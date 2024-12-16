Agenda review: Truckee Planning Commission, Placer County Supervisors, TTUSD and more

Truckee Planning Commission

The Truckee Planning Commission will meet on Tuesday, December 17 at 5 p.m. at 10183 Truckee Airport Road.

View in person at 10183 Truckee Airport Road or remotely via http://ttctv.org/ .

7. Public Hearings (Major Review)

7.1 Application No: 2024-00000023, Martis Valley Quarry Two-Year Review and Project Amendment; Owner/Applicant: Teichert Aggregates; Agent: Michael Smith; 13879 Joerger Drive, APN 049-330-006-000

The applicant is requesting a required two-year review of the Martis Valley Quarry mining operations and conditions of approval. The overall purpose of these reviews is to determine if the Quarry remains in compliance with the underlying permit conditions and to check in on the monitoring program for the Quarry.

Recommended Action: That the Planning Commission conduct the required 2-Year review of the Martis Valley Quarry and adopt Resolution 2024-16 thereby taking the following actions: 1) Approve a Project Amendment allowing the quarry review process to return to a five-year timeframe; and 2) Determine the Project Amendment exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines per Section 15061(b)(3) (General Rule Exemption).

7.2. 2040 General Plan Implementation – Development Code Amendments (Mixed-Use Zoning Districts, By Right Housing and Cleanup Amendments), Zoning Map Amendments, General Plan Land Use Map Cleanup Amendments, and Amendments to Zoning District Names

The Town of Truckee is proposing to amend the Development Code to ensure consistency with the 2040 General Plan, which was adopted on May 9, 2023. Amendments to the Town’s zoning maps, cleanup amendments to the General Plan land use map, and amendments to the zoning district names are also proposed. This is the first round of cleanups and amendments proposed as part of the 2040 General Plan implementation process. Additionally, the creation of a by right housing ordinance is proposed to ensure compliance with the 2019-2027 Housing Element. The Planning Commission reviewed proposed amendments at its October 29, 2024 meeting and continued the hearing to a date and time certain to allow staff time to respond to a number of Commission comments.

Recommended Action: That the Planning Commission adopt Resolution 2024-13, taking the following actions: 1) Recommending the amendments to be exempt from CEQA because the adoption of this ordinance is not a “project” pursuant to Sections 15060(c)(2) and 15060(c)(3) of Title 14 of the California Code of Regulations, and because under Section 15061(b)(3) of the State CEQA Guidelines, the amendments are exempt from the requirements of CEQA because it can be seen with certainty that the provisions contained herein would not have the potential for causing a significant effect on the environment; and 2) Recommending approval to the Town Council of the following General Plan Implementation actions: 1) 2024 Development Code amendments for mixed-use zoning districts, by right housing and cleanup amendments; 2) Zoning map amendments; and 3) General Plan clean-up amendments.

See the full agenda here .

Placer County Supervisors

The Placer County Board of Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, Dec, 17 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at Placer County Administrative Center, 175 Fulweiler Avenue, Auburn or remotely at https://www.placer.ca.gov/boslive .

9:45 a.m.

4. COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT RESOURCE AGENCY

Placer County Government Center Master Plan Amendment – (PLN24-00243) – Supervisorial District 5

Conduct a Public Hearing to consider the following:

Determine the potential impacts of the amendment to the Placer County Government Center Master Plan is within the scope of the analysis of the previously certified Final Environmental Impact Report for the Placer County Government Center Master Plan.

Adopt an Ordinance to amend Table 2-1: Development Standards of the Placer County Government Center Master Plan to allow Medical Services – Hospitals and Extended Care as an allowable use in the Commercial Planned Development zone district subject to approval of a Minor Use permit

Consent

8. AGRICULTURE, PARKS, & NATURAL RESOURCES

Authorize the Purchasing Manager, or designee, to execute an amendment to Agreement No. SCN105140 with Far Western Anthropological Research Group, Inc. in the amount of $23,977 for a revised agreement amount not to exceed $188,977 through December 31, 2025, subject to County Counsel and Risk Management concurrence. Determine the proposed action is consistent with the Final Environmental Impact Report for the Martis Valley Trail Project certified by the Northstar Community Services District.

See the full agenda here .

Truckee Fire Protection District

The Truckee Fire Protection District Board of Directors is meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 12304 Joerger Drive Truckee, California at 5:30 p.m.

11. NEW BUSINESS:

A. Discussion with Possible Action: Truckee Fire Protection District and Truckee Fire Protection District Employees Association Memorandum of Understanding.

B. Discussion with Possible Action: 2023/2024 Annual Audit Prepared and Presented by James Marta & Company LLP Including the Communication with Those Charged with Governance Letter.

C. Discussion with Possible Action: Resolution 22-2024; A Resolution Adjusting the Fee Schedule for Providing Fire Prevention Services.

D. Discussion with Possible Action: Changes to Retiree Health Premium Reimbursement Plan.

1. Discussion with Possible Action: Second Amended and Restated Truckee Fire Protection District Retiree Health Premium Reimbursement Plan.

2. Discussion with Possible Action: Resolution 23-2024; Approving the Adoption Of the Second Amended and Restated Truckee Fire Protection District Retiree Health Premium Reimbursement Plan.

E. Discussion: Hundred Acre Wood, LLC Annexation Request.

F. Discussion with Possible Action: Elect Board Chairman and Vice-Chairman for the 2025 Calendar Year.

G. Discussion with Possible Action: 2025 Board Meeting Calendar.

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe Truckee School District

The Tahoe Truckee School District will be meeting Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 4:30 p.m. at 11603 Donner Pass Road, Truckee.

11.0 Business Services. Approve Change Order #01 to Agreement #24-00-05 between Tahoe Truckee Unified School District and State Roofing Systems Inc., for the TTUSD 2024 Re-Roof Project.

13.0 Resolution. Approve Resolution No. 17-2024-2025 – Authorize Superintendent to Sign Application for Continued Funding for the General Child Care and Development Program Contract.

21.0 First Read – Board Policy. First Read to Adopt Proposed New Administrative Regulations and Exhibits 4119.12/4219.12/4319.12 – Title IX Sex Discrimination and Sex-Based Harassment Complaint Procedures

See the full agenda here .

The Agenda Review is powered by Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation.