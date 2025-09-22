Agenda review: Truckee Town Council, Placer County Supervisors, TRPA and more

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Town Council will meet on Tuesday, September 23, at 5 p.m. at 10183 Truckee Airport Road.

View in person at 10183 Truckee Airport Road or remotely via http://ttctv.org/ .

Presentations

5.1 Proclamation for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

5.2 National Hispanic Heritage Month Proclamation.

5.3 Proclamation Recognizing the Retirement of Colleen Dalton.

5.4 Tahoe-Truckee Homeless Action Coalition Update.

5.5 Town Manager Report.

7. Discussion Items

7.1 Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility (IDEA) Action Plan. Recommended Action: That Council (1) Adopt the Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility Action Plan; and (2) Direct staff to work on the proposed actions as part of the 2025–2027 Strategic Priorities Workplan.

7.2 River Revitalization Action Plan: R3 Playbook. Recommended Action: That Council adopt the R3 Playbook, an Action Plan of the River Revitalization Steering Committee.

7.3 7th Cycle Housing Element Kick-off. Recommended Action: That Council receive a presentation on the 7th Cycle Housing Element timeline, Draft Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA), the status of the Housing Element site inventory, and the public engagement strategy, and provide direction to staff.

7.4 Truckee Donner Recreation and Park District Quimby Fee Update. Recommended Action: That Council conduct a public hearing and adopt Resolution 2025-60, updating subdivision park and recreational fees, “Quimby Fees”, required for tentative maps and applicable to newly created parcels.

7.5 Special Event Public Safety Portable Barrier Purchase Authorization. Recommended Action: That Council authorize the purchase of two 54-Unit Pitagone F18 Barrier Trailer Kits for the purpose of special event vehicle barriers from ARX Perimeters, LLC., for a total of $192,352, plus freight and sales tax.

See the full agenda here .

Placer County Supervisors

The Placer County Board of Supervisors will be meeting on Monday-Tuesday Sept. 22-23 at 9 a.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at North Tahoe Event Center, 8318 North Lake Blvd. Kings Beach or remotely at https://www.placer.ca.gov/boslive .

Monday, September 22

1.COUNTY EXECUTIVE

Tahoe State of the Lake Report 2025. Receive a presentation by the County Executive Office and Tahoe Environmental Research Center on the Tahoe State of the Lake Report for 2025 Update on Environmental Stewardship Initiatives in Eastern Placer County. Receive a presentation from the Tahoe County Executive Office on eastern Placer community, tourism, transportation, and environmental stewardship initiatives. Tourism Business Improvement District 2025 Annual Report. Receive a presentation from the Tahoe County Executive Office and the North Tahoe Community Alliance on the Tourism Business Improvement District for Fiscal Year 2024-25.

Tuesday, September 23

10:00 a.m.

2. TREASURER-TAX COLLECTOR

Adopt a Resolution authorizing the County Executive Officer, on behalf of the County, to enter into the Joint Exercise of Powers Agreement relating to the Tahoe City Public Utility District Public Financing Authority and execute all documents necessary to give effect to that purpose, subject to County Counsel and Risk Management concurrence. Determine that the proposed actions are each not a project pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15378.

10:15 a.m.

3. COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT RESOURCE AGENCY

Consider a request from Greg Gatto, representing Homewood Mountain Partners, LLC, for the Board of Supervisors to assume appeal authority in accordance with Placer County Code Section 17.60.110 (D)(3), to hear the appeal filed by Shute, Mihaly & Weinberger on behalf of Keep Homewood Public, regarding the Planning Director’s Interpretation for Homewood Lots 12 and 13. Direct staff to schedule the appeal for consideration on a future Board of Supervisors meeting agenda.

11:00 a.m.

4. PUBLIC WORKS

Revocation of Exclusive Rights to Parking Area | Encroachment Permit #48 Alpine Peaks Residents Association | Courchevel Road / Ward Canyon The Department of Public Works is requesting to continue this item to the November 18, 2025, meeting at 9:00am or as soon thereafter as possible.

