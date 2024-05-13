Agenda review: Truckee Town Council, NV County Supes, North Tahoe and Tahoe City PUDs, and more

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Town Council will meet on Tuesday, May 13 at 5 p.m. at 10183 Truckee Airport Road.

View in person at 10183 Truckee Airport Road or remotely via http://ttctv.org/ .

Presentations

5.1 Proclamation for Asian-American Pacific Islander Month.

5.2 Proclamation for Truckee Day.

5.3 Proclamation for Truckee Day Hall of Fame.

5.4 Introduction of Baker Tilly, Consultant for Town of Truckee’s Operational Assessment.

5.5 Town Manager Report.

Discussion Items

71. Solid Waste Franchise Agreement Amendments Specifically Related to Can-Averaging Billing System.

Recommended Action: That Council direct staff to decline the proposal from Tahoe Truckee Sierra Disposal to amend the solid waste franchise agreement to implement a “can-averaging” billing system in the Town of Truckee.

7.2 Parcel Charges for Town Special Service Areas (TSSAs) and Permanent Road Divisions (PRDs).

Recommended Action: That Council conduct a public hearing on Truckee Special Service Areas (TSSAs) and Permanent Road Divisions (PRDs), and adopt Resolution 2024-24 setting assessments for the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

7.3 Proposed Housing Program Guidelines for Rooted Renters Pilot Program (formerly, Long- Term Rental Preservation Program).

Recommended Action: That Council: (1) Approve the Rooted Renters Draft Program Guidelines, and (2) Approve a $65,000 contract with Placemate to provide administrative and marketing support services for the program.

7.4 Dark Skies Spring Awareness Campaign and Lighting Rebate Program.

Recommended Action: That Council: (A) Approve adjustments to the Lighting Rebate Program guidelines; (B) Authorize the Town Manager to Execute a contract amendment with Sierra Business Council for implementation of the Lighting Rebate Program in the amount of $11,006; (C) Authorize a budget adjustment of $11,006 from the Sustainability Designation to CIP 2414

Nevada County Supervisors

The Nevada County Supervisors will be holding a meeting on Tuesday, May 14 starting at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 950 Maidu Avenue or remotely at http://www.nevadacountyca.gov/boardmeetings and http://www.YouTube.com/c/CountyofNevadaCA .

Consent Agenda

8. Resolution approving Program Supplement No. F070 to Administering Agency-State Agreement for Federal Aid Projects No. 03-59F15 in the amount of $295,000 for the Donner Pass Road over Soda Springs Creek Bridge Replacement Project, Federal Contract No. BRLS-5917(115), and authorizing the Chair of the Board of Supervisors to execute the document.

12. Resolution accepting the Wildfire CAL FIRE County Coordinator Program – Northern for the Nevada County Wildfire Coordinator Grant 22-CAL-FIRE-467704 in an amount of $186,076.80 with no required match during the period April 15, 2024, to December 31, 2024, and authorizing the Director of Emergency Services to execute all additional documents required to fulfill the requirements of the grant on behalf of the County of Nevada.

Department Matters

33. Presentation of the Draft Nevada County Zero Emission Vehicle Transition Plan.

34. Resolution approving the Nevada County Transportation Commission’s Fiscal Year 2024/25 Overall Work Program.

35. (Adopt) An ordinance repealing section 16.03.030.4, amending sections 16.03.070.1 and 16.03.050.3, and adding sections 16.03.040.15, 16.03.080.3, 16.03.030.150, and 16.03.030.151 of the Nevada County Code pertaining to Speed Limits on Cement Hill Road, Mooney Flat Road, and Donner Pass Road.

North Tahoe Public Utility District

North Tahoe Public Utility District will be holding a meeting on Tuesday, May 14 at 2 p.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at 8318 North Lake Boulevard, Kings Beach.

General Business

1. Review, Discuss, and Possibly Adopt Resolution 2024-11 Setting Various Rental Rates at the North Tahoe Event Center

2. Winter 2023/24 North Tahoe Regional Park Peak Parking Fee Review

3. Review, Discuss, and Possibly Approve Employment Agreements for the General Manager/CEO and Chief Financial Officer

Tahoe Truckee School District

The Tahoe Truckee School District will be meeting Wednesday, May 15 at 4 p.m. at 11603 Donner Pass Road, Truckee.

Facilities

12.1 Consideration of the Change of Use for a Portion of a District Land Parcel. The Scotty Lapp Foundation provided a presentation about the Skate Park to the Board of Education on April 24, 2024. They wish to build a Skate Park in Tahoe City in memory of Scotty Lapp. The TTUSD Board of Trustees will consider authorizing staff to work with Tahoe City Public Utility District (TCPUD) to develop an agreement that would allow the skate park to be constructed on a TTUSD-owned land parcel at 211 Grove St, Tahoe City, CA 96145, adjacent to existing ball fields and Tahoe Lake Elementary School.

12.2 Approve Bid Package and Contractor’s Agreement #24-37-08 with GLA Morris Inc., the Lowest Responsive and Responsible Bidder for Truckee High School Field House Project 2024.

Presentations

13.1 Approve the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District Language Access Plan

Resolution

14.1 Approve Resolution No. 26-2023-2024 – Requesting Collection of Measure AA Charges on Placer County Tax Rolls.

14.2 Approve Resolution No. 27-2023-2024 – Authorization for the Superintendent Chief Learning Officer of the District to Execute Tax Collection Contracts on Behalf of the District

Tahoe City Public Utility District

The Tahoe City Public Utility District Board of Directors will be meeting Friday, May 17 at 8:30 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 221 Fairway Drive, Tahoe City, or remotely at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86013028520 .

Action Items

2. Authorize the Submittal of Loan Applications and Associated Fees for the Tahoe Cedars and Madden Creek Water System Reconstruction Projects

3. Approve Amendment No. 3 to Professional Services Agreement with Auerbach Engineering Corp. for Construction Phase Services for the Lake Forest Boat Ramp Restroom Replacement Project

4. Authorize Conflict of Interest Waivers for Porter Simon Related to the Tahoe XC Lodge Project

5. Approve Request for In-Kind Community Donation

6. Adopt Resolutions No. 24-15 and 24-16 Requesting 2024 Election Services from El Dorado and Placer Counties

7. Speak Your Peace Project – Nine Tools of Civility Discussion

