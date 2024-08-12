Agenda review: Truckee Town Council, Placer Supervisors, North Tahoe PUD and more

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Town Council will meet on Tuesday, August 13 at 5 p.m. at 10183 Truckee Airport Road.

View in person at 10183 Truckee Airport Road or remotely via http://ttctv.org/ .

Presentations

5.1 Small Business, Big Applause: Wild Cherries.

5.2 Truckee Chamber of Commerce Annual Update.

5.3 Employee Incentive Awards.

5.4 Town Manager Report.

Discussion Items

7.1 Historic Resource Inventory Redesignation Request for the Jibboom Street Residences Project, 10012 Jibboom Street (APN 019-102-016). Recommended Action: That Council adopt Resolution 2024-53 authorizing a historic resource inventory re-designation for 10012 Jibboom Street (APN 019-102-016).

7.2 Senate Bill 9 Appeal (Application No. 2024-00000073/APL – 10198 Thomas Dr.) Recommended Action: That Council adopt Resolution 2024-54 to: (1) Determine the Community Development Director’s determination exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines per Section 15300.1 (Relation to Ministerial Projects); (2) Uphold the decision of the Community Development Director and Planning Commission in denying the application (Planning Application 2023-00000154); and (3) Deny the appeal requesting reconsideration of the Senate Bill 9 height requirements and review the project using single-family residential height requirements, on the basis that Senate Bill 9 legislation allows for local agencies to impose objective zoning standards and by definition, the proposal has failed to satisfy these objective standards.

7.3 Animal Sheltering and Partnership with Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe. Recommended Action: That Council provide direction to staff to further discussions and continue to evaluate the Town’s current sheltering model and partnership with the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe.

7.4 Approval of Deed Restriction for New Development Program Guidelines, Approval of Agreement with Sierra Business Council for Program Operation, and Budget Amendment. Recommended Action: That Council: (1) Approve the Deed Restriction for New Development Program Guidelines; (2) Authorize the Town Manager to execute an agreement with Sierra Business Council for program operation not to exceed $2,230,000; and (3) Approve a budget amendment for C2014 in the amount of $1,885,000 for a total of $4,102,000.

7.5 Ordinance for One Half Percent (1/2%) General Sales Tax Measure to Fund Town Essential Services. Recommended Action: That Council introduce and waive the first reading of Ordinance 2024-07 establishing a one-half percent (1/2%) transactions and use tax, contingent on voter approval of the “Town Essential Services Tax Measure” at the November 5, 2024 election.

See the full agenda here .

Placer County Supervisors

The Placer County Board of Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, August 13 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at County Administrative Center, 175 Fulweiler Avenue, Auburn, CA or remotely at https://www.placer.ca.gov/boslive .

10 a.m.

2. AUDITOR

Placer County Audit Committee Annual Report Receive the Annual Report of the Placer County Audit Committee, presented by Jay Panzica, Audit Committee Chair.

10:15 a.m.

3. TREASURER-TAX COLLECTOR

Conduct a Public Hearing under the Tax and Equity Fiscal Responsibility Act (“TEFRA”) in connection with the proposed issuance in one or more series of tax-exempt and/or taxable revenue bonds, (the “Bonds”), by the California Municipal Finance Authority (the “CMFA”), a joint exercise of powers authority and public entity of the State of California, in an amount not to exceed $25,000,000 as part of a plan to refinance all or a portion of the (i) California Statewide Communities Development Authority $38,695,000 Revenue Bonds (Eskaton Properties, Incorporated Obligated Group), Series 2012, (ii) ABAG Finance Authority for Nonprofit Corporations $51,875,000 Revenue Refunding Bonds (Eskaton Properties, Incorporated Obligated Group) Series 2013, and (iii) California Municipal Finance Authority $24,109,000 Revenue and Refunding Bonds, Series 2022 (Eskaton Properties, Incorporated), and costs related thereto, which financed in part an assisted living facility (the “Project”) owned and operated by the Borrower and located at 1650 Eskaton Loop, Roseville, California, within the County of Placer (the “County”). Adopt the Resolution approving the issuance of the Bonds by the CMFA for the benefit of Eskaton Properties, Incorporated, a nonprofit, public benefit corporation organized and existing under the laws of the State of California and an organization described in section 501(c)(3) of the Code (the “Borrower”), to provide for the financing of the Project, such adoption is solely for the purposes of satisfying the requirements of TEFRA, the Code and the California Government Code Section 6500 (and following).

Consent

20. COUNTY EXECUTIVE

Approve eligibility criteria revisions to the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation grant funded Eastern Placer Defensible Space Fuels Reduction Program. Determine the action requested is not a project pursuant to CEQA Guidelines § 15378.

B. Reaffirm the Proclamation of a Local Emergency in Placer County due to the 2022-23 Early Winter Storms

Adopt a Resolution to reaffirm the Proclamation of a Local Emergency in Placer County due to the 2022-23 Early Winter Storms.

