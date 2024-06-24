Agenda review: Truckee Town Council, Placer Supes, TRPA, and more

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Town Council will meet on Tuesday, June 25 at 5 p.m. at 10183 Truckee Airport Road.

View in person at 10183 Truckee Airport Road or remotely via http://ttctv.org/ .

Presentations

5.1 Municipal Greenhouse Gas Inventories

Discussion Items

7.1 Appeal of Pioneer Commerce Center Building K-4, Boat Storage Building (Planning Application 2024-00000078); APN 019-700-025 (10730 Pioneer Trail).

Recommended Action: That Council adopt Resolution No. 2024-43 thereby taking the following actions: (1) Determine the project exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to Section 15270 (Projects which are Disapproved); (2) Deny the appeal of the Community Development Director/Code Enforcement Director’s determination that land use permit Planning Application No. 2016-00000035/DP is expired and that there are no valid land use permits, thereby upholding the Community Development Director/Code Enforcement Director’s determination that approval of a new land use permit by the Planning Commission is required; (3) Deny the appeal of the Community Development Director/Code Enforcement Director’s decision to issue a Notice of Violation and Notice and Order to Abate, and deny the request for Council to withdraw the May 1, 2024 Notice of Violation and May 28, 2024 Notice and Order to Abate, thereby upholding the Community Development Director/Code Enforcement Director’s determination that demolition/deconstruction of unpermitted construction is required; (4) Deny the appellant’s request to permit construction of Building K-4 to continue without delay, upholding the Community Development Director/Code Enforcement Director’s determination that demolition/deconstruction of unpermitted construction, new land use permit approval and building permit approval are required; (5) Direct staff to issue a revised Notice and Order to Abate, extending the compliance deadline to July 25, 2024 and reaffirming the Community Development Director/Code Enforcement Director’s determination that unpermitted work occurred without land use or building permit approval and that a building permit for demolition/deconstruction is required prior to July 25, 2024; and (6) Deny the appeal based on the findings contained in Resolution No. 2024-43.

7.2 Appeal of Notice of Determination at 10161 Palisades Drive Unit 1.

Recommended Action: That Council conduct a Public Hearing and make a finding of non- compliance of the Truckee Municipal Code and uphold the Notice of Determination and judgment amount of $4,500, or, alternatively, if Council determines that the findings to approve the appeal can be made, take action to grant the appeal and overturn the Notice of Determination.

7.3 Adoption of the Fiscal Year 2024/25 Annual Operating Budget and Five-Year Capital Improvement Project Budget.

Recommended Action: That Council approves Resolution 2024-49 to adopt the Town of Truckee Fiscal Year (FY) 2024/25 Operating and Capital Improvement Plan Budget, including proposed personnel changes, and adopt the estimated actuals for FY 2023/24 Capital Improvement Projects as amended budget amounts.

7.4 Adoption of Resolution 2024-48 Calling for the Placement of a General Sales Tax on the November 2024 General Election Ballot.

Recommended Action: That Council adopt Resolution 2024-48 authorizing a transactions and use tax measure, also informally described as a sales tax, to be placed on the November 5, 2024 ballot at a rate of one-half percent generating an estimated $3.5 million annually.

7.5 High Altitude Fitness (HAF) Parcel Housing Concepts.

Recommended Action: That Council reaffirm the preferred Land Use Plan Alternative for the High Altitude (HAF) parcel, the ownership approach (rental vs. for-sale), land valuation that optimizes and leverages a housing project, and to provide direction for staff to proceed with a Request for Information (RFI) from qualified firms to provide direction with respect to financing, design, and construction of the land use plan alternative for the HAF parcel housing project

Placer County Supervisors

The Placer County Board of Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, June 25 at 8:30 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at North Tahoe Event Center, 8318 North Lake Blvd., Kings Beach or remotely at https://www.placer.ca.gov/boslive .

9:00 a.m.