Department Items

6. COUNTY EXECUTIVE

Authorize the County Executive Officer, or designee, to execute a Memorandum of Understanding between the County of Placer and Truckee North Tahoe Transportation Management Association for administration and promotion of winter park and ride services in eastern Placer County for FY 2025-26 in the amount of up to $522,495 for a contract term of December 3, 2025 – April 15, 2026, subject to County Counsel and Risk Management concurrence. Authorize the County Executive Officer, or designee, to execute a Funding Agreement between the County of Placer and the Truckee North Tahoe Transportation Management Association for the operation of the North Lake Tahoe Express in eastern Placer County for FY 2025-26 in the amount of up to $152,612 for a contract term of July 1, 2025 – June 30, 2026, subject to County Counsel and Risk Management concurrence.

Consent Agenda

C. Call the Election and Authorize the County Clerk to Render Election Services for the November 4, 2025 Special Election and to Consolidate with the Election

Adopt a Resolution calling for the State of California Special General Election to be held on November 4, 2025 and authorize the County Clerk to render election services.

17. HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES

Approve an agreement with Crow’s Nest Ranch Outpatient, LLC, for substance use treatment in an amount not to exceed $123,500 for the period of October 1, 2025 through June 30, 2026. Authorize the Director of Health and Human Services, or designee, to sign the agreement, and subsequent amendments that cumulatively do not exceed $12,350, consistent with the subject matter and scope of work with Risk Management and County Counsel concurrence.

20. PUBLIC WORKS

D. Title VI Civil Rights Program Policy Update

Adopt a Resolution approving the Placer County Department of Public Works 2025 Title VI Civil Rights Program Policy for Placer County Transit and Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transit. Determine the proposed action is not a project pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15378.

See the full agenda here .

Truckee Tahoe Airport District

The Truckee Tahoe Airport District is meeting Wednesday, Sept. 24 at 4:30 p.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at ​​10356 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee, CA 96161, and via live web streaming: http://ttctv.org/live‐meeting/truckee‐tahoe‐airport/ .

DISCUSSION ITEMS AND BOARD AD HOC COMMITTEE REPORTS

5. 2026 Truckee Tahoe Airshow and Family Festival

6. Board Committee Assignments and Ad Hoc Committee Reports

1- Truckee Tahoe Workforce Housing Joint Powers Authority Update

2- Town of Truckee River Revitalization Steering Committee

3- Climate Transformation Alliance Report

4- ACT Attendance by Board of Directors

5- TNT/TMA Monthly Update

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board is meeting on Wednesday, August 27, at 9:30 a.m., on Zoom and at Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, 128 Market Street, Stateline, Nev.

VII. PLANNING MATTERS

A. Bike Trail Project: Placer County Segment One of the North Tahoe Regional Bike Trail This 2.4-mile segment of trail goes from the North Tahoe Regional Park to Carnelian Bay in Placer County, CA TRPA File No. EIPC2025-0006, Environmental Improvement Program No. 03.02.02.0003

B. Developed Campground Project: Globetrotters Properties, LLC developed campground with 53 camp sites and accessory uses at 176 U.S. Highway 50, Douglas County, NV, Assessor’s Parcel Number (APN) 1318-22-001-013, TRPA File No. ERSP2024-1277

C. Transparency, Accountability, and Compliance Tracking Update and Recommendations

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe Forest Health District

The Tahoe Forest Health District Board of Trustees is meeting on Thursday, Sept. 25 at 5 p.m.

View in person at Tahoe Forest Hospital – Eskridge Conference Room, 10121 Pine Avenue, Truckee.

15. ITEMS FOR BOARD ACTION

15.1. Community Health Needs Assessment. The Board of Directors will review and consider acceptance of the Community Health Needs Assessment.

15.2. True North Update and Annual Goals. The Board of Directors will review and consider approval of the True North Leadership strategy update and the FY 2026 Annual Goals.

15.3. Beta HEART Validation & Culture of Patient Safety SCOR Action Plans.The Board of Directors will review and consider approval of the Beta HEART Validation and Culture of Patient Safety SCOR Action Plans.

15.4. FY 2025 Quality Report.The Board of Directors will review and consider approval of the FY 2025 Quality Report.

15.5. RESOLUTION 2025-08 Endorsement of the new Truckee Library and Measure G.The Board of Directors will receive a presentation from the Friends of the Truckee Library regarding JPA and Measure G efforts. They will review and consider approval of a Resolution in support of the new Truckee Regional Library and Measure G.

See the full agenda here .

The Agenda Review is powered by Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation.