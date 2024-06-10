Agenda review: Truckee Town Council, Placer, Nevada Supervisors, NTPUD

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Town Council will meet on Tuesday, June 11 at 5 p.m. at 10183 Truckee Airport Road.

View in person at 10183 Truckee Airport Road or remotely via http://ttctv.org/ .

5. Presentations

5.1 Bike Month Proclamation.

5.2 Nevada County Economic Development Action Plan.

5.3 Employee Incentive Awards.

5.4 Town Manager Report

7. Discussion Items

7.1 Town Essential Services Public Opinion Survey Results and Direction on November 2024 Ballot Measure. Recommended Action: That Council receive an update on the May 2024 Public Opinion Survey results and direct staff to return to the June 25, 2024 Council meeting with proposed ballot language and all necessary supporting documents required for a ballot measure to be placed on the November 2024 ballot.

7.2 Public Hearing for Adoption of Residential and Commercial Solid Waste Collection Service Rates. Recommended Action: That Council conduct a public hearing on the proposed residential and commercial solid waste collection service rates, and adopt Resolution 2024-37 establishing Residential and Commercial Solid Waste Rates and authorizing the Nevada County Auditor-Controller to place direct charges on the Secured Tax Roll for Solid Waste Collection Services in CSA 7, Tax Area 3.

7.3 Public Hearing Regarding Delinquent Accounts for Residential Solid Waste Services. Recommended Action: That Council conduct a public hearing and adopt Resolution 2024-34 establishing delinquent residential solid waste service accounts and authorizing the Nevada County Auditor-Controller to place direct charges on the secured tax roll for collection of delinquent accounts.

7.4 Appeal of Notice of Determination at 11700 Donner Pass Road.Recommended Action: That Council conduct a public hearing and make a finding of noncompliance with the Truckee Municipal Code and uphold the Notice of Determination and judgment amount of $500, or alternatively, if Council determines that the findings to approve the appeal can be made, the Council may take action to grant the appeal and overturn the Notice of Determination.

7.5 2024 Legislative Platform Update.Recommended Action: That Council adopt updates to the 2023 Legislative Platform or provide direction to staff regarding amendments to the platform.

Nevada County Supervisors

The Nevada County Supervisors will be holding a meeting on Tuesday, June 11 starting at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 10183 Truckee Airport Road or remotely at http://www.nevadacountyca.gov/boardmeetings and http://www.YouTube.com/c/CountyofNevadaCA .

1. Resolution approving the Annual Plan Update for the fiscal year 2024/25 to the Nevada County Mental Health Services Act (MHSA) Three-Year Program and Expenditure Plan for fiscal years 2023/24, 2024/25, and 2025/26; and Annual Progress Report for fiscal year 2022/23, authorizing the Nevada County Behavioral Health Director to sign and certify the MHSA County Compliance Certification, and authorizing the Nevada County Behavioral Health Director and the Auditor-Controller to sign and certify the County Fiscal Accountability Certification.

46. Informational presentation from the Nevada County Youth Commission.

47. Certificate of Recognition recognizing and thanking the partners who came together and contributed to standing up an Emergency Warming Shelter in Truckee, California for the 2023-2024 winter season, including Jazmin Breaux, Town of Truckee, Tahoe Forest Hospital, Tahoe-Truckee Community Foundation, Placer County, North Tahoe Truckee Homeless Services, Truckee Police Department, Nevada County Courts, Nevada County Facilities, Nevada County Library, and the temporary staff hired to run the shelter.

48. Presentation of the Annual Peak Impact Report for Sierra Community House by their Executive Director, Paul Bancroft.

49. Informational presentation on the Truckee Tahoe Workforce Housing Agency and Hobart Mills.

50. Certificate of Recognition recognizing Meghan Behm being named as the first female Board President of the Contractors Association of Truckee Tahoe.

52. Resolution recognizing the 75th anniversary of the Tahoe Forest Hospital District delivering excellence in service to the communities of the Truckee-North Tahoe region.

53. Resolution proclaiming June of 2024 as “Celebration of Trails Month” in Nevada County.

54. Presentation by Truckee Trails Foundation on the organization’s 2024 plans and progress

Placer County Supervisors

The Placer County Board of Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, June 11 at 8:30 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 175 Fulweiler Avenue, Auburn or remotely at https://www.placer.ca.gov/boslive .

1:45 p.m.

8. PUBLIC WORKS

Modification to Tipping Fees, Processing Fees, and Garbage Collection Fees | Integrated Waste Management Services Agreement with Placer County Eastern Regional Sanitary Landfill, Inc. & Tahoe Truckee Disposal Co., Inc.

Authorize the Director of Public Works, or designee, to execute a funding agreement with the North Tahoe Community Alliance, to receive $100,000 to provide Sunday collection services to commercial customers in Tourism Business Improvement District Zones 1 and 2 during the rate study phase of the program, subject to Risk Management and County Counsel concurrence.

Conduct a Public Hearing to consider all protests and tabulate ballots on proposed garbage Collection Fee adjustments in Franchise Area 3, which includes unincorporated Placer County from Donner Lake to the Nevada State line.

Approve and authorize the Chair to sign an agreement for Integrated Waste Management Services with Placer County Eastern Regional Sanitary Landfill, Inc. and Tahoe Truckee Disposal Co., Inc. for a term of four years with an optional three-year extension, modify Tahoe Truckee Disposal Co., Inc. garbage Collection Fees in Franchise Areas 2 and 3, modify Tipping Fees collected at the Eastern Regional Material Recovery Facility, modify Processing Fees paid to Placer County Eastern Regional Sanitary Landfill, Inc. and modify the COLA methodology for the collection fees and processing fees, subject to County Counsel and Risk Management concurrence.

Determine the proposed actions are not projects pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15378 and, alternatively, are exempt from environmental review pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15273.

Consent

34. E. Supplemental Litter and Garbage Abatement | Services Agreement with The Clean Tahoe Program

Approve and authorize the County Executive Officer, or designee, to execute Services Agreement No. 001353 with the Clean Tahoe Program, for the period of June 11, 2024 through June 10, 2026, in an amount not to exceed $323,040, with an option to renew for an additional two-year term, subject to Risk Management and County Counsel concurrence. Determine the proposed action is not a project pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15378.

North Tahoe Public Utility District

North Tahoe Public Utility District will be holding a meeting on Tuesday, June 11 at 2 p.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at 8318 North Lake Boulevard, Kings Beach.

PUBLIC HEARING (Timed Item 3:00 p.m.): Consider Adoption of the District’s 2024 Fiscal Year Operating and Capital Improvement Program Budget

1. Adopt Resolution 2024-13 – Adopting the District’s Annual Operating and Capital Improvement Program Budgets for Fiscal Year 2024-2025

2. Adopt Resolution 2024-14 – Adopting the District’s Publicly Available Pay Schedule for Fiscal Year 2024-25

3. Adopt Resolution 2024-15 – Establishing the District’s Annual Appropriations Limit for Fiscal Year 2024.