1. COUNTY EXECUTIVE

Receive a Presentation from Nevada County on a proposed regional library facility in eastern County, in proximity to the Town of Truckee. Provide direction to staff to discuss with the Truckee Library Joint Powers Authority (“Truckee Library JPA”) the proposed boundaries of a potential bond measure and potential participation of Placer County on the Truckee Library JPA Board of Directors should the boundaries include Placer County properties. Authorize the Chair of the Placer County Board of Supervisors to sign a Letter of Support for the Truckee Library JPA on potential regional library services within the eastern portions of Placer and Nevada Counties. Determine that the requested actions are all not projects under California Environmental Quality Act Guidelines 15378.

9:45 a.m.

2. BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Commendation | Tahoe Forest Hospital District Approve a Commendation recognizing the 75th Anniversary of the Tahoe Forest Hospital District in Truckee, California.

9:50 a.m.

3. COUNTY EXECUTIVE

Lake Tahoe Wildfire Awareness Campaign Approve a Proclamation declaring the period of May 2024 through October 2024 as the Lake Tahoe Wildfire Awareness Campaign.

10:00 a.m.

4. COUNTY EXECUTIVE

Conduct a Public Hearing and adopt a Resolution to approve the Truckee Fire Protection District Fire Facilities Impact Fee FY 2023/2024 Capital Improvement Plan Mitigation Fee Annual Expenditure Plan and 5-Year Report dated November 2023, and increasing the TFPD fire facilities impact fee to One Dollar and Thirty Cents ($1.30) per square foot for Residential Dwellings, an increase to Ninety Eight Cents ($0.98) per square foot for Industrial, an increase to One Dollar and Thirty Seven Cents ($1.37) per square foot for Retail/Commercial and an increase to One Dollar and Ninety Six Cents ($1.96) per square foot for Office, to take effect on August 26, 2024. Determine the proposed action is not a project pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15378.

10:20 a.m.

5. COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT RESOURCE AGENCY

Amendment to Article 9.42: Short Term Vacation Rentals Ordinance – Supervisorial District 5 Introduce and waive oral reading of an Ordinance to amend Placer County Code Chapter 9, Article 9.42.

11:20 a.m.

6. HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES

Conduct a Public Hearing and adopt a Resolution correcting the current fee schedules for services provided by Adult and Children’s System of Care and Animal Services in the Health and Human Services Department, by 3.48 percent for Consumer Price Index adjusted fees. Adopt a Resolution regarding Health and Human Services fees not subject to annual increases.

11:25 a.m.

7. COUNTY EXECUTIVE

Adoption of the Fiscal Year 2024-25 Budget Adopt a Resolution to adopt the Fiscal Year (FY) 2024-25 Budget including:

Budgets for County operating funds for a total of $1,223,744,843. Budgets for County proprietary funds for a total of $198,225,382.

2. Adopt a Resolution to adopt the FY 2024-25 Budgets for Lighting Districts, Lighting and Landscape Districts, Benefit Assessment Districts, County Service Area Zones, Permanent Road Divisions, and Sewer Maintenance Districts governed by the Board of Supervisors in the amount of $54,352,529.

3. Adopt an Ordinance, introduced on June 11, 2024, adopting the FY 2024-25 Un-Codified Allocation of Positions to Departments, and waive oral reading.

11:40 a.m.

8. COUNTY EXECUTIVE

Eastern Placer County Fire Services | Truckee Fire Protection District Zone 7 Fire Control Fund Fiscal Analysis Receive a presentation from County Executive Office staff on the Fire Control Fund Fiscal Analysis for Zone 7 within the Truckee Fire Protection District.

2:00 p.m.

9. COUNTY EXECUTIVE

Approve a Memorandum of Understanding between Placer County and Truckee North Tahoe Transportation Management Association for Tahoe Area Regional Transit marketing services in eastern Placer County for FY 2024-25 in the amount of up to $168,000 for a contract term of July 1, 2024 – June 30, 2025, and authorize the Chair to execute the agreement subject to County Counsel and Risk Management concurrence. Approve a Memorandum of Understanding between Placer County and Truckee North Tahoe Transportation Management Association for administration and promotion of summer park and ride services in eastern Placer County for FY 2024-25 in the amount of up to $19,239 for a contract term of July 1, 2024 – September 30, 2024, and authorize the County Executive Officer or designee to execute the agreement subject to County Counsel and Risk Management concurrence. Approve a Memorandum of Understanding between Placer County and Truckee North Tahoe Transportation Management Association for administration and promotion of winter park and ride services in eastern Placer County for FY 2024-25 in the amount of up to $102,761 for a contract term of December 15, 2024 – April 7, 2025, and authorize the Chair to execute the agreement subject to County Counsel and Risk Management concurrence. Approve a Funding Agreement with the Truckee North Tahoe Transportation Management Association for the operation of the North Lake Tahoe Express in eastern Placer County for FY 2024-25 in the amount of up to $193,112 for a contract term of July 1, 2024 – June 30, 2025, and authorize the Chair to execute the agreement subject to County Counsel and Risk Management concurrence.

