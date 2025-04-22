Agenda review: Truckee Town Council, TTUSD, Truckee-Donner Rec and Park and more

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Town Council will meet on Tuesday, April 22 at 5 p.m. at 10183 Truckee Airport Road.

View in person at 10183 Truckee Airport Road or remotely via http://ttctv.org/ .

5. Presentations

5.1 Proclamation for Wildfire Awareness Month.

5.2 Proclamation for Earth Day.

5.3 Employee Incentive Awards.

5.4 Town Manager Report.

7. Discussion Items

7.1 Introduction of Ordinance Regarding Fire Hazard Severity Zone Classifications. Recommended Action: That Council introduce Ordinance 2025-04 adopting the state-recommended Fire Hazard Severity Zone Map and amend Chapter 15.03 of Truckee Municipal Code regarding Fire Hazard Severity Zone Classifications.

7.2 Tahoe Truckee Regional Homeless Action Plan. Recommended Action: That Council: (1) Accept the Tahoe Truckee Regional Homeless Action Plan (TTRHAP); (2) Provide direction to staff to continue participating in the Tahoe Truckee Homeless Advisory Committee (TTHAC) with the initial focus on navigation center services, community engagement, and outreach; and (3) Approve budget appropriation of $25,000 in support of partnership funding for the continuation of the TTHAC to focus on implementation of the TTRHAP.

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe Truckee Unified School District

The Tahoe Truckee Unified School District will be meeting on Wednesday, April 23 at 4:30 p.m. at 11603 Donner Pass Road, Truckee.

15.0 Business Services

A) Facilities

15.1 Approve Agreement #25-37-04M with Rex Moore Group, Inc. for 2025 Fire Alarm Panel Upgrade to EST-4

15.2 Approve Bid Package and Contractor’s Agreement #25-21-02 with Mountain Electrical Construction Inc., the Lowest Responsive and Responsible Bidder for the Donner Trail Elementary School Kitchen Remodel Project 2025

16.0 First Read – Board Policy

16.1 First Read of Proposed Revision to Board Policy 5141.21 Administering Medication and Monitoring Health Conditions

See full agenda here .

Truckee-Donner Recreation and Park District

The Truckee-Donner Recreation and Park District Board of Directors will be meeting on Thursday, April 24, at 6 p.m. at the Steve Randall Community Recreation Center, 10981 Truckee Way.

5. NEW BUSINESS

5.1 Discussion / Possible Action regarding the Non-extension of the Concession Agreement at the Truckee Bike Park

5.2 Discussion / Possible Action regarding KidZone Project (Update)

5.3 Discussion / Possible Action approving of a Memorandum of Understanding with Truckee Donner Railroad Society for Planning a New Museum Facility in Truckee River Regional Park

5.4 Discussion / Possible Action regarding Comprehensive Master Plan (Update)

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe City Public Utility District

The Tahoe City Public Utility District Board of Directors will be meeting Wednesday, April 25 at 11:30 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 221 Fairway Drive, Tahoe City, or remotely at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86013028520 .

ACTION ITEMS / GENERAL BUSINESS – DISCUSSION AND POSSIBLE ACTION

Approve a Letter of Intent between the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District, Tahoe City Public Utility District, and Scotty Lapp Foundation for the Scotty Lapp Memorial Skate Park Project Approve a Design-Build Agreement with Granite Construction Company for the Tahoe Cedars Water System Reconstruction Project Approve a Development Agreement with the Tahoe Cross Country Ski Education Association for the Tahoe Cross Country Lodge Replacement and Expansion Project Parks & Recreation Cost Recovery Methodology and Policy Discussion Phase 4 – Final Discussion and Consensus Tahoe City Community Center Enhanced Recreation Feasibility Study Discussion

See the full agenda here .

The Agenda Review is powered by Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation.