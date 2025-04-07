Agenda review: Truckee Town Council, Nevada County Supervisors and North Tahoe PUD

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Town Council will meet on Tuesday, April 8 at 5 p.m. at 10183 Truckee Airport Road.

View in person at 10183 Truckee Airport Road or remotely via http://ttctv.org/ .

5. Presentations

Donate Life Proclamation. Dark Skies Presentation. Microtransit Presentation. Town Manager Report.

7. Discussion Items

Edmunds Lofts Workforce Housing Public-Private Partnership: Preliminary Design and Workforce Housing Development and Disposition Agreement. Recommended Action: That Council: (1) Review and provide direction to staff on the preliminary project design concept for a 12-unit workforce housing project, Edmunds Lofts, as a planned development and; (2) Authorize the Town Manager to enter into a Development and Disposition Agreement (DDA) with Paradigm8 (P|8) / Sagemodern, outlining the specific terms and conditions of a partnership with the Town for the construction of deed-restricted affordable workforce housing. Truckee Library Revenue Measure 2025 Polling Results and Direction. Recommended Action: That Council (1) Accept the Voter Opinion Survey Summary Report on a potential Truckee Library Local Parcel Tax; (2) Authorize the Town’s Truckee Library Joint Powers Authority (JPA) representatives, Town Manager Jennifer Callaway and Assistant to the Town Manager Hilary Hobbs, to vote at JPA Board meetings on actions necessary for a November 2025 special election, including forming a Community Financing District and developing a revenue measure; and (3) Authorize JPA Board members to vote to place a ballot measure on the November 2025 special election for partial funding of a new Truckee Regional Library. Artist Lofts Railyard Master Plan Amendments and Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation Zoning Clearance (Planning Application 2024-00000134). Recommended Action: That the Town Council take the following actions: 1) Determine the project exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) under CEQA Guidelines Sections 15183 and Public Resources Code 21166; 2) Adopt Resolution 2025-23 approving the Artist Lofts Railyard Master Plan Amendments based on the recommended findings; and 3) Adopt Resolution 2025-24 approving the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation Zoning Clearance based on the recommended findings and subject to the recommended conditions of approval. Truckee Police Department Policy 709 to Comply with State Legislation Under AB 481. Recommended Action: That Council introduce Ordinance 2025-03 readopting the Truckee Policy Department Policy 709 – Military Equipment Funding, Acquisition and Use Policy. 2022 Community-Wide Greenhouse Gas Inventory, and 2022 and 2023 Municipal Operations Greenhouse Gas Inventories.Recommended Action: That Council accept the Town of Truckee 2022 Community-Wide Greenhouse Gas Inventory Report, and the 2022 and 2023 Municipal Operations Greenhouse Gas Inventory Reports. Contract and Budget Approval for Truckee Weatherization Program Implementation. Recommended Action: That Council: (1) Approve program-eligible measures and not-to-exceed costs for the Truckee Weatherization Program and authorize use of up to $700,000 in funds from CIP C1510 through FY 26/27 for implementation of eligible measures; and (2) Authorize the Town Manager to amend the contract with Cinder Garden Designs for a total not-to-exceed cost of $1,003,000 with a contract expiration date of June 30, 2027.

See the full agenda here .

Nevada County Supervisors

The Nevada County Supervisors will be holding a meeting on Tuesday, April 8 starting at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 950 Maidu Avenue, Nevada City, California or remotely at http://www.nevadacountyca.gov/boardmeetings and http://www.YouTube.com/c/CountyofNevadaCA .

Consent

5. Resolution authorizing Environmental Clearance and authorizing the Chair of the Board to sign the Invitation to Bid, and the Purchasing Agent to solicit bids for the 2025 Eastern Nevada County Annual Striping Project, County Project Number 426644.

Discussion Items

18. Presentation honoring April Cole as “California Senate District 4 Truckee Woman of the Year” by the Office of Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil.

22. Presentation on Voter Opinion Survey and Truckee Library JPA’s formation of a Community Facilities District (CFD) for the purpose of placing a ballot measure on the November 2025 special election in Eastern Nevada County for purposes of generating partial funding for a new Truckee Regional Library.

See the full agenda here .

North Tahoe Public Utility District

North Tahoe Public Utility District will hold a meeting on Tuesday, April 8 at 2 p.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at 8318 North Lake Boulevard, Kings Beach.

G. GENERAL BUSINESS

1. Review, Discuss, and Possibly Select one (1) Candidate from the List of Nominees for Regular Voting Special District Representative, to fill a vacancy of one Regular Voting Member for Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) and Authorize the Board President to Execute the Election Ballot

2. Review, Discuss, and Possibly Adopt Resolution 2025-09 – Encouraging Continued Investment in Wildfire Mitigation Strategies and Collaboration with Federal Agencies to Create Wildfire Resilient Communities in the Lake Tahoe Basin

3. Fiscal Year 2025/2026 Strategic Focus and Draft Budget Parameters Discussion.

See the full agenda here .

The Agenda Review is powered by Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation.