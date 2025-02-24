Agenda review: Truckee Town Council, Tahoe Forest Health District, TRPA and more

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Town Council will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 5 p.m. at 10183 Truckee Airport Road.

Presentations

5.1 New Employee Introductions.

5.2 CAL FIRE Recommended Fire Hazard Severity Zone Update Presentation.

5.3 Town Manager Report.

Discussion Items

7.1 Conduit Financing for the Pacific Crest Commons Project. Recommended Action: That Council: 1) Conduct the public hearing under the requirements of Tax and Equity Fiscal Responsibility Act and the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended; 2) Adopt Resolution 2025-14 approving the issuance of tax-exempt revenue bonds in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $35,000,000 by the California Municipal Finance Authority for the financing of the Pacific Crest Commons project: and 3) Designate all bond issuance fees granted to the Town, estimated at $13,950, to the Town’s Housing Designation.

7.2 2024 General Plan Implementation – Ordinance 2025-02, Development Code Amendments (Mixed-Use Zoning Districts and Clean-Up Amendments), Zoning Map Amendments, and Amendments to Zoning District Names and Abbreviations; and Resolution 2025-10, General Plan Land Use Diagram and Roadway Noise Contours Diagram Clean-Up Amendments.

Recommended Action: That Council: 1) Conduct a public hearing and take the following actions: Introduce Ordinance 2025-02 an ordinance of the Town of Truckee Amending the Truckee Municipal Code, Title 18 Development Code and Zoning Map, in support of the 2040 General Plan, including updates to Mixed-Use Zoning Districts (Chapter 18.14), clean-up amendments, revisions to zoning district names and abbreviations, and amendments to the Town’s zoning maps: 2) Adopt Resolution 2025-10 to approve clean-up amendments to the General Plan Land Use Diagram (Figure LU-2) and Roadway Noise Contours Diagram (Figure SN-8); and 3) Determine the amendments exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) under Sections 15060(c)(2), 15060(c)(3), and 15061(b)(3), as they do not constitute a “project” and will not result in significant environmental impacts.

7.3 Study Session on the Draft Existing Building Decarbonization Roadmap.Recommended Action: That Council provide input on the draft Existing Building Decarbonization Roadmap and direct staff to develop a final Existing Building Decarbonization Roadmap for Town Council consideration.

Nevada County Supervisors

The Nevada County Supervisors will be holding a meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 25 starting at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 950 Maidu Avenue, Nevada City, California or remotely at http://www.nevadacountyca.gov/boardmeetings and http://www.YouTube.com/c/CountyofNevadaCA .

1:30 p.m. – ​​Public hearing to consider the Nevada County Planning Commission’s January 9, 2025, 3 for, 0 against vote that recommended the Board of Supervisors amend Zoning District Map No. 87 to rezone APN: 065-090-004 from Forest-160 (FR-160) to Timberland Production Zone-160 (TPZ-160) (Project File Number: RZN24-0004). (Introduce/Waive further reading/Adopt) An Ordinance amending Zoning District Map No. 87 to re-zone 60.00 acres (APN 065-090-004) located in the unincorporated area of Nevada County from Forest-160 (FR-160) to Timberland Production Zone-160 (TPZ-160) (RZN24-0004) (Hodgson) (District V).

Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board is meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 9 a.m., on Zoom and at Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, 128 Market Street, Stateline, Nev.

VI. PLANNING MATTERS

A. Agreement to bring the Tahoe Blue Event Center (TRPA File No. ERSP2017-1212) into full compliance including proposed modifications to the Event Center permit (Staff: Dan Segan)

B. Release of the Draft 2023 Threshold Evaluation (Staff: Dan Segan) Note: For Item VI.B., Staff will lead breakout discussions designed to solicit feedback on the threshold evaluation, including successes, areas of concern, and initial recommendations for going forward. Members of the public may choose to observe the individual breakout groups or contribute suggestions and provide feedback in a breakout session for the public. No formal action will be taken, although staff is looking for general feedback from the board and public by way of discussion and public comment. All breakout sessions will be recorded, and a report out from each will be presented to the full board at the conclusion of the discussion. Public comment will be heard after the breakout session at the end of the item.