21. FACILITIES MANAGEMENT

Authorize the Director of Facilities Management, or designee, to approve the First Amendment to the Memorandum of Understanding between the County of Placer and the North Tahoe Public Utility District for a permanent emergency standby generator system at the North Tahoe Event Center located at 8318 North Lake Blvd, Kings Beach, CA 96143. Approve a FY 2024-25 Budget Amendment (#AM-01017) for CC12004 – Building Maintenance Division in the amount of $57,569, offset by a $20,069 contribution from the General Fund, and cancel Building Maintenance Fund reserves in the amount of $37,500; and for CC10019 – General Fund Contribution – Facilities and Infrastructure in the amount of $20,069, and cancel General Fund Reserves in the amount of $20,069. Determine that the requested actions are exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) review pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15303.

25. PUBLIC WORKS

B. Tahoe City Downtown Access Improvements Project | Professional Services Agreement Amendment with Stantec Consulting Services Inc.

Approve Amendment No. 1 to existing Agreement No. 001319 with Stantec Consulting Services Inc. for the Tahoe City Downtown Access Improvements Project extending the performance period to June 30, 2025, and authorize the Director of Public Works, or designee, to execute Amendment No. 1, and to execute any subsequent amendments, subject to Risk Management and County Counsel concurrence. Determine the proposed action is consistent with the Mitigated Negative Declaration for the Tahoe City Downtown Access Improvements Project, approved by the Board of Supervisors on April 27, 2021.

See the full agenda here .

North Tahoe Public Utility District

North Tahoe Public Utility District will be holding a meeting on Tuesday, August 13 at 2 p.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at 8318 North Lake Boulevard, Kings Beach.

G. GENERAL BUSINESS

1. Advanced Water Metering Infrastructure and Beacon EyeOnWater Software Presentation

2. Review, Discuss, and Possibly Authorize the Board President to Execute Amended and Restated Employment Agreements for the General Manager/CEO and Chief Financial Officer

3. Public Employee Compensation – Title: General Manager/CEO

a. Consider Action and Salary Adjustment based on General Manager/CEO Performance Review

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe Truckee School District

The Tahoe Truckee School District will be meeting Wednesday, August 14 at 9 a.m. at 11603 Donner Pass Road, Truckee.

Resolution

9.1 Approve Resolution No. 2-2024-2025 of the Governing Board of the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District to Establish August as Immunization Awareness Month

9.2 Approve Resolution No. 3-2024-2025 of the Board of Education of the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District Finding that an Emergency Exists and Approving the Contract for Water Damage Repair at North Tahoe High School without Bidding

Business services

13.1 Approve Agreement #24-21-09 between Tahoe Truckee Unified School District and Bridges Restoration LLC dba West Coast for the North Tahoe Campus Water Damage Restoration Project

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe City Public Utility District

The Tahoe City Public Utility District Board of Directors will be meeting Friday, August 16 at 8:30 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 221 Fairway Drive, Tahoe City, or remotely at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86013028520 .

E. Action Items/ General Business

Approve Draft Operating Agreement with Tahoe Swiss Village Utility, Inc. Approve an Organizational Conflict of Interest Policy for Design-Build Projects and Authorize the Request for Proposals Step of the Tahoe Cedars Water System Reconstruction Project Progressive Design Build Contract Procurement Direct Staff to Select the Moderate-Strategic Blend Investment Strategy and Adopt Resolution No. 24-22 – Authorizing a One-Time Transfer of Seven-Hundred Seventy-Nine Thousand Dollars ($779,000) of Unrestricted Cash from the General Fund to the Public Agencies Post-Employment Benefits Trust 2025 Budget Discussion – Staffing Needs and Direction for 2025 Budget 2025 Budget – Preliminary Capital Improvement Program Discussion 2024 Water and Sewer Rate Study Workshop – Review & Discuss Preliminary Revenue Requirements for Water and Sewer Operations and Capital for 2025-2029 Review and Discuss Potential Revisions to the Board of Directors Policy Manual

See the full agenda here .

California Tahoe Conservancy Community Presentations: Racial Equity Action Plan

The California Tahoe Conservancy, along with the Equity and Wellness Institute, invites the community to presentations about the upcoming Racial Equity Action Plan (REAP). They will host one in-person meeting, to be conducted in Spanish, at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14 at the Family Resource Center, located at 3501-B Spruce Avenue in South Lake Tahoe. They will also host a virtual presentation, in English and via Zoom, at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 15.

The Conservancy’s in-development REAP focuses on actions the Conservancy plans to take to improve racial equity while advancing its mission to restore and enhance the natural and recreational resources of the Lake Tahoe Basin.

The REAP identifies goals, challenges, and actions the Conservancy commits to take to advance racial equity. The REAP builds on over two years of research and outreach with the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California, community members, partners, and the Conservancy staff and Board. The Conservancy will share the final stages of the REAP development before we finalize it early this fall.

No registration is needed for the August 14 event.

You may register here in advance for the August 15 Zoom event.