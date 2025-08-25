Agenda review: Truckee Town Council, Olympic Valley PSD and more

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Town Council will meet on Tuesday, August 26, at 5 p.m. at 10183 Truckee Airport Road.

View in person at 10183 Truckee Airport Road or remotely via http://ttctv.org/ .

5. Presentations

5.1 Tahoe Truckee Homeless Advisory Coalition Update.

5.2 Town Manager Report.

7. Discussion Items

7.1 Appeal of Notice of Determination at 11636 Deerfield Drive. Recommended Action: That Council conduct a public hearing and make a finding of non-compliance with the Town of Truckee Municipal Code and uphold the Notice of Determination and judgement amount of $500 or, alternatively, if Council determines that the Notice of Determination was not issued in accordance with Truckee Municipal Code, grant the appeal and overturn the Notice of Determination.

7.2 Truckee E-Bike Share Pilot Program Update and Direction on Future of Program. Recommended Action: That Council: (1) Receive an update on the Truckee E-Bike Share Pilot Program; (2) Direct staff to develop a funding plan to continue the BCycle E-Bike Share Program through the 2026 season; and (3) Direct staff to issue a new Request for Proposal for E-Bike Share.

7.3 Fee Schedule Update. Recommended Action: That Council conduct a public hearing and adopt Resolution 2025-51 approving an inflationary adjustment, additions, and corrections to the Town-Wide Fee Schedule.

See the full agenda here .

Olympic Valley Public Service District

The Olympic Valley Public Service District Board of Directors will be holding a meeting on Tuesday, August 26 at 8:30 a.m. at 305 Olympic Valley Road.

Old and New Business. Members of the public may address the board on each agenda item, up to three minutes or longer based on direction from the Board President.

8:30 a.m. or as soon as the matter may be heard.

F-1 District Five-Year Strategic Plan. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, and approve the District’s 2025 Strategic Plan.

F-2 Award Contract – On-Call Engineering Services. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, and approve professional services agreement with DOWL LLC for on-call engineering consulting services not-to-exceed $20,000, and authorize the General Manager to execute all contractual documents.

See the full agenda here .

Truckee Tahoe Airport District

The Truckee Tahoe Airport District is meeting Wednesday, August 27 at 4:30 p.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at ​​10356 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee, CA 96161, and via live web streaming: http://ttctv.org/live‐meeting/truckee‐tahoe‐airport/ .

DISCUSSION ITEMS AND BOARD AD HOC COMMITTEE REPORTS

5. JSX Charter Operations at Truckee Tahoe Airport

6. Board Committee Assignments and Ad Hoc Committee Reports

Truckee Tahoe Workforce Housing Joint Powers Authority Update Town of Truckee River Revitalization Steering Committee Climate Transformation Alliance Report ACT Attendance by Board of Directors TNT/TMA Monthly Update

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe Forest Health District

The Tahoe Forest Health District Board of Trustees is meeting on Thursday, August 28 at 5 p.m.

View in person at Tahoe Forest Hospital – Eskridge Conference Room, 10121 Pine Avenue, Truckee.

15. TIMED ITEMS FOR BOARD DISCUSSION

15.1. Semi-Annual Retirement Plan Update. The Board of Directors will receive a semi-annual retirement plan update from Multnomah Group.

15.2. Annual Investment Report. The Board of Directors will receive an annual investment report from Chandler Asset Management.

15.3. Strategic Plan and Winning Aspirations Update. The Board of Directors will receive an update on FY 2025 Annual Goals.

15.4. NUKA Conference Presentation. The Board of Directors will receive an update an update from attendees at a recent South Central Foundation Nuka System of Care Conference.

16. ITEMS FOR BOARD ACTION

16.1. Approve Board Policies

16.1.1. Financial Assistance Program Full Charity Care and Discount Partial Charty Care Policies, ABD-09

16.1.2. Credit and Collection Policy, ABD-8

See the full agenda here .