Planning Committee

3) Discussion and possible recommendation for approval of the intended project outcomes forthe Cultivating Community, Conserving the Basin project of the Tahoe Living Strategic Priority (for possible action)

4) Discussion and possible recommendation for approval of amendments to Douglas County’s South Shore Area Plan including an adjustment to the Kingsbury Town Center boundary, changeable sign Standards (i.e., frequency by which signs can change their display), an energy conservation strategy, and implementation of the Phase 2 Housing Amendments, which provide more flexible development standards for deed-restricted affordable and workforce housing in town centers and areas zoned for multi-family (for possible action)

5) Discussion and possible recommendation of an amendment to Placer County’s Tahoe Basin Area Plan to implement the Phase 2 Housing Amendments, which provide more flexible development standards for deed-restricted affordable and workforce housing intown centers and areas zoned for multi-family (for possible action)

Truckee Tahoe Airport District

The Truckee Tahoe Airport District is meeting Wednesday, Feb 26 at 4:30 p.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at ​​10356 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee, CA 96161, and via live web streaming: http://ttctv.org/live‐meeting/truckee‐tahoe‐airport/ .

ACTION ITEMS

3. Placer County LAFCO Nominations

DISCUSSION ITEMS AND BOARD AD HOC COMMITTEE REPORTS

4. Agnew::Beck Strategic Plan “Tune Up” – Update

5. Board Committee Assignments and Ad Hoc Committee Reports

Truckee Tahoe Workforce Housing Joint Powers Authority Update Town of Truckee River Revitalization Steering Committee Climate Transformation Alliance Report ACT Attendance by Board of Directors TDMA/TNT Monthly Update

Tahoe Forest Health District

The Tahoe Forest Health District board of trustees are holding a meeting on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 5 p.m.

View in person at Tahoe Forest Hospital – Eskridge Conference Room, 10121 Pine Avenue, Truckee.

12. ITEMS FOR BOARD DISCUSSION

12.1 Presentation Honoring Current Board Member, Alyce Wong.The Board of Directors will recognize and honor Board Member Alyce Wong’s service as Board Chair from 2019 – 2024.

14. ITEMS FOR BOARD DISCUSSION

14.1. Semi-Annual Retirement Plan Update. The Board of Directors will receive a semi-annual retirement plan update from Multnomah Group.

14.2. Interim Chief Executive Officer Staff Report. The Board of Directors will receive a staff report from the Interim Chief Executive Officer.

14.3. Chief Medical Officer Staff Report. The Board of Directors will receive a staff report from the Chief Medical Officer.

14.4. Physician Compensation Redesign. The Board of Directors will receive an update from ECG Management Consultants regarding the Physician Compensation Redesign project.

14.5. Physician Compensation Administration. The Board of Directors will receive an update from ECG Management Consultants regarding the Physician Compensation Administration project.

14.6. Informational Update on Recent New Reports. The Board of Directors will provide an update regarding recent news reports relevant to TFHD’s future President & CEO.

15. ITEMS FOR BOARD ACTION

15.1. Resolution 2025-04 Affirms Mission of Tahoe Forest Health System. The Board of Directors will review and consider approval of a resolution affirming the mission of Tahoe Forest Health System.

Truckee-Donner Recreation and Park District

The Truckee-Donner Recreation and Park District Board of Directors will be meeting on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 6 p.m. at the Steve Randall Community Recreation Center, 10981 Truckee Way.

4. PRESENTATIONS

4.1 Friends of the Truckee Library Update

5. OLD BUSINESS

5.1 Discussion / Possible Action Adopting a New Policy #312 – Contributions

5.2 Discussion / Possible Action Approving Refunds Requested by Contributors for the Pickleball Complex Project

6. NEW BUSINESS

6.1 Discussion / Possible Action Awarding Bid for Piers #1 & #16

6.2 Discussion / Possible Action Nominating a Candidate for Nevada County LAFCo Commissioner

Olympic Valley Public Service District

The Olympic Valley Public Service District Board of Directors will be holding a meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 8:30 a.m. at 305 Olympic Valley Road.

F. Old and New Business. Members of the public may address the board on each agenda item, up to three minutes or longer based on direction from the Board President. 8:30 a.m. or as soon as the matter may be heard.

F-1 Fire and Water Systems Education. Information Only: Review item and accept public comment.

F-2 Backflow Prevention Program. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, authorize the General Manager to execute a professional services agreement in an amount not-to-exceed $12,000.

F-3 Budget Preparation Schedule. Information Only: Review item and accept public comment.

F-4 Notice of Completion – 305 and 1810 Olympic Valley Road Facility Pavement Project. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment and authorize staff to file a Notice of Completion with Placer County for the 305 and 1810 Olympic Valley Road Facility Pavement Project.

F-5 Mutual Water Company. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, and direct staff to begin discussions with the Mutual Water Company regarding consolidation.

