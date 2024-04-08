Agenda review: Truckee Town Council, Placer, Nevada Supervisors and more

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Town Council will meet on Tuesday, April 9 at 5 p.m. at 10183 Truckee Airport Road.

View in person at 10183 Truckee Airport Road or remotely via http://ttctv.org/ .

5. Presentations

5.1 Donate Life Proclamation.

5.2 Earth Day Proclamation.

7. Discussion Items

7.1 Truckee Police Department Policy 709 to Comply with State Legislation Under Assembly Bill 481. Recommended Action: That Council introduce Ordinance 2023-05 re-adopting the Truckee Policy Department Policy 709 – Military Equipment Funding, Acquisition and Use Policy.

7.2 Truckee TART Connect Microtransit Pilot Program Update. Recommended Action: That Council receive an update from staff and LSC Transportation Consultants, Inc. (LSC) on the Truckee TART Connect Microtransit Pilot Program(s).

Placer County Board of Supervisors

The Placer County Board of Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, March 26 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 175 Fulweiler Avenue, Auburn or remotely at https://www.placer.ca.gov/boslive .

10:10 a.m.

2. County Executive

Placer County Economic Development Division Programs Overview Receive a presentation highlighting the programs offered by the County’s Economic Development Division.

Nevada County Supervisors

The Nevada County Supervisors will be holding a meeting on Tuesday, April 9 starting at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 950 Maidu Avenue or remotely at http://www.nevadacountyca.gov/boardmeetings and http://www.YouTube.com/c/CountyofNevadaCA .

Consent

15a. Resolution approving an agreement between the County of Nevada, Town of Truckee, and Friends of the Truckee Library regarding multi-jurisdictional support and funding for the Truckee Regional Library Project, to be in effect through June 30, 2029, authorizing the County Executive Officer to execute the agreement, and directing the Auditor-Controller to amend the fiscal year 2023/24 Capital Facilities budget. (⅘ Affirmative vote required)

15b. Resolution approving a contract between the County of Nevada and Jordan Knighton Architects, Inc, for architectural design services for the Nevada County Regional Truckee Library Project, with costs to be shared with the Town of Truckee and Friends of the Truckee Library pursuant to agreement, for a maximum contract price of $980,640, with a 10% contingency of $98,640, for a total of $1,078,704, for the period of April 9, 2024, through June 30, 2029, authorizing the Chair of the Board of Supervisors to execute the contract, and directing the Auditor-Controller to amend the fiscal year 2023/24 Capital Facilities and Library budgets. (4/5 Affirmative vote required)

North Tahoe Public Utility District

North Tahoe Public Utility District will be holding a meeting on Tuesday April 9 at 2 p.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at 8318 North Lake Boulevard, Kings Beach.

GENERAL BUSINESS

1. Appeal of Connection Fees and Service Charges for Accessory Dwelling Unit at 299 West Agatam Avenue (Timed Item)

2. Review, Discuss, and Possibly Approve Resolution 2024-08 – Approving the Rate Relief Policy, Authorizing a Rate Relief Program, and Funding the Program for the Fiscal Year 2024-25

3. Review, Discuss, and Select One (1) Candidate from the List of Nominees for Regular Voting Special District Representative, and Select Up to Two (2) Candidates for Alternate Special District Representative on Local Agency Formation Commissioner (LAFCO) and Authorize the Board President to Cast the District’s Ballot

Tahoe Truckee School District

The Tahoe Truckee School District will be meeting Wednesday, April 10 at 5 p.m. at 11603 Donner Pass Road, Truckee.

16.1 Presentation of 2024 Summer Programs

19.1 First Read and Proposed Revisions to Board Policies 4151/4251/4351 – Employee Compensation

19.4 First Read of Proposed Revisions to Board Policy and Administrative Regulation 6146.1, High School Graduation

19.5 First Read of Proposed Revisions to Board Policy, Administrative Regulation, and Exhibit 1312.2, Complaints Concerning Instructional Materials

North Tahoe Regional Advisory Council

North Tahoe Regional Advisory Council will be meeting Thursday, April 11 at 6 p.m. at North Tahoe Event Center, 8318 N Lake Blvd. Kings Beach.

8. Information Item(s):

A. Affordable and Employee Housing Accommodation Ordinance and Fee: Fee In- Lieu. Placer County staff will provide an overview of the Affordable Housing and Employee Accommodation ordinance, including ordinance history and applicability, how fees can be used, and project examples.