2:15 p.m.

10. COUNTY EXECUTIVE

Winter Parking Management Program Update Receive a Presentation from the County Executive Office and Ski Resort Representatives on results of Winter 2023-24 Parking Management Programs.

2:45 p.m.

11. PUBLIC WORKS

Receive a presentation on the Kings Beach Parking Management Implementation Plan and provide direction. Approve an agreement with Data Ticket, Inc., for parking citation processing and adjudication services in an amount not to exceed $50,000 per year and authorize the Purchasing Manager to execute the agreement, subject to County Counsel and Risk Management concurrence. Approve a Shared Parking Management Agreement Template and authorize the Director of Public Works, or designee, to execute future agreements between Placer County and interested commercial property owners within the Kings Beach Parking Management Zone, subject to County Counsel and Risk Management concurrence. Adopt a Resolution establishing a temporary paid parking demonstration project at the Christmas Tree Public Parking Lot in Kings Beach. Approve the creation of a new interest earning Enterprise Fund, Cost Center, and Program effective July 1, 2024 for Parking Management. Determine the proposed actions are not projects pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15378.

15. Public Works

E. TART Connect Turnkey Microtransit Service | Agreement with Tahoe Downtowner, LLC

Approve and authorize the Director of Public Works, or designee, to execute an agreement with Tahoe Downtowner, LLC, for the period of July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2027, in an amount not to exceed $13,487,862, for TART Connect Turnkey Microtransit service in North Lake Tahoe, with an option to renew for two additional years, subject to County Counsel and Risk Management concurrence. Determine the proposed action is not a project pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15378.

Olympic Valley Public Service District

The Olympic Valley Public Service District Board of Directors will be meeting on Tuesday, June 25 at 8:30 a.m. at 305 Olympic Valley Road.

F. Old and New Business. Members of the public may address the board on each agenda item, up to three minutes or longer based on direction from the Board President.

F-1 PUBLIC HEARING: Approve FY 2024-2025 Budget. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment and approve FY 2024-2025 Budget by adoption of Resolution 2024-18.

F-2 PUBLIC HEARING: Request Placer County to Collect Delinquent Charges. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment and adopt Resolution 2024-19, requesting Placer County to collect delinquent charges.

F-3 California Special Districts Association (CSDA) Election – Sierra Network. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment and cast a vote for one representative.

F-4 Fire Department Long-Term Modeling. Information Only: Receive information on the status of the Fire Department, accept public comment, and provide direction to staff.

F-5 Employee Services Sharing Agreement between Northstar Community Services District (NCSD) and Olympic Valley Public Service District. Proposed Action: Review the item, accept public comment, approve the agreement with NCSD to share Fire Prevention Officer services, and authorize the General Manager to execute contractual documents.

F-6 Fuels Management Program. Information Only: Review item and accept public comment.

Tahoe Truckee School District

The Tahoe Truckee School District will be meeting Wednesday, June 26 at 9 a.m. at 11603 Donner Pass Road, Truckee.

Presentation

9.1 Invitation for TTUSD to join the Truckee Library Joint Powers Agreement (JPA)

Public Hearing

10.1 Public Hearing to Convey an Easement to Southwest Gas Corporation for Glenshire Elementary School

Truckee Tahoe Airport District

The Truckee Tahoe Airport District is meeting Wednesday, June 26 at 4:30 p.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at ​​10356 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee, CA 96161, and via live web streaming: http://ttctv.org/live‐meeting/truckee‐tahoe‐airport/ .

