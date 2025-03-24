Agenda Review: Truckee Town Council, Nevada County Supervisors, TRPA and more

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Town Council will meet on Tuesday, March 25 at 5 p.m. at 10183 Truckee Airport Road.

View in person at 10183 Truckee Airport Road or remotely via http://ttctv.org/ .

5. Presentations

5.1 Child Abuse Awareness Proclamation.

5.2 Kidzone Presentation.

5.3 Town Manager Report.

7. Discussion Items

7.1 River Revitalization Catalyst Project Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) Amended to update the MOUs. Recommended Action: That Council (1) Authorize the Town Manager to execute Catalyst Project MOUs with Truckee River Partners LLC and The Tanner Family Trust at 10855 West River Street and 10603 East River Street, respectively; and (2) Direct staff to expand the 10603 East River Street catalyst site to include up to five neighboring parcels and pursue MOUs with interested parcel owners.

7.2 Fiscal Years 2025/2026 – 2026/2027 Public Art Commission of Truckee Work Plan. Recommended Action: That Council review and accept fiscal years 2025/2026 – 2026/2027 Public Art Commission of Truckee Work Plan.

7.3 Truckee Library Revenue Measure 2025 Polling Results and Direction.Recommended Action: That Council (1) Accept the Voter Opinion Survey Summary Report on a potential Truckee Library Local Parcel Tax; (2) Authorize the Town’s Truckee Library Joint Powers Authority (JPA) representatives, Town Manager Jennifer Callaway and Assistant to the Town Manager Hilary Hobbs, to vote at JPA Board meetings on actions necessary for a November 2025 special election, including forming a Community Financing District and developing a revenue measure; and (3) Authorize JPA Board members to vote to place a ballot measure on the November 2025 special election for partial funding of a new Truckee Regional Library.

7.4 2024 General Plan Implementation – Ordinance 2025-02, Development Code Amendments, Zoning Map Amendments, and Amendments to Zoning District Names and Abbreviations; and Resolution 2025-10, General Plan Land Use Diagram and Roadway Noise Contours Diagram Clean-Up Amendments.Recommended Action: That Council hold a public hearing and: (1) Introduce Ordinance 2025-02 amending the Truckee Municipal Code, Title 18 Development Code, to support 2040 General Plan implementation, including updates to Mixed-Use Zoning Districts, Zoning District Names, and Town Zoning Maps; (2) Adopt Resolution 2025-10 approving clean-up amendments to the General Plan Land Use Diagram (Figure LU-2) and Roadway Noise Contours Diagram (Figure SN-8); and (3) Determine the amendments are exempt from CEQA under Sections 15060(c)(2), 15060(c)(3), and 15061(b)(3).

Nevada County Supervisors

The Nevada County Supervisors will be holding a meeting on Tuesday, March 25 starting at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 950 Maidu Avenue, Nevada City, California or remotely at http://www.nevadacountyca.gov/boardmeetings and http://www.YouTube.com/c/CountyofNevadaCA .

Consent

6. Resolution approving a contract between the County of Nevada and Dokken Engineering

Inc., for Construction Engineering Services for the Hirschdale Road at Truckee River Bridge Replacement Project number 224029, Hirschdale Road at Union Pacific Railroad (UPRR) Crossing County Project number 224030, and Dog Bar Road at Bear River Bridge Replacement, County Project No. 224024, for a total amount not to exceed amount of $401,400.43, and authorizing the Chair of the Board of Supervisors to execute the contract. (Dist II & V)

7. Resolution authorizing environmental clearance and authorizing the Chair of the Board to sign the Invitation to Bid and the Purchasing Agent to solicit bids for 2025 Vegetation Removal, County project number 715003. (All Dist)

8. Resolution authorizing environmental clearance and approving a Blanket Purchase Order with terms and conditions between Clark Pest Control of Stockton, Inc. and County of Nevada for Vegetation Reduction Spraying Services, for a total annual amount not to exceed $120,001.83 and authorizing the Purchasing Agent to execute the Blanket Purchase Order. (All Dist)

9. Resolution accepting the Amendment Modification Summary (E-76) authorizing additional funding for the construction phase of the Hirschdale Road at Truckee River Bridge Replacement Project in the amount of $7,648,000 Federal Aid Project #BRLO-5917(092). (Dist V)

Olympic Valley Public Service District

The Olympic Valley Public Service District Board of Directors will be holding a meeting on Tuesday, March 25 at 8:30 a.m. at 305 Olympic Valley Road.

Old and New Business. Members of the public may address the board on each agenda item, up to three minutes or longer based on direction from the Board President.

8:30 a.m. or as soon as the matter may be heard

Truckee Tahoe Airport District

The Truckee Tahoe Airport District is meeting Wednesday, March 26 at 4:30 p.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at ​​10356 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee, CA 96161, and via live web streaming: http://ttctv.org/live‐meeting/truckee‐tahoe‐airport/ .

ACTION ITEMS

5. 2025 Wildfire Mitigation Projects – Strategic Initiatives

6. Placer County LAFCO Special District Election

7. Truckee Tahoe Soaring Association – Lease Amendment (Seasonal Onsite Workforce Housing)

8. RESOLUTION 2025 – 02 Opposing Local, Social, Economic, and Safety Impacts that will Result from Federal Funding Cuts

Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board is meeting on Wednesday, March 27, at 11 a.m., on Zoom and at Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, 128 Market Street, Stateline, Nev.

VI. APPEAL

A. Lori and John Brooke, (et al.), Appeal of approval of New Cellular Communications Facility, County of Placer / Public Right-of-Way, Southwest Corner of Dollar Drive and Observation Drive, Dollar Point, California, APN: 093-310-024, TRPA Project File Number: ERSP2024-0264, TRPA Appeal File Number: ADMIN2024-0038

VII. PUBLIC HEARINGS

A. Amendments to Douglas County’s South Shore Area Plan including an adjustment to the Kingsbury Town Center boundary, changeable sign Standards (i.e., frequency by which signs can change their display), an energy conservation strategy, and implementation of the Phase 2 Housing Amendments, which provide more flexible development standards for deed-restricted affordable and workforce housing in town centers and areas zoned for multi-family.

B. Amendments to Placer County’s Tahoe Basin Area Plan to implement the Phase 2 Housing Amendments, which provide more flexible development standards for deed-restricted affordable and workforce housing in town centers and areas zoned for multi-family.

VIII. PLANNING MATTERS

A. Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) Annual Program Update

B. 2025 Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) Watercraft Inspection Fee Schedule, including adjustments to cover expanded decontamination.

