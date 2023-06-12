Agenda watch: Nevada, Placer supervisors, Town of Truckee, North Tahoe PUD to meet this week

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Nevada County Supervisors will be meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 13.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 950 Maidu Avenue or remotely at http://www.nevadacountyca.gov/boardmeetings and http://www.YouTube.com/c/CountyofNevadaCA .

On the agenda:

Item 52. SR 23-2553 Resolution designating the Chinatowns of Truckee, located in Old Truckee Downtown Historical District, with a landmark plaque to be located at the Old Truckee Jail Museum at 10142 Jibboom Street, Truckee California, 96161 (APN 019-102-004-000), as Nevada County Historical Landmark NEV 23-02

Time specific item to be heard at 10:30 a.m.

Item 60. SR 23-2422 Public hearing to consider approval of the Truckee-Donner Recreation and Park District Park Impact Fee Nexus Study Update and modifications to Development Impact

Mitigation Fees (“AB 1600 Fees”) for the Truckee-Donner Recreation and Park District; and the Truckee-Donner Recreation and Park District Quimby Land Dedication and In-Lieu Fee Study and Revised Quimby In-Lieu Fees charged on new residential development pursuant to California Government Code Section 6477. The proposed fee amount modifications are based on the Truckee-Donner Recreation and Park District’s February 2023 “Park Impact Fee Nexus Study Update,” and Resolution no. 2023-313. The proposed land dedication and Quimby fee amount modifications are based on the Truckee-Donner Recreation and Park District’s April 2023 Quimby Land Dedication and In-Lieu Fee Study Update and Resolution no. 2023-317. If approved, the new fees will become effective August 13, 2023.

Item 60a. SR 23-3418 Resolution adopting the Truckee-Donner Recreation and Park District Park Impact Fee Nexus Study update and amendments to Development Impact Mitigation Fees (“AB1660 fees”) pursuant to Sections L-IX 1.1 and 1.3 of the Land Use and Development Code of the County of Nevada, setting the effective date of the fees as August 13, 2023.

Item 60b. SR 23-3417 Resolution adopting the Truckee-Donner Recreation and Park District Quimby Land Dedication and In-Lieu Fee Study and revised Quimby in-lieu fees pursuant to California Government Code section 66477 and sections L-IX 1.1 and 1.3 of the Land Use and Development Code of the County of Nevada, setting the effective date of the fees as August 13, 2023.

See the full agenda here .

Placer County Supervisors

The Placer County Board of Supervisors will be meeting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 13.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 175 Fulweiler Avenue or remotely at https://www.placer.ca.gov/boslive .

1A. Placer County Eastern Regional Sanitary Landfill, Inc. & Tahoe Truckee Disposal Co., Inc. | Eleventh Amendment to Solid Waste Handling Agreement One Year Extension to Agreement, Modification to Tipping Fees, Processing Fees, and Garbage Collection Fees

1. Conduct a Public Hearing to consider all protests and tabulate ballots on proposed garbage Collection Fee adjustments in Franchise Area 3, which includes unincorporated Placer County from Donner Lake to the Nevada State line.

2. Approve and authorize the Chair to execute the Eleventh Amendment to the Solid Waste Handling Services Agreement with Placer County Eastern Regional Sanitary Landfill, Inc. and Tahoe Truckee Disposal Co., Inc. to extend the contract term by one year, modify Tahoe Truckee Disposal Co., Inc. garbage Collection Fees in Franchise Areas 2 and 3, modify Tipping Fees collected at the Eastern Regional Material Recovery Facility, modify Processing Fees paid to Placer County Eastern Regional Sanitary Landfill, Inc. and modify the COLA methodology for the Collection Fees and Processing Fees, subject to County Counsel and Risk Management concurrence.

3. Determine the proposed actions are not projects pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15378 and, alternatively, are exempt from environmental review pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15273.

See the full agenda here .

Truckee Town Council

The Truckee Town Council will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at 10183 Truckee Airport Road.

Consent agenda:

Item 6.2 Approval of Truckee Home Access Program administration contract amendment with Housing Inc.Recommended Action: Authorize the Town Manager to execute a contract amendment with Housing Inc. in the amount of $79,250, for a total amended contract amount of $157,147.50 to provide program administration for the Truckee Home Access Program and extend the contract term through June 30, 2024, pending approval of the Fiscal Year 2023/2024 budget.

Item 6.3 On-Call Materials Testing and Related Consulting Services, 2023. Recommended Action: Authorize the Town Manager to enter into a new three-year contract with NV5 for Materials Testing and related consulting services.

Item 6.4 Placemate Contract Renewal for Lease to Locals Program Administration. Recommended Action: Authorize the Town Manager to execute a new agreement with Placemate in the amount of $100,000 to provide program administration for the Lease to Locals Program for a one-year term ending June 30, 2024, pending approval of the Fiscal Year 2023/2024 budget.

Item 6.5 Authorize the Settlement and Payment Release of Damage Claim. Recommended Action: That Council authorize the Town Manager to offer a settlement to Subro Claims o/b/o Geico Insurance for $10,432.36 for a damage claim filed against the Town.

