Agenda review: Truckee Town Council, Nevada Supervisors and more

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Town Council will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 5 p.m. at 10183 Truckee Airport Road.

View in person at 10183 Truckee Airport Road or remotely via http://ttctv.org/ .

5. Presentations

5.1 Administration of Oath of Office to Council Member Henderson and Council Member Romack.

5.2 Presentation by Truckee Dance Factory.

5.3 Presentation and Update by BCycle.

5.4 Truckee Library Update.

5.5 Town Manager Report.

7. Discussion Items

7.1 Council Committee Designations. Recommended Action: That Council review the 2025 Council Town Committee Designations and provide direction regarding the Council committee appointments.

7.2 Extension of Town Benefits to Council Members.That Council provide direction to staff on the potential extension of Town benefits to Council Members, and if Council elects to extend access to health, dental and vision insurance benefits: (1) Approve Resolution 2025-07 electing to be subject to the Public Employee’s Medical and Hospital Care Act at an unequal amount for employees and annuitants with respect to a Recognized Employee Organization; (2) Approve Resolution 2025-08 extending medical, dental, and vision insurance benefits and providing Town contributions to active members of the Town Council effective March 1, 2025; and (3) Approve a budget amendment to the 2024/2025 Fiscal Year Operating Budget for a maximum amount of $40,997.25.

Nevada County Supervisors

The Nevada County Supervisors will be holding a meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 14 starting at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 950 Maidu Avenue, Nevada City, California or remotely at http://www.nevadacountyca.gov/boardmeetings and http://www.YouTube.com/c/CountyofNevadaCA .

1. Selection of Chair and Vice Chair for 2025.

2. Recognition of Chair Hardy Bullock.

Consent

14a. Resolutions pertaining to the Exclusive Right and Option to Purchase for real property located at 12255 and 12245 Sierra Drive East, Truckee, CA, 96161 (APN 018-540-035-000 and 018-540-034-000) for the sum of $1,000, and authorizing the Chair of the Board of Supervisors to execute and exercise the Exclusive Right and Option to Purchase Agreement in furtherance of development of permanent supportive housing options upon successful application of the Homekey+ grant award.

15a. Resolution authorizing an application to the Homekey+ program in a total amount not to exceed $2,400,000, authorizing participation in the HOMEKEY+ program, and authorizing the Health and Human Services Agency Director, or designee, to execute the Homekey+ documents for the project located at 12255 Sierra Drive East, Truckee, CA 96161.

22. Resolution approving Amendment No. 1 to the contract between the County of Nevada and HDR Construction Control Group Inc., for Construction Management and Inspection Services for the Hirschdale Road over Truckee River Bridge Replacement Project, County Project number 224029 and the Hirschdale Road at Hinton (UPRR) Overhead Rehabilitation Project, County Project number 224030 – BRLO 05917 (092 & 097) (Res. 24-614), to clarify a term of responsibility in the contract, and authorizing the Chair of the Board of Supervisors to execute the amendment. (Dist. V)

23. Resolution approving Amendment No. 2 to the Agreement between the County of Nevada and the Town of Truckee for Snow Removal Services in the Glenshire/Hirschdale Area of Eastern Nevada County (Res. 20-482) in a revised amount not to exceed $86,567.38, and authorizing the Chair of the Board of Supervisors to execute the Amendment. (Dist. V)

North Tahoe Public Utility District

North Tahoe Public Utility District will hold a meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 2 p.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at 8318 North Lake Boulevard, Kings Beach.

F. GENERAL BUSINESS

1. Discuss and Provide Direction to Staff for Next Steps on the North Lake Tahoe Recreation & Aquatic Center Project

2. Discuss and Provide Direction to Staff Regarding Revisions to the Recreation and Parks Commission By-laws

3. Review and Discuss Status of the District’s 2023-2028 Strategic and Implementation Plans

Truckee Donner Public Utility District

The Truckee Donner Public Utility District Board of Directors will be meeting Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. at 10075 Jibboom Street, Truckee.

SPECIAL BUSINESS

8. Consideration of Approving the 2025 Board Meeting Calendar. Approve the Board Meeting Schedule for 2025

9. Board Election of Officers. The Board of Directors nominate and elect the Board President and Board Vice President for the next twelve months.

10. Consideration of Approving a District Representative and Alternate to Serve on the Association of California Water Agencies – Joint Powers Insurance Authority Board. The Board of Directors select a District representative and alternate to serve on the Association of California Water Agencies – Joint Powers Insurance Authority Board

11. Consideration of Approving a District Representative for the Climate Transformation Alliance. Board of Directors select a District representative for the Climate Transformation Alliance

ACTION ITEMS

20. Consideration to Schedule a Public Hearing for February 5, 2025 for the Intent to Update the Martis Valley Groundwater Management Plan. Set a Public Hearing for the District’s regularly scheduled Board meeting on February 5, 2025, at 6:00PM or soon thereafter for the intent to update the Martis Valley Groundwater Management Plan.

21. Consideration of Authorizing the General Manager to Execute an Agreement with the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation for the District’s new Future Workforce Scholarship Fund. Authorize the General Manager to execute agreements with the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation and transfer Board approved budget funds for the District’s Future Workforce Scholarship Fund.

Tahoe City Public Utility District

The Tahoe City Public Utility District Board of Directors will be meeting Friday, Jan. 17 at 8:30 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 221 Fairway Drive, Tahoe City, or remotely at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86013028520 .

E. ACTION ITEMS / GENERAL BUSINESS – DISCUSSION AND POSSIBLE ACTION

TCPUD Leadership Development Program Cohort Presentations Nominate Special District Representative for Placer County Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) Adopt Resolution No. 25-01 Amending the Low-Income Residential Water Customer Assistance Program Parks & Recreation Cost Recovery Methodology and Policy Discussion – Project Kickoff District Priorities and Projects – The Year in Review and A Look Ahead

