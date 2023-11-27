Agenda review: Truckee Town Council, Olympic Valley PSD, Placer Supervisors

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Town Council will meet Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 5 p.m. at 10183 Truckee Airport Road.

View in person at 10183 Truckee Airport Road or remotely via http://ttctv.org/ .

Presentations

5.1 – Truckee High School Environmental Science Litter Audit.

5.2 – Local Road Safety Plan Update Presentation.

5.3 – Land Use Application Quarterly Report.

5.4 – Employee Incentive Awards.

5.5 – Town Manager Report.

Discussion Items

7.1 – Truckee Weatherization Program. Recommended Action: That Council authorize use of up to $310,000 in funds from CIP C1510 through December 31, 2025, to fund a low-income weatherization pilot program in Truckee.

7.2 – Approval of the FY 2023/24 through FY 2024/25 Strategic Workplan. Recommended Action: That Council receive the first quarterly update on the FY 2023-2025 Strategic Workplan progress through September 30, 2023.

7.3 – 2023 Affordable Housing In-Lieu Fee and Workforce Housing Ordinance Review. Recommended Action: That Council conduct a public hearing and accept public comment on the affordable housing in-lieu fee program update and adopt Resolution 2023-63 to approve an updated affordable housing in-lieu fee based on the affordable housing in-lieu fee short-term calculation adopted in 2017 and defer review of the Workforce Housing Ordinance.

See the full agenda here .

Placer County Supervisors

Placer County Board of Supervisors

The Placer County Board of Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 9 a.m.

2:30 p.m. Public Works

Truckee River Bridge Mural Project

Adopt a Resolution approving the Truckee River Bridge Mural Project and authorizing the Director of Public Works, or designee, to submit a Transportation Art Proposal application to the State of California Department of Transportation.

Determine the proposed action is exempt from environmental review pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15301 and 15061(b)(3).

Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transit | Approval of Extended Free to the Rider Bus Service

Approve the continuation of free to the rider bus service on Placer County’s Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transit public bus system for an additional two-year period beginning December 12, 2023. Determine the proposed action is not a project pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15378.

See the full agenda here .

Olympic Valley Public Service District

The Olympic Valley Public Service District Board of Directors will be holding a meeting on Tuesday, Nov.. 28 at 8:30 a.m. at 305 Olympic Valley Road.

Old and New Business. Members of the public may address the board on each agenda item, up to three minutes or longer based on direction from the Board President.

F-1 Fuels Management Program. Information Only: Review item and accept public comment.

F-2 Granite Chief “A” Line Sewer. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment and authorize the General Manager to send Notice of Discontinuance of Sewer and Water Service to the Granite Chief Estates Property Owners Association and each Property Owner connected to the “A” Line Sewer.

F-3 Flexible Benefit Plan Amendment. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment and approve Flexible Benefit Plan Amendment with Beniversal, Inc. by adoption of Resolution 2023-21.

See the full agenda here .