Agenda Review: Truckee Town Council, Nevada County Supervisors and more

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Town Council will meet on Tuesday, August 12, at 5 p.m. at 10183 Truckee Airport Road.

View in person at 10183 Truckee Airport Road or remotely via http://ttctv.org/ .

5. Presentations

5.1 Presentation on Eastern Placer County Incorporation Efforts.

5.2 Employee Incentive Awards.

5.3 Town Manager Report.

7. Discussion Items

7.1 Marks Zoning Map Amendment and Lot Line Adjustment (Application 2024-00000155/ZMA-LLA; Applicant/Owner: Jon and Romi Marks; 10441 and 10449 Somerset Drive; APNs 040-120-027,-028). Recommended Action: That Council conduct a public hearing and: (1) Introduce Ordinance 2025-06, approving a Zoning Map Amendment to rezone 10449 Somerset Drive (APN 040-120-028-000) from PF (Public Facilities) to RL-X (Low Density Residential, No Further Subdivision);

(2) Direct staff to tentatively approve the requested Lot Line Adjustment after Ordinance 2025-06 has been adopted; and (3) Determine the amendment to be exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to Section 15305 (Minor Alterations to Land Use Limitations) of the CEQA Guidelines, which exempts activities that would alter parcels without resulting in changes in land use or density.

7.2 Housing Equity Framework Acceptance and Recommendation Prioritization. Recommended Action: That Council accept the Housing Equity Framework and provide direction to prioritize selected recommendations for addition to the 2025-2027 Strategic Priorities Bike Rack.

7.3 Short-Term Rental Building Electrification Token Program. Recommended Action: That Council: (1) Provide feedback on the proposed Building Electrification Token Program concept and direct staff to develop a final program proposal for Town Council consideration; and (2) Direct staff to develop proposed amendments to the Truckee Municipal Code to allow the Town Council to approve issuance of Tokens for a broader range of programs outside of the original focus on workforce housing.

Nevada County Supervisors

The Nevada County Supervisors will be holding a meeting on Tuesday, August 12, starting at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 10183 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee, California or remotely at http://www.nevadacountyca.gov/boardmeetings and http://www.YouTube.com/c/CountyofNevadaCA .

Department Matters

21. Certificate of Recognition for Dan Wilkins for nearly 28 years of service to the Town of Truckee, including serving as the Director of Public Works/Town Engineer since 2001.

22. Resolution designating Mount Lola 1870s U.S. Coast and Geodetic Survey Remnants, located in the vicinity of Independence Lake, as Nevada County Historical Landmark NEV 25-07.

23. Resolution accepting the nomination and designation of the Poet Laureate, Karen Terrey, by Nevada County Arts Council, as the fourth Nevada County Poet Laureate.

24. Informational presentation from the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services and United States Forest Service Tahoe National Forest Truckee Ranger District regarding collaboration and hazardous vegetation mitigation efforts at the individual, community, and landscape scale in Eastern Nevada County.

25. Resolution adopting the Truckee-Donner Recreation & Park Quimby Land Dedication and In-Lieu Fee Study and revised Quimby In-Lieu Fees pursuant to California Government Code section 66477 and section 17.01.030 of the Nevada County Code.

26. Informational presentation from the Community Development Agency regarding recreation in Eastern Nevada County.

27. Resolution Adopting “California’s Joint Strategy For Sustainable Outdoor Recreation & Wildfire Resilience”.

30. Informational presentation regarding Health and Human Services in Truckee, including a core services update, collaboration highlight, and update on services for the unhoused.

North Tahoe Public Utility District

North Tahoe Public Utility District will hold a meeting on Thursday, August 12 at 2 p.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at 8318 North Lake Boulevard, Kings Beach.

H. GENERAL BUSINESS

1. Review, Discuss, and Possibly Select One (1) Candidate from the List of Nominees for Alternate Special District Representative on Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) and Authorize the Board President to Cast the District’s

2. Authorize an Increase in the Construction Contingency Executable by the General Manager for the North Tahoe Regional Park Trail Extension Project

3. Secline Beach Enhancement Project Update

4. Public Employee Compensation – Title: General Manager/CEO

a. Consider Action and Salary Adjustment based on General Manager/CEO Performance Review

Tahoe Truckee School District

The Tahoe Truckee School District will be meeting on Wednesday, August 13 4:30 p.m. at 11603 Donner Pass Road, Truckee.

13. Presentation

13.1 Update on Tahoe Truckee Unified School District Math Adoption

Tahoe City Public Utility District

The Tahoe City Public Utility District Board of Directors will be meeting Friday, August 15 at 8:30 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 221 Fairway Drive, Tahoe City, or remotely at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86013028520 .

ACTION ITEMS / GENERAL BUSINESS – DISCUSSION AND POSSIBLE ACTION

Long-Term Water Infrastructure Funding/Financing Strategy Update Adopt Resolution No. 25-20 – Establishing Rules, Regulations, and Procedures Related to the Relocation of Customer Service Lines as a Result of the Tahoe Cedars Water System Reconstruction Project TCPUD Wildfire Emergency Response Plan Presentation 2026 Budget – Preliminary Capital Improvement Program Discussion Receive an Update on the District’s Planned Grant Application to the North Tahoe Community Alliance 2025 Annual Grant Program for the West Shore Trail Reconstruction Project Report on Land Lease Agreements at 401 W. Lake Blvd (Tahoe City Community Center) with Tahoe Tree Company and Green Envy Inc.

Tahoe Transportation District

The Tahoe Transportation District will be holding a special meeting Monday, August 11 at 3 p.m. The meeting can be attended in person at 128 Market St., Stateline, Nev. or remotely.

V. TAHOE TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT (TTD) BUSINESS ITEMS

A. For Possible Action: Approve Three-Year Interlocal Funding Agreement with Douglas County for Microtransit Services within the Tahoe Douglas Transportation District Boundary

B. Informational Only: Informational Transit System Report for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025

C. Informational Only: Update and Discussion Regarding Amendment of the Operating Agreement with the South Shore Transportation Management Association for Microtransit Services

