Agenda review: Truckee Town Council, Placer County Supervisors, Olympic Valley PSD

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Truckee Town Council will meet on Tuesday, March 12 at 5 p.m. at 10183 Truckee Airport Road.

View in person at 10183 Truckee Airport Road or remotely via http://ttctv.org/ .

Discussion items:

7.1 Village at Gray’s Crossing Car Wash Appeal (Planning Application 2024-00000011/APL). Recommended Action: That Council adopt Resolution 2024-12 to:

Determine the project to be exempt from CEQA pursuant to Public Resources Code Section 21083.3 and State CEQA Guidelines Section 15183 (Projects Consistent with a Community Plan, General Plan or Zoning); Uphold the decision of the Planning Commission approving the Village at Gray’s Crossing Car Wash Development Permit Project Amendment application (Planning Application 2022- 00000034/DP-AMD); Deny the appeal of the Planning Commission’s decision to approve the Village at Gray’s Crossing Car Wash; and (4) Approve the Village at Gray’s Crossing Car Wash Development Permit Amendment, based on the findings and subject to the conditions of approval.

7.2 Dark Skies Spring Awareness Campaign and Lighting Rebate Program. Recommended Action: That Council:

Approve the Dark Skies Lighting Rebate Program Outline; Authorize the Town Manager to execute a contract amendment with Sierra Business Council to fund Phase II Dark Sky Rebate Pilot Program Implementation, including program software, for an amount not to exceed $91,720; Authorize the Town Manager to execute a contract amendment with East River PR to fund the Spring Dark Sky Awareness Campaign in the amount of $25,000; and Authorize a budget adjustment of $91,720 from the Sustainability Designation to CIP 2414 Dark Skies and a budget adjustment of $25,000 from general fund surplus to CIP 2414 Dark Skies for a total adjustment of $116,720.

7.3 Public Hearing to Consider 2024 Development Code Update; Ordinance 2024-04 (Zoning District Regulations, Trailhead Parking, Retaining Walls, Downtown Parking, Home Occupations, Detached Living Areas, Food Trucks, Demolition Review and Clean-Up Amendments) Recommended Action: That Council:

Conduct a Public Hearing and introduce Ordinance 2024-04 to amend the Truckee Municipal Code, Title 18, Development Code for Zoning District Regulations (Section 18.06.040), Trailhead Parking (Section 18.16.030, Table 2-10, and Chapter 18.220), Retaining Walls (Sections 18.30.070.C.3, 18.30.120.F.6 and 18.140.020), Downtown Parking, (Section 18.48.110), Home Occupations (Section 18.58.120), Detached Living Areas (Section 18.58.220.F), Food Trucks (Section 18.62.030), Demolition Review (Chapter 18.83) and Clean-Up Amendments; and Determine the amendments to be exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA).

7.4 Acceptance of the Quarterly Financial Report for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2023. Recommended Action: That Council accepts the quarterly financial report for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Placer County Board of Supervisors

The Placer County Board of Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, March 12 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 175 Fulweiler Avenue, Auburn or remotely at https://www.placer.ca.gov/boslive .

Consent agenda

16b. Tahoe City Cemetery District

Approve the appointment of Jeffery Collins to the unexpired term of seat #1 on the Tahoe City Cemetery District.

20b. South Lake Tahoe Telecommunications Equipment Installation | Communications Site License Agreement

Approve and authorize the Director of Facilities Management, or designee, to execute a Communications Site License Agreement with the City of South Lake Tahoe for access to a cell tower site with an initial term of approximately ten years and an annual fee of $6,000 with annual Consumer Price Index increases, subject to County Counsel and Risk Management concurrence. Determine that the requested action is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) review pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15301.

25a. Alpine Meadows Road Enhanced Snow Removal Services | Agreement with Palisades Tahoe Resort, LLC,

Approve and authorize the Director of Public Works, or designee, to execute an Agreement with Palisades Tahoe Resort, LLC, to provide enhanced snow removal services for Alpine Meadows Road in an amount not to exceed $64,500 per year, with an annual adjustment not to exceed 3 percent, for the period of January 1, 2024, through June 30, 2029, with renewals for consecutive five-year terms, subject to County Counsel and Risk Management concurrence. Approve a one-time payment of $43,000 to Palisades Tahoe Resort, LLC, for enhanced snow removal services performed by the resort on Alpine Meadows Road during the winter 2022-2023 season. Determine the proposed actions are not projects pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15378.

Tahoe Truckee School District

The Tahoe Truckee School District will be meeting Wednesday, March 13 at 5 p.m. at 11603 Donner Pass Road, Truckee.

Study session – Student Voice Panel

Olympic Valley Public Service District

The Olympic Valley Public Service District Board of Directors will be holding a special meeting on Wednesday, March 13 at 3:30 p.m. at 305 Olympic Valley Road.

C. 2024 Committee Assignments and Appointments.

Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment and the President will determine updated 2024 Committee assignments and appointments.

D. Appoint District’s Negotiators for the General Manager Employment Contract.

Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, and designate representatives for negotiation of the General Manager Employment Contract in accordance with Government Code section 54957.6.

E. Appoint District’s Negotiators for the Fire Department Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, and designate representatives for negotiation of the MOU between the District and the International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE), Stationary Engineers, Local 39 representing the Fire Department personnel in accordance with Government Code section 54957.6.

Timed Item – 3:45 PM

F. Second Round Interviews for the General Manager Position.

Information only: Review item, accept public comment, and conduct interviews.

