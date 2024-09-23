Agenda review: Truckee Town Council, Nevada, Placer Supervisors, TRPA and more

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Town Council will meet on Tuesday, September 24 at 5 p.m. at 10183 Truckee Airport Road.

View in person at 10183 Truckee Airport Road or remotely via http://ttctv.org/ .

Discussion Items

7.1 Registered Veterinary Technician Position in Partnership with the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe.Recommended Action: That Council authorize the Town Manager to execute and fund a Registered Veterinary Technician Position in partnership with the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, not to exceed the amount of $100,000.00.

7.2 West River Street Park (C1817) Additional Slope Stabilization. Recommended Action: That Council direct staff to pursue additional slope stabilization work between the West River Street Park and the Truckee River.

7.3 Quarterly Fiscal Year 2023/24 through Fiscal Year 2024/25 Strategic Workplan Update. Recommended Action: That Council receive the first quarterly update on the FY 2023-2025 Strategic Workplan progress through June 30, 2024, and provide direction to staff on proposed new workplan items.

See the full agenda here .

Placer County Supervisors

The Placer County Board of Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, September 24 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at North Tahoe Event Center, 8318 North Lake Blvd. or remotely at https://www.placer.ca.gov/boslive .

10:30 a.m.

6. COUNTY EXECUTIVE

Proposition 36 – Adopt a Resolution supporting Proposition 36 – “Allows Felony Charges and increases sentences for certain drug and theft crimes. Initiative Statute”, appearing on the November 5, 2024 statewide ballot.

10:35 a.m.

7. COUNTY EXECUTIVE

Propositions | November 5, 2024 California Statewide Ballot – Receive a presentation on Statewide Propositions 4, 5, 32, 33 and 35.

Consent

22. COUNTY EXECUTIVE

Approve Placer County’s membership in the Truckee Library Joint Powers Authority as a Non-Voting Member. Approve the “Amended Joint Powers Agreement for A New Library Facility in the Truckee Area” and authorize the Board Chair to execute the same. Determine that the requested actions are all not projects under California Environmental Quality Act Guidelines 15378.

See the full agenda here .

Nevada County Supervisors

The Nevada County Supervisors will be holding a meeting on Tuesday, September 24 starting at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 950 Maidu Avenue Nevada City, California or remotely at http://www.nevadacountyca.gov/boardmeetings and http://www.YouTube.com/c/CountyofNevadaCA .

Consent

9. Resolution approving the Operating Plan for Cooperating Agency Personnel Agreement between the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office and CAL FIRE to allow Sheriff’s Office personnel to serve on the CAL FIRE Incident Management Teams/Emergency Center Support Teams, allowing for reimbursement from CAL FIRE to the County, and authorizing the Sheriff or their designee to execute the agreement.

See the full agenda here .

Olympic Valley Public Service District

The Olympic Valley Public Service District Board of Directors will be meeting on Tuesday, September 24 at 8:30 a.m. at 305 Olympic Valley Road.

Old and New Business.

F-1 Fire Impact Fee Program – Annual and Five-Year Findings Reports. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, and adopt Resolution 2024-28 approving the Annual Report and Five-Year Findings Report for the Fire Impact Fee Program.

F-2 California Air Resources Board (CARB). Information Only: Receive presentation from Staff, review item and accept public comment.

F-3 Fuels Management Program. Information Only: Review item and accept public comment.

See the full agenda here .

Truckee Tahoe Airport District

The Truckee Tahoe Airport District is meeting Wednesday, September 25 at 4 p.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at ​​10356 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee, CA 96161, and via live web streaming: http://ttctv.org/live‐meeting/truckee‐tahoe‐airport/ .

SPECIAL ORDERS OF BUSINESS: 2024 Truckee Tahoe Air Show Review

ACTION ITEMS

6. Approval of the Classification and Compensation Study

7. Approval of Updated Policy Instruction 212 Board of Directors Medical Benefits

See the full agenda here .

North Tahoe Public Utility District

North Tahoe Public Utility District will be holding a special meeting on Thursday, August 22 at 1 p.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at 8318 North Lake Boulevard, Kings Beach.

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Advisory Planning Commission is meeting at Wednesday, September 25, at 9:45 a.m., on Zoom and at Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, 128 Market Street, Stateline, Nev.

VIII. PLANNING MATTERS

A. State of the Lake Report by Alex Forrest, UC Davis/Tahoe Informational Only

B. Lake Tahoe Dam Investigatory work by the Bureau of Reclamation, Region 10, Tahoe City, Placer County, California, Assessor’s Parcel Numbers 094-290-033, 094-540-008, & 094-540-017

No later than 2 p.m. – 3) Informational presentation on amendments to the Homewood Mountain Resort Ski Area Master Plan, 5145 West Lake Boulevard, Homewood, California, Placer County Assessor’s Parcel Number’s 097-060-044, et.al, TRPA File Number CEPP2014-0636-03

See the full agenda here .