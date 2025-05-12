Agenda review: Truckee Town Council, Placer County Supervisors, TTUSD and more

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Town Council will meet on Tuesday, May 13 at 5 p.m. at 10183 Truckee Airport Road.

View in person at 10183 Truckee Airport Road or remotely via http://ttctv.org/ .

5. Presentations

5.1 Annual Historic Preservation Advisory Commission Award.

5.2 Proclamation for Building Safety Month.

5.3 Update on 2025 Summer Roadwork Construction.

5.4 Small Business, Big Applause.

5.5 Town Manager Report.

7. Discussion Items

7.1 2025 Parcel Charges for Town Special Service Areas and Permanent Road Divisions. Recommended Action: That Council conduct a public hearing on Town Special Service Areas (TSSAs) and Permanent Road Divisions (PRDs) and adopt Resolution 2025-35 setting assessments for the 2025/2026 fiscal year.

7.2 Truckee Tourism Business Improvement District Renewal Public Meeting. Recommended Action: That Council hold a public meeting to provide interested parties an opportunity to testify regarding the renewal of the Truckee Tourism Business Improvement District (TTBID) and collection of the proposed assessment.

7.3 Acceptance of the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report and Audit Reports for Fiscal Year 2023/2024. Recommended Action: That Council accept the Town of Truckee Annual Comprehensive Financial Report, Audit Report, Single Audit, and review of the Appropriations Limit for the year ended June 30, 2024.

7.4 2025 Community Opinion Survey. Recommended Action: That Council accept the Community Opinion Survey 2025 Summary Report.

7.5 Townwide Operational and Service Delivery Review: Project Report of Observations and Recommendations. Recommended Action: That Council accept the Townwide Operational and Service Delivery Review: Project Report of Observations and Recommendations completed by Baker Tilly.

7.6 Truckee Development Processes – Findings and Recommendations. Recommended Action: That Council accept the Truckee Development Processes – Findings and Recommendations report completed by AirDiamond Creative Consulting.

7.7 Town Workforce Vacancies, Recruitment, and Retention Trends (Assembly Bill 2561). Recommended Action: That Council: (1) Adopt Resolution 2025-37, adopting an Administrative Policy for Assembly Bill (AB) 2561 Vacancy Reporting; and (2) Conduct a public hearing regarding Town of Truckee Workforce Vacancies Recruitment, and Retention Trends as required by AB 2561.

See the full agenda here .

Placer County Supervisors

The Placer County Board of Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, May 13 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at Placer County Administrative Center, 175 Fulweiler Avenue, Auburn or remotely at https://www.placer.ca.gov/boslive .

10:00 a.m.

6. COUNTY EXECUTIVE

2025 Northstar Community Services District Fire Facilities Impact Fee Nexus Study Update, Capital Improvement Plan, and Annual Update Conduct a Public Hearing to:

a. Adopt a Resolution to approve the Northstar Community Services District Fire Facilities Impact Fee Nexus Study Update, Capital Improvement Plan, and Annual Update dated February 6, 2025, and increasing the fee to $3.39 per square foot for all development types, to take effect on July 12, 2025.

b. Determine the proposed action is exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15273 and, alternatively, is not a project pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15378.

See the full agenda here .

Nevada County Supervisors

The Nevada County Supervisors will be holding a meeting on Tuesday, May 13 starting at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 950 Maidu Avenue, Nevada City, California or remotely at http://www.nevadacountyca.gov/boardmeetings and http://www.YouTube.com/c/CountyofNevadaCA .

Community Presentations

Office of Emergency Services Director: Alex Keeble-Toll

21. SR 25-1701 Informational presentation from the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services and CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit regarding the 2025 Fire Season Outlook in Nevada County.

Department Matters

Health and Human Services Agency Director: Ryan Gruver

22. SR 25-1526 Resolution to accept the Tahoe Truckee Homeless Action Plan and to approve continued support for the Tahoe Truckee Homeless Advisory Committee, and authorizing the Health and Human Services Agency Director to approve the Action Plan and all subsequent related documents.

See the full agenda here .

North Tahoe Public Utility District

North Tahoe Public Utility District will hold a meeting on Tuesday, May 13 at 2 p.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at 875 National Ave., Tahoe Vista.

F. GENERAL BUSINESS

1. Fiscal Year 2025/2026 Budget Workshop

G. PUBLIC HEARING:

1. Establish the Connection Date for Property Owners to Reconnect Their Private Water Service to the New Watermains as Part of the 2025 Waterline Replacement Project (Time Certain 5:00 p.m.)

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe Truckee School District

The Tahoe Truckee School District will be meeting on Wednesday, May 14 at 4:30 p.m. at 11603 Donner Pass Road, Truckee.

10 Superintendent’s Report

10.1 Update on Athletic Regulatory Changes and Legal Implications for TTUSD

See full agenda here .

Tahoe City Public Utility District

The Tahoe City Public Utility District Board of Directors will be meeting Friday, May 16 at 8:30 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 221 Fairway Drive, Tahoe City, or remotely at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86013028520 .

ACTION ITEMS / GENERAL BUSINESS – DISCUSSION AND POSSIBLE ACTION

Status Update on Eastern Placer County Future Adopt District Communication Strategy Long-Term Financial Planning – Annual Update Tahoe City Community Center Property – Master Planning/Feasibility Study Discussion – Part 2

See the full agenda here .