Item 6.6 Approval of Road Repair and Accountability Act Local Streets and Roads Funding for the Railyard Mobility Hub Project and West River Streetscapes Improvement Project. Recommended Action: That Council adopt Resolution 2023-29 to identify both the Railyard Mobility Hub Project and West River Streetscapes Improvement Project to receive Road Repair and Accountability Act funding.

Item 6.7 California Air Resources Board Innovative Clean Transit Zero-Emission Bus Rollout Plan Approval and Adoption of Resolution 2023-34. Recommended Action: That Council adopt Resolution 2023-34 approving the Town of Truckee’s Zero-Emission Bus Rollout Plan (Rollout Plan), as required by the California Air Resources Board Innovative Clean Transit Regulation.

Item 6.8 Adoption of Resolutions Levying Special Taxes for Town of Truckee Community Facilities Districts and Landscaping and Lighting Districts. Recommended Action: That Council: (1) Increase the maximum special tax and maximum parcel assessments by the Engineering News Record Construction Cost Index or Consumer Price Index for the Town of Truckee Community Facilities Districts and Assessment Districts; (2) Adopt Resolution 2023-32 to set the Special Tax assessments for the Brickelltown Maintenance District (Community Facilities District 2013-1); (3) Adopt Resolution 2023-37 to set the Special Tax assessments for the Railyard Transit and Maintenance District (Community Facilities District 2017-2); (4) Adopt Resolution 2023-38 to set the special assessments for the Envision DPR Landscaping and Lighting Assessment District No. 1 (Envision DPR District No. 1); (5) Adopt Resolution 2023-39 to set the Special Tax assessments for the Joerger Ranch Trail Maintenance and Transit District (Community Facilities District 2015-1); (6) Adopt Resolution 2023-40 to set the Special Tax assessments for Coldstream Transit and Trail Maintenance District (Community Facilities District 2019-1); and (7) Adopt Resolution 2023-33 to set the Special Tax assessments for West River Street Landscaping and Lighting Assessment District No. 1.

Item 6.9 Adopt Side Letter with the Mid-Management Employees Group (MM) and Wage Matrix for Fiscal Year 2023/2024. Recommended Action: That Council: (1) Approve the side letter between the Town and the Mid- Management Employees Group (MM) amending the Memoranda of Understanding (MOU); and (2) Approve Resolution 2023-41 adopting the Town of Truckee Job Classification list effective for Fiscal Year 2023/2024 pursuant to the requirements of the California Code of Regulations, Title 2, Section 570.5.

Item 6.10 Truckee Police Department Policy 709 to Comply with State Legislation Under Assembly Bill 481. Recommended Action: That Council adopt Ordinance 2023-04 readopting the Truckee Police Department Policy 709 – Military Equipment Funding, Acquisition and Use Policy.

Discussion Items

Item 7.1 Fiscal Year 2023/2024 Annual Operating Budget and Five-Year Capital Improvement Project Budget Workshop. Recommended Action: That Council conduct a workshop to discuss the draft Fiscal Year (FY) 2023/2024 Annual Operating Budget and Five-Year Capital Improvement Project Budget and provide direction to begin recruitment process for vacant and new positions.

View the full agenda here .

North Tahoe Public Utility District

North Tahoe Public Utility District will be holding a special meeting at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 13. The meeting can be viewed in person at 8318 North Lake Boulevard, Kings Beach.

D. Water and Sewer Utilities Cost-of-Service Study Workshop – Presentation by Shawn Koorn of HDR

Following the special meeting, NTPUD will hold their regular Board of Directors meeting at 2 p.m.

E. PUBLIC HEARING (Timed Item 3 p.m.): Consider Adoption of the District’s 2023-2024 Fiscal Year Operating and Capital Improvement Program Budget

1. Adopt Resolution 2023-07 – Adopting the District’s Annual Operating and Capital Improvement Program Budgets for Fiscal Year 2023-2024

2. Adopt Resolution 2023-08 – Adopting the District’s Publicly Available Pay Schedule for Fiscal Year 2023-2024

3. Adopt Resolution 2023-09 – Establishing the District’s Annual Appropriations Limit for Fiscal Year 2023-2024

G. CONSENT CALENDAR: Consent Calendar items are routine items which are approved without discussion or comment. If an item requires discussion, it may be removed from the Consent Calendar prior to action.

4. Award Construction Contract and Authorize the General Manager to Execute the Agreement with GLA Morris Construction, Inc. for the Regional Park Pam Emmerich Memorial Pinedrop Trailhead Improvements Project and Find that the Agreement is Exempt from CEQA Under CEQA Guidelines § 15301 (Existing Facilities)

5. Authorize the General Manager to Execute a Three Month Contract Extension with Headwall Corporation for the Tahoe Treetop Adventure Park

H. GENERAL BUSINESS

1. Review, Discuss, and Possibly Approve the Employee Recreation Privileges Policy

View the full agenda here .