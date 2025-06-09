Agenda review: Truckee Town Council, Placer Supervisors and more

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Town Council will meet on Tuesday, June 10, at 5 p.m. at 10183 Truckee Airport Road.

View in person at 10183 Truckee Airport Road or remotely via http://ttctv.org/ .

5. Presentations

5.1 Pride Month Proclamation.

5.2 New Employee Introductions.

5.3 Chief’s Advisory Committee Update.

5.4 Presentation of New Public Records Request Software.

5.5 Town Manager Report.

7. Discussion Items

7.1 Hosted Rental Ordinance Amendments. Recommended Action: That Council: (1) Introduce Ordinance 2025-05 amending Chapter 5.02 of the Truckee Municipal Code pertaining to Transient Rentals of Residential Units; and (2) Find adoption of the ordinance exempt from CEQA pursuant to CEQA Guidelines sections 15060(c)(2-3), 15061(b)(3), 15301, and 15378.

7.2 Adoption of Residential and Commercial Solid Waste Collection Service Rates for Fiscal Year 2025-2026. Recommended Action: That Council: (1) Adopt Resolution 2025-41 establishing Residential and Commercial Solid Waste Rates and authorizing the Nevada County Auditor-Controller to place direct charges on the Secured Tax Roll for Solid Waste Collection Services in CSA 7, Tax Area 3; and (2) Direct staff to evaluate a special circumstances rate adjustment for enhanced commercial recycling services and return to the Town Council with a proposal for consideration.

7.3 Delinquent Accounts for Residential Solid Waste Services. Recommended Action: That Council adopt Resolution 2025-39 establishing delinquent residential solid waste service accounts and authorizing the Nevada County Auditor-Controller to place direct charges on the secured tax roll for collection of delinquent accounts.

7.4 2025-2026 CAL FIRE Wildland Protection Agreement. Recommended Action: That Council adopt Resolution 2025-43 authorizing the Town Manager to execute jointly with the Truckee Fire Protection District the Wildland Protection Agreement with CAL FIRE for Fiscal Year 2025-2026 to provide wildland firefighting resources within the Town of Truckee in the amount up to $929,426.52.

7.5 Town Density Bonus Program Policy Direction. Recommended Action: That Council provide direction to staff regarding the future Town Density Bonus Program.

7.6 Fiscal Year 2025/26 through Fiscal Year 2026/27 Council Priorities. Recommended Action: Staff recommends that the Council Review and Provide Direction on the Fiscal Year (FY) 2025/26 through FY 2026/27 Council Priorities workplan prepared following the February 11, 2025, Council Retreat and in Coordination with the FY 2025/26 Operating Budget and Five-Year Capital Improvement Budget.



Placer County Supervisors

The Placer County Board of Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, June 10 at 9 a.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at Placer County Administrative Center, 175 Fulweiler Avenue, Auburn or remotely at https://www.placer.ca.gov/boslive .

10:00 a.m.

6. Public Works

A.Modification to Tipping Fees, Processing Fees, and Garbage Collection Fees | Second Amendment to Integrated Waste Management Services Agreement with Placer County Eastern Regional Sanitary Landfill, Inc. & Tahoe Truckee Disposal Co., Inc.

Conduct a Public Hearing to receive comments, consider all protests, tabulate protests, and accept the protest tabulation on proposed garbage Collection Fee adjustments in Franchise Area 3, which includes unincorporated Placer County from Donner Lake to the Nevada State line. Approve and authorize the Chair to execute the Second Amendment to the Integrated Waste Management Services Agreement with Placer County Eastern Regional Sanitary Landfill, Inc. and Tahoe Truckee Disposal Co., Inc. to modify Tahoe Truckee Disposal Co., Inc. garbage Collection Fees in Franchise Areas 2 and 3, modify Tipping Fees collected at the Eastern Regional Material Recovery Facility, modify Processing Fees paid to Placer County Eastern Regional Sanitary Landfill, Inc. and incorporate minor language amendments. Determine the proposed actions are not projects pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15378 and, alternatively, are exempt from environmental review pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15273.

2:00 p.m.

