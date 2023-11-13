Agenda review: Truckee Town Council; Placer County Supervisors; Tahoe Truckee School District; North Tahoe Public Utility District

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Town Council will meet Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 5 p.m. at 10183 Truckee Airport Road.

View in person at 10183 Truckee Airport Road or remotely via http://ttctv.org/ .

Presentations

5.1 Proclamation for Vangie Wightman, Historic Preservation Advisory Commission Member.

5.2 Recognition of Gratitude Month.

5.3 Winter Weather Preparation and National Weather Service Outlook.

5.4 Town Manager Report.

Discussion items

7.1 Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Lodge Appeal (Planning Application 2023-00000158/APL). Recommended Action: That Council adopt Resolution 2023-62 to: (1) Adopt an Initial Study/Mitigated Negative Declaration with associated Mitigation Monitoring and Reporting Program (SCH# 2023050519) for the Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Lodge Project; (2) Uphold the decision of the Planning Commission in approving the Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Lodge; (3) Deny the appeal of the Planning Commission’s decision to approve the Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Lodge; and (4) Approve the Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Lodge Replacement Development Permit, Minor Use Permit and Sign Plan, based on the findings and subject to the conditions of approval.

7.2 Visit Truckee-Tahoe Strategic Plan and Truckee Tourism Business Improvement District Annual Report. Recommended Action: That Council approve Truckee Tourism Business Improvement District 2023-2024 Annual Report.

7.3 Truckee Weatherization Program.Recommended Action: That Council authorize use of up to $310,000 in funds from CIP C1510 through December 31, 2025, to fund a low-income weatherization pilot program in Truckee.

7.4 2023 Affordable Housing In-Lieu Fee and Workforce Housing Ordinance Review. Recommended Action: That Council conduct a public hearing and accept public comment on the affordable housing in-lieu fee program update and adopt Resolution No. 2023-63 to approve an updated affordable housing in-lieu fee based on the affordable housing in-lieu fee short-term calculation adopted in 2017 and defer review of the Workforce Housing Ordinance.

7.5 Short-Term Rental Ordinance Clean-Up. Recommended Action: That Council introduce Ordinance 2023-12 amending Chapter 3.24 (Transient Occupancy Tax) and Chapter 5.02 (Transient Rental of Residential Units) of the Truckee Municipal Code.

View the full agenda here.

Placer County Board of Supervisors

The Placer County Board of Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in-person at 175 Fulweiler Avenue, Auburn or remotely https://www.placer.ca.gov/bosliv

9:30 a.m. – FY 2022-23 Public Facilities Impact Fee Annual Report and Consumer Price Index Adjustment

1. Conduct a Public Hearing and adopt a Resolution to accept the Placer County Public Facilities Impact Fee Annual Report, to make findings as required by Government Code 66000 et seq., and to record the annual Consumer Price Index adjustment of 3.10%.

9:50 a.m. – California Department of Insurance | Sustainable Insurance Strategy

1. Receive a presentation from the California Department of Insurance regarding their Sustainable Insurance Strategy

10:00 a.m. – Update on Regional Homelessness Response

1. Receive an update on the conclusion to Phase 2 of the Placer County Homelessness Response Project and the continuation of regional and jurisdictional discussions through the CA-515 Continuum of Care.

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe Truckee School District

The Tahoe Truckee School District will be meeting Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 4 p.m. at 11603 Donner Pass Road, Truckee.

Public Hearing

Public Hearing & Public Comment Regarding the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District’s [TTUSD] Initial Proposal to the Classified School Employees Association Chapter No. 383 [CSEA] Regarding 2023-2024 Negotiations

Public Hearing & Public Comment Regarding the Classified School Employees Association Chapter No. 383 [CSEA] Initial Proposal to the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District [TTUSD] Regarding 2023-2024 Negotiations

Following those public hearings will be negotiations.

16. Education services – Review and Approve School Plans for Student Accountability for the 2023-2024 School Year

17. Student services – Attendance Presentation

See the full agenda here .

North Tahoe Public Utility District

North Tahoe Public Utility District will be holding a meeting on Tuesday Nov. 14 at 2 p.m.. The meeting can be viewed in person at 8318 North Lake Boulevard, Kings Beach.

General business

Review, Discuss, and Select Resident Benefit and Park Supporter Sticker Artwork for 2024-2025

Receive and Discuss the Tahoe Vista Recreation Area Boat Ramp Operations End of Season Report

Review, Discuss, and Provide Feedback on the Draft North Tahoe Event Center Architectural Planning Study

See the full agenda here .