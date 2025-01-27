Agenda review: Truckee Town Council and Olympic Valley Public Service District

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Town Council will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 5 p.m. at 10183 Truckee Airport Road.

View in person at 10183 Truckee Airport Road or remotely via http://ttctv.org/ .

5. Presentations

5.1 Flag Retirement Box Presentation.

5.2 Council Budget Calendar Overview.

5.3 Town Manager Report.

7. Discussion Items

7.1 River Revitalization Steering Committee (R2SC) Catalyst Project Recommendations. Recommended Action: That Council approve the R2SC Community Economic Vitality Action Team’s recommendations for Catalyst Projects and authorize Town staff to negotiate partnership agreements with the selected Catalyst Project property owners.

7.2 Edmunds Lofts Workforce Housing. Recommended Action: That Council approve a partnership with Paradigm8/Sagemodern for twelve workforce housing units and direct staff to negotiate a Development and Disposition Agreement.

7.3 Approval of 2025 Truckee Dirt Trail Grant Program Guidelines. Recommended Action: That Council adopt Resolution 2025-13 approving the 2025 Truckee Dirt Trail Grant Program Guidelines.

7.4 Truckee Tourism Business Improvement District Renewal Update. Recommended Action: That Council receive an update on the Truckee Tourism Business Improvement District (TTBID) renewal process and provide direction to staff to continue the TTBID renewal process.

7.5 Amendments to the Town of Truckee’s Development Code and General Plan Implementations. Recommended Action: That Council conduct a public hearing and 1) Introduce Ordinance 2025-01, Amending the Truckee Municipal Code, Title 18, Development Code and Town of Truckee Zoning Map; 2) Adopt Resolution 2025-10, adopting the General Plan Land Use Diagram and Roadway Noise Contours Diagram; 3) Adopt Resolution 2025-11, adopting the Eligible By Right Housing Sites Map; and 4) Determine the amendments to be exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) per State CEQA Guidelines Sections 15060(c)(2), 15060(c)(3) and 15061(b)(3).

7.6 Reusable Drinkware Funding Program. Recommended Action: That Council approve a reusable drinkware funding program with OKAPI Reusables to support the launch of a reusable drinkware return system at Truckee businesses, and approve program guidelines for the Dishwashing Grant Program for Truckee restaurants participating in the OKAPI reusable drinkware program.

See the full agenda here .

Olympic Valley Public Service District

The Olympic Valley Public Service District Board of Directors will be holding a meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 27 at 8:30 a.m. at 305 Olympic Valley Road.

F. Old and New Business. Members of the public may address the board on each agenda item, up to three minutes or longer based on direction from the Board President. 8:30 a.m. or as soon as the matter may be heard.

F-1 Cost of Service Analysis – Presentation by HDR Engineering, Inc. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, and direct staff to publish the proposed rate structures in accordance with Proposition 218.

F-2 Sanitary Sewer System Master Plan – DOWL. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, approve a professional services agreement with DOWL in an amount not-to-exceed $58,560 and authorize the General Manager to execute contractual documents.

F-3 Flexible Benefit Plan Amendment. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment and adopt Resolution 2025-01 approving the Flexible Benefit Plan Amendment with Beniversal, Inc.

F-4 Annual Review of the Investment Policy. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, and approve the District’s Investment Policy.

F-5 Annual Review of the Financial Reserves Policy. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, and approve the District’s Financial Reserves Policy.

F-6 Annual Review of the Pension 115 Trust Funding Policy. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, approve the District’s Pension 115 Trust Funding Policy, and authorize staff to act in accordance with the policy.

F-7 Annual Review of Other Post-Employment Benefit (OPEB) 115 Trust Funding Policy. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, approve the District’s OPEB 115 Trust Funding Policy, and authorize staff to act in accordance with the policy.

F-8 Authorization to Designate Authorized Officers at BMO Bank N.A (BMO). Proposed Actions: Adopt Resolution 2025-02, designating authorized officers for accounts with BMO.

F-9 Operations Department On-Call Truck Purchase. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, approve purchase of an F-150 truck for the Operations Department in an amount not-to-exceed $50,000, authorize the General Manager to execute all necessary contractual documents, declare the 1997 Ford Explorer as surplus equipment, and authorize staff to conduct a sale, donate and/or dispose of the items.

F-10 Purchase of Certificate of Deposit (CD) with Protective Securities, Inc. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment and approve purchase of CD with Protective Securities, Inc.

F-11 Placer County Local Area Formation Commission (LAFCo) Call for Nominations. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, and nominate a candidate if desired.

See the full agenda here .