14. COUNTY EXECUTIVE

The Board is requested to take the following actions:

Conduct a Public Hearing to consider the Fiscal Year (FY) 2025-26 Recommended Budget; and Pass a Motion of Intent to adopt the FY 2025-26 Recommended Budget including:

a. Recommended Budgets for County operating funds for a total of $1,366,760,465; and

b. Recommended Budgets for County proprietary funds for a total of $227,441,257; and Pass a Motion of Intent to adopt the FY 2025-26 Recommended Budgets for Lighting Districts, Lighting and Landscape Districts, Benefit Assessment Districts, County Service Area Zones, Permanent Road Divisions, and Sewer Maintenance Districts governed by the Board of Supervisors in the amount of $55,404,473; and Introduce an Ordinance approving the FY 2025-26 Un-Codified Allocation of Positions to Departments, waive oral reading; and Approve the purchase of Capital Assets and delegate authority to the Purchasing Agent to execute related purchase orders including those in excess of $100,000.

2:40 p.m.

15. COUNTY EXECUTIVE

A.Placer County 2025-2029 Housing Action Plan

Receive a presentation on the Placer County 2025-2029 Housing Action Plan. Approve the Placer County 2025-2029 Housing Action Plan. Approve staff’s recommendation for the proposed Housing Implementation Plan for Fiscal Year 25-26 located in Appendix B of the Placer County 2025-2029 Housing Action Plan. Determine the proposed actions are each not a project pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act Guidelines Section 15378.



Nevada County Supervisors

The Nevada County Supervisors will be holding a meeting on Tuesday, June 10 starting at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 950 Maidu Avenue, Nevada City, California or remotely at http://www.nevadacountyca.gov/boardmeetings and http://www.YouTube.com/c/CountyofNevadaCA .

1. Public hearing for the purpose of hearing written and oral comments from the public concerning the proposed Final Budget for Fiscal Year 2025-2026, totaling approximately $415,450,064

• Proposed budget presentation.

• Receive public comment.

• Supervisors have option to pull individual budget units for further discussion.

Recommended Action:

SR 25-0357 Motion of intent to adopt the proposed Final Budget for Fiscal Year 2025-2026

• Review individual budget units selected for further discussion (if applicable)



North Tahoe Public Utility District

North Tahoe Public Utility District will hold a meeting on Tuesday, June 10 at 2 p.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at 8318 North Lake Boulevard, Kings Beach.

D. PUBLIC HEARING (Timed Item 3:00 p.m.): Consider Adoption of the District’s 2025-2026 Fiscal Year Operating and Capital Improvement Program Budget

1. Annual Public Hearing on Open Positions and Recruitment Status

2. Adopt Resolution 2025-11 – Adopting the District’s Annual Operating and Capital Improvement Program Budgets for Fiscal Year 2025-2026

3. Adopt Resolution 2025-12 – Adopting the Publicly Available Pay Schedule for All Employees for Fiscal Year 2025-2026

4. Adopt Resolution 2025-13 – Establishing the District’s Annual Appropriations Limit for Fiscal Year 2025-2026

5. Approve Issuance of Annual Purchase Orders to Vendors in Amounts Exceeding the General Manager’s Spending Limit Authority



California Tahoe Conservancy

The California Tahoe Conservancy will meet on Thursday, June 12 at 9:30 a.m. at California Natural Resources Agency (CNRA) Headquarters, 715 P Street, Sacramento, California 95814. The meeting can be viewed remotely at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83709096124 .

6. Forestry Program Update (discussion only). Discussion and update on the Forestry Program.

7. Recreation and Public Access Program Update (discussion only). Discussion and update on the Recreation and Public Access Program.

8. Dennis T. Machida Memorial Greenway Johnson Meadow License Agreement and Easements (action) (Resolution 25-06-02). Consideration and possible authorization to execute a short-term license agreement and permanent easements with El Dorado County (County) to provide the County with rights to construct, access, and maintain a portion of the Dennis T. Machida Memorial Greenway. This County portion is called the South Tahoe Greenway – Upper Truckee River Bridge at Johnson Meadow and part of it will go through fourteen Conservancy parcels (Assessment Numbers 031-020-033, 031-020-045, 025-462-018, 025-472-002, 025-472-003, 025-472-004, 025-472-005, 025-472-006, 025-472-007, 025-472-008, 025-472-009, 025-472-010, 025-472-011, and 025-472-012). CEQA consideration: review and consider the South Tahoe Greenway – Upper Truckee River Bridge at Johnson Meadow Initial Study/Mitigated Negative Declaration, adopted by the County and possible adoption of a mitigation monitoring and reporting program.

9. Program Authorization (action) (Resolution 25-06-03). Consideration and possible authorization of program expenditures of up to $4,267,100 for fiscal year 2025/26. CEQA consideration: not applicable



