under Section 15061(b)(3) of the State CEQA Guidelines, the amendments are exempt from the requirements of CEQA because it can be seen with certainty that the provisions contained herein would not have the potential for causing a significant effect on the environment; and

Recommending approval to the Town Council of 2024 Development Code amendments for Zoning District Regulations, Trailhead Parking, Retaining Walls, Downtown Parking, Home Occupations, Detached Living Areas, Food Trucks, Demolition Review and clean-up amendments.

9. Public Works

A. Receive Update on Evaluation of the Cabin Creek Biomass Facility at Eastern Regional Landfill | Authorize Request for Proposals

Receive an update on the Cabin Creek Biomass facility project at Eastern Regional Landfill including status of feasibility and financial evaluation for construction and operation of a Biomass facility. Authorize the Director of Public Works, or designee, to prepare and release a Request for Proposals for Cabin Creek Biomass Facility focusing on the utilization of onsite woody biomass for production of renewable energy, renewable fuel, or beneficial biomass based products, subject to County Counsel and Risk Management concurrence. Determine the proposed actions are not projects pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15378.

C. Twelfth Amendment to Solid Waste Handling Services Agreement | Placer County Eastern Regional Landfill, Inc. & Tahoe Truckee Disposal Co., Inc. | Receive Update on Long-Term Agreement Negotiations and One Year Extension of Agreement | Authorize Request for Proposals

Approve a Twelfth Amendment to the Solid Waste Handling Services Agreement with Placer County Eastern Regional Sanitary Landfill, Inc. and Tahoe Truckee Disposal Co., Inc. authorizing reimbursement for replacement of a failed backup generator at an estimated cost not to exceed $586,324 and repair of damaged sections of the Eastern Regional Materials Recovery Facility floor at an estimated cost not to exceed $1,875,210, and authorize the Director of Public Works, or designee, to execute the Amendment, subject to County Counsel and Risk Management concurrence. Approve a FY 2023-24 Budget Amendment AM-00933 for CC12005 – Eastern Regional Landfill Fund in the amount of $1,561,534 with an increase in revenue/transfer in of $1,055,251.77 from CC12086-Environmental Utilities Capital Fund and cancel the balance of $506,282.23 from CC12005 – Eastern Regional Landfill Fund reserves (FD21310-OT991006). Receive an update on the status of negotiations for a new long-term agreement with Tahoe Truckee Disposal Co., Inc. and Placer County Eastern Regional Sanitary Landfill, Inc. Authorize the Director of Public Works, or designee, to execute a one-year extension of the Solid Waste Handling Services Agreement if a long-term agreement is not approved by the Board by June 30, 2024, subject to County Counsel and Risk Management concurrence. Authorize staff to release a Request for Proposals for solid waste handling and processing services contract in Franchise Areas 2 and 3, subject to County Counsel and Risk Management concurrence. Determine the proposed actions are each not projects pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15378.

10. County Executive

A. Approval of Funding and Authorization for Agreements for Three Projects in the TOT Sponsorship Program and Authorization for Placer County to enter into Two Agreements with North Tahoe Community Alliance for TBID Funding

Approve $602,754 in TOT funding for one project (T4 – North Tahoe Workforce Vanpool Program) and authorize the County Executive Officer, or designee, to execute Use of Funds Agreement upon County Counsel and Risk Management approval. Approve $2,184,000 in TOT funding and interdepartmental memos for two Placer County led projects (T1 – Tahoe City Downtown Access Improvements and T5 – Resort Triangle Transportation Plan Project Component: TART Connect Expanded Service Hours) upon County Counsel and Risk Management approval. Authorize the County Executive Officer, or designee, to enter into a grant agreement with the North Tahoe Community Alliance and receipt of Tourism Business Improvement District funds for a total of up to $340,000 for the TBID 6 – Tahoe City Downtown Access Improvements in substantially the same form as Attachment D of the staff report and upon County Counsel and Risk Management approval. Authorize the County Executive Officer, or designee, to enter into a grant agreement with the North Tahoe Community Alliance and receipt of Tourism Business Improvement District funds for a total of $500,000 for the TBID 2 – Lease to Locals program in substantially the same form as Attachment D of the staff report and upon County Counsel and Risk Management approval. Determine that the requested actions are all not projects under California Environmental Quality Act Guidelines 15378.

Consent Agenda

15. Resolution approving Amendment 1 to the agreement between the County of Nevada and the Town of Truckee for snow removal services in the Glenshire/Hirschdale area of Eastern Nevada County during the 2022/23 winter season (Res. 20-482), in an amount not to exceed $96,136.33, and authorizing the Chair of the Board of Supervisor to execute the amendment.

18. Resolution approving a professional services contract between the County of Nevada and Sierra Business Council for Grant Management Services to administer the 2024 Firewise Community Micro-Grant program, in the amount of $100,000, for the term commencing February 20, 2024, and terminating October 31, 2024, authorizing the Director of Emergency Services or their designee to execute the contract, and directing the Auditor-Controller to increase the fiscal year 2023/24 Office of Emergency Services budget by $100,000.

27. Resolution designating the Church of the Mountains Campus located at three separate historic buildings on two parcels including 10077/79 and 10075 Church Street, Truckee, CA 96161 (APN 019-111-006); and 10069 Church Street, Truckee, CA 96161 (APN 019-111-009), as Nevada County Historical Landmark NEV 24-01.

8. COMMITTEE REPORTS:

A. Measure T Citizens’ Oversight Committee (COC).

B. Fire Protection Funding from Annexation No. 7 Ad Hoc Committee.

9. OLD BUSINESS:

A. Discussion with Possible Action: Fire Protection Funding from Placer County Related to Annexation #7.

1. Discussion with Possible Action: Resolution 01-2024; A Resolution of the Board of Directors of the Truckee Fire Protection District Asking the Board of Supervisors of Placer County to Place an Immediate Moratorium on Building and Improvement in the Area Designated as Annexation No. 7 – Truckee Fire Protection District Due to Inadequate Fire Protection Funding .

10. NEW BUSINESS:

A. Discussion with Possible Action: Resolution 03-2024; A Resolution Adjusting Charges and Fees for Providing Ambulance and Emergency Medical Services.

1. Consumer Price Index: 2023 in Review Data Chart.

2. Ambulance Rate Increase Calculation.

B. Discussion with Possible Action: Request for Porter Simon Rate Increase.

C. Discussion with Possible Action: Sierra Joint Community College District and Truckee Fire Protection District Affiliation Agreement 2024.

D. Presentation: 2023 Truckee Fire Community Wildfire Prevention Fund Annual Accomplishment Report.

