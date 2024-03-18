Agenda review: Truckee Planning Commission, Truckee Fire Protection District, Tahoe Truckee School District
TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Town of Truckee Planning Commission will meet on Tuesday, March 19 at 5 p.m. at 10183 Truckee Airport Road.
View in person at 10183 Truckee Airport Road or remotely via http://ttctv.org/.
5. Selection of Chair and Vice Chair
9. Public Hearings (Major Review)
9.1 Application 2023-00000155/UP-ZC (Deerfield Waldorf School Use Permit); 12315 Deerfield Drive (APN 018-760-007-000); Applicant: Tahoe Truckee Waldorf; Owner: Dan Fraiman; Agent: Martin Wood
Recommended Action: That the Planning Commission adopt Resolution No. 2024-05, approving the following actions based on the recommended findings and subject to the recommended conditions of approval: 1) Determine the project to be categorically exempt pursuant to Section 15301 (Existing Facilities) of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA); 2) Approve the Use Permit; and 3) Approve the Zoning Clearance
See the full agenda here.
Truckee Fire Protection District
The Truckee Fire Protection District Board of Directors is meeting on Tuesday, March 19 at 12304 Joerger Drive Truckee, California at 5:30 p.m.
9. Old Business
- Discussion with Possible Action: Fire Protection Funding from Placer County Related to Annexation #7.
1. Discussion with Possible Action: Resolution 01-2024; A Resolution of the Board of Directors of the Truckee Fire Protection District Asking the Board of Supervisors of Placer County to Place an Immediate Moratorium on Building and Improvement in the Area Designated as Annexation No. 7 – Truckee Fire Protection District Due to Inadequate Fire Protection Funding.
10. New Business
- Biomass Feasibility Study Presentation by Wildephor Consulting
- Discussion with Possible Action: Telework Policy
- Discussion with Possible Action: 2024-2026 Curbside Green Waste Services
- Discussion with Possible Action: PR Firm Recommendation
See the full agenda here.
Tahoe Truckee School District
The Tahoe Truckee School District will be meeting Wednesday, March 20 at 5 p.m. at 11603 Donner Pass Road, Truckee.
9. Presentations
- Review and Approve the Facilities Master Plan
10. Resolution
- Approve Resolution No. 19-2023-2024 – Authorizing a Contract with A-Z Bus Sales for Purchase of Four Electric School Buses
14. Business Services
- Approve Home-to-School Transportation Service Plan
- Approve Reciprocal Parking Agreement By and Between Tahoe Cross-Country Ski Education Association and Tahoe Truckee Unified School District
- Approve the 2022-2023 Audit Report
See the full agenda here.