Discussion Items

6. Board Committee Assignments and Ad Hoc Committee Reports.

1- Truckee Tahoe Workforce Housing Joint Powers Authority Update

2- Town of Truckee River Revitalization Steering Committee

3- Climate Transformation Alliance Report

4- ACT Attendance by Board of Directors

Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Advisory Planning Commission is meeting at Wednesday, June 26, at 9:45 a.m., on Zoom and at Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, 128 Market Street, Stateline, Nev.

VI. PUBLIC HEARINGS

A. Amendments to the Code of Ordinances Supporting Climate Resilience, Affordable Housing Requirements for Condominiums, and Design Standards for Mixed-Use Development

B. Technical Clarifications to the Phase 2 Housing Ordinance Amendments, specifically Code of Ordinances sections 30.4.2.B.5.a and 30.4.2.B.6.a regarding mandatory participation in a stormwater collection and treatment system to receive coverage incentives, and section 52.3.1 regarding reservation of bonus units for deed-restricted affordable, moderate, and achievable housing

C. Amendments to the Tourist Core Area Plan Mixed-Use District regarding Parcel 029-441-024, City of South Lake Tahoe

VII. PLANNING MATTERS

A. Forest Health Program: Progress and Priorities

B. Homewood Hazardous Fuels Reduction Project Substantial Tree Removal Project: Applicant – Homewood Village Resorts, LLC, 5145 W Lake Blvd, Homewood, CA. Assessor’s Parcel Numbers: 097-050-073; 097-050-088; 097-050-089; 097-050-091; 097-050-092; 097-060-016; 097-060-020; 097-060-023; 097-060-029; 097-060-030; 097-060-031; 097-060-036; 097-060-037; 097-060-038; 097-130-044; and 097-140-003, TRPA File Number/Permit Number TREE2023-1582

C. Fiscal Year 2024/2025 Annual Work Plan

D. Fiscal Year 2024/2025 Annual Operating Budget

Tahoe Donner Association

The Tahoe Donner Association will be meeting on Friday, June 28 at 9 a.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at 11509 Northwoods Blvd, Truckee or remotely via https://tahoedonner.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qYIvV4FISo-1XFyFu0G-rg#/registration.

6. 9:30 a.m. Tahoe Donner Giving Fund 2024 Scholarship Recipients (Nan Meek, Chair of Tahoe Donner Giving Fund). The Board of Directors will receive an update from Committee Chair on the 2024 scholarship awards.

7. 9:45 a.m. Capital Projects – Glacier Way Trailhead Improvement Construction Approval (Jon Mitchell, Director of Capital Projects & Maintenance). The Board of Directors may take action to 1) approve moving forward with construction for the Glacier Way Trailhead Improvement project, and 2) authorize the General Manager to enter into a construction services agreement as scheduled in the 2024 Replacement Reserve Fund and Development Fund Budget.

8. 10:15 a.m. Capital Projects – Maintenance Yard Fueling Station Improvement Construction Approval (Jon Mitchell, Director of Capital Projects & Maintenance). The Board of Directors may take action to 1) approve moving forward with construction for the Maintenance Yard Fueling Station Improvement project, and 2) authorize the General Manager to enter into a construction services agreement as scheduled in the 2024 Replacement Reserve Fund and Development Fund Budget.

10. 10:55 a.m. Capital Projects – Marina Deck Expansion Construction Approval (Jon Mitchell, Director of Capital Projects & Maintenance). The Board of Directors may take action to 1) approve moving forward with construction for the Marina Deck Expansion project, and 2) authorize the General Manager to enter into a construction services agreement as scheduled in the 2024 Replacement Reserve Fund and Development Fund Budget.

11. 11:30 a.m. Management Update (Annie Rosenfeld, General Manager, and Staff). The Board of Directors will receive an update from the General Manager, and may provide direction to the General Manager for future Board consideration, on the following: A. Tahoe Donner Policy Resolutions Multi-Year Review Schedule

12. 12:00 p.m. Authorization to Record Liens on Properties with Delinquent Assessments (Justin Malley, Director of Finance and Accounting, and Steve Hogan, Controller). The Board of Directors will be asked to consider the authorization of recording liens on the properties of members who have failed to bring their assessment accounts current.

