Agenda review: Truckee Town Council, North Tahoe, Truckee Donner and Tahoe City PUDs, and more

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Town Council will meet on Tuesday, October 14, at 5 p.m. at 10183 Truckee Airport Road.

5. Presentations

5.1. Breast Cancer Awareness Month Proclamation.

5.2. Truckee River Day Proclamation.

5.3. Tahoe Truckee Homeless Action Coalition Update.

5.4. Town Manager Report.

7. Discussion Items

7.1. Appeal of Notice of Determination at 11636 Deerfield Drive. Recommended Action: That Council conduct a public hearing and make a finding of non-compliance with the Town of Truckee Municipal Code to uphold the Notice of Determination and judgment amount of $500.

7.2. Questions on the Town of Truckee Financial Policies.Recommended Action: That Council provide direction on several questions regarding potential changes to and the establishment of specific Town Fiscal Policies.

7.3. Town Manager Contract Approval and Wage Matrix Amendment. Recommended Action: That Council: (1) Approve the Employment Agreement for Town Manager Jennifer Callaway for the period October 26, 2025 to October 25, 2029 with a salary of $299,576.12, deferred compensation of $21,592, pension costs of $42,953, and other fringe benefits, including health insurance of $52,819; and (2) Adopt Resolution 2025-65 amending the updated wage matrix dated October 26, 2025.

View in person at 10183 Truckee Airport Road or remotely via http://ttctv.org/ .

See the full agenda here .

Placer County Supervisors

The Placer County Board of Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday October, 14 at 9 a.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at County Administrative Center, 175 Fulweiler Avenue, Auburn or remotely at https://www.placer.ca.gov/boslive .

9:30 a.m.

1. COUNTY EXECUTIVE

A. Commendation recognizing Judge Alan Pineschi for his 39 years of judicial service in Placer County

1.Approve a Commendation recognizing Judge Alan V. Pineschi for 39 years of dedicated public service to Placer County.

9:50 a.m.

2. COUNTY EXECUTIVE

A. MOU with Placer County Superior Court for Substance Use Disorder Diversion Services Expansion

1. Approve and authorize the County Executive Officer to execute an MOU with Placer County Superior Court for Substance Use Disorder diversion expansion services, in the amount of $875,000, for the period of December 1, 2025 through November 30, 2030, and authorize amendments not to exceed $87,500, subject to Risk Management and County Counsel concurrence.

10:00 a.m.

3. SHERIFF

A.5-Year Agreement with Axon Enterprise, Inc.

1. Approve an agreement with Axon Enterprise, Inc. in the amount of $9,683,755.71 for a 5-year term for the purchase of Body-Worn Cameras, In-Car Cameras, Tasers, Fusus, and additional software, storage and accessories.

2. Approve FY 2025-26 Budget Amendment #AM-01238 in the amount of $1,000,000 to fund the first year of the agreement by increasing appropriations in the Sheriff’s budget, with a corresponding cancellation of reserves in the Public Safety Fund.

3. Authorize the Purchasing Manager to sign the agreement and all required documents with Risk Management and County Counsel concurrence.

4. Authorize the Purchasing Manager to execute amendments in the maximum amount of $100,000 and to sign all required documents consistent with the subject matter and scope of work, with Risk Management and County Counsel concurrence.

10:15 a.m.

4. BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

A.Commendation Honoring California Highway Patrol Officer Chris Kelly

1. Approve a Commendation honoring California Highway Patrol Officer Chris Kelly for twenty-seven years of dedicated public service.

10:20 a.m.

5.GENERAL SERVICES

A.Commendation | Ralph Gibson, Museums Administrator

1. Approve a Commendation recognizing Museums Administrator, Ralph Gibson, for twenty-one years of public service and contributions to preserve Placer County’s rich heritage as a full-time Placer County Museums employee.

See the full agenda here .

Nevada County Supervisors

The Nevada County Supervisors will be holding a meeting on Tuesday, October 14, starting at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 10183 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee, California or remotely at http://www.nevadacountyca.gov/boardmeetings and http://www.YouTube.com/c/CountyofNevadaCA .

Consent

13. Resolution approving an agreement for snow removal services between the County of Nevada and the Town of Truckee in the Glenshire/Hirschdale area of Eastern Nevada County in an amount not to exceed $100,000 for fiscal year 2025/26, and authorizing the Purchasing Agent, or their Designee, to execute the contract. (District V)

Department Head Matters

28. Resolution approving a revised Pension Management Policy.

29. Resolution proclaiming 2025 as the 40th anniversary of the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Nevada County.

31. Resolution approving the determination to not open the County Master Property Tax Allocation Agreement.

See the full agenda here .

North Tahoe Public Utility District

North Tahoe Public Utility District will hold a meeting on Thursday, October 14 at 2 p.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at 8318 North Lake Boulevard, Kings Beach.

G. GENERAL BUSINESS

1. Receive Presentation and Provide Direction on the Dixon Resources Unlimited Parking Technology Roadmap (Timed Item 2:30 p.m.)

2. Award a Construction Contract, Authorize the General Manager to Execute the Agreement with KG Walters Construction Co., Inc for the Satellite Pump Station Improvements Project – Phase 1 and Find that the Agreement is Exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) under CEQA Guidelines § 15301 (Existing Facilities)

See the full agenda here .

Truckee Donner Public Utility District

The Truckee Donner Public Utility District Board of Directors will be meeting on Wednesday, October 15 at 6 p.m. at 11570 Donner Pass Road Truckee.

WORKSHOP

11. Update on the Climate Transformation Alliance. Receive this report and provide input and direction to staff.

12. Budget FY26 and FY27 Workshop #3. Receive the information from this workshop item and provide strategic direction to staff regarding Budget 2026 & 2027 preparations.

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe City Public Utility District

The Tahoe City Public Utility District Board of Directors will be meeting Friday, October 17 at 8:30 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 221 Fairway Drive, Tahoe City, or remotely at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86013028520 .

ACTION ITEMS / GENERAL BUSINESS – DISCUSSION AND POSSIBLE ACTION

2026 Budget – Draft Department Priorities and Operating Budget Discussion and Presentation 2026 Budget – Draft Five-Year Fleet and Equipment Capital Plan 2026-2030 – Draft Capital Improvement Plan Approve the 2026 Salary Ranges as required by California Code of Regulation Section 570.5

See the full agenda here .

The Agenda Review is powered by Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation.