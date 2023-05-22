Agenda watch: Nevada, Placer supervisors, Truckee Town Council to meet

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Nevada County Supervisors will be meeting 9 a.m., Tuesday, May 23.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 950 Maidu Avenue or remotely at http://www.nevadacountyca.gov/boardmeetings and http://www.YouTube.com/c/CountyofNevadaCA .

Item 19 on the agenda — Resolution awarding and approving a contract between the County of Nevada and Pro-Ex Construction Inc. for the Nevada County Truckee Library Improvement Project located at 10031 Levon Avenue, Truckee, CA 96161, for a total contract amount of $172,700, authorizing the Chair of the Board of Supervisors to execute the contract, and directing the Auditor-Controller to amend the Fiscal Year 2022/23 Capital Facilities and Library budgets. (4/5 affirmative vote required)

32. Resolution designating the Chinatowns of Truckee, located in Old Truckee Downtown Historical District, with a landmark plaque to be located at the Old Truckee Jail Museum at 10142 Jibboom Street, Truckee California, 96161 (APN 019-102-004-000), as Nevada County Historical Landmark NEV 23-02.

41. Resolution approving acceptance of the Cal Fire California Climate Investments Wildfire Prevention Grant for the 5GA21159 Winter Storm Hazardous Vegetation Clean-Up Project, in the amount of $950,000 for use during the period May 12, 2023 through March 15, 2025, and retroactively authorizing the Director of Emergency Services to execute the grant agreement and all additional documents required to fulfill the requirements of the grant.

42a. Resolution approving the contract between Pyroanalysis LLC and Nevada County Office of Emergency Services for the CAL FIRE California Climate Investments Evacuation Route Planning and Development Grant for the 5GG21105 County of Nevada – Evacuation Route Planning Project, in the amount of $135,422 provided by CAL FIRE for use during the period May 23, 2023 through February 1, 2024, authorizing the Director of Emergency Services to execute the contract, and directing the Auditor-Controller to amend the Fiscal Year 2022/23 Office of Emergency Services budget. (4/5 affirmative vote required).

42b. Resolution approving the contract between Dudek and Nevada County Office of Emergency Services for the Community Wildfire Protection Plan Update, in the amount not to exceed $156,031 for use during the period May 23, 2023 through December 31, 2024, authorizing the Director of Emergency Services to execute the contract, and directing the Auditor-Controller to amend the Fiscal Year 2022/23 Office of Emergency Service budget. (4/5 affirmative vote required)

Placer County Supervisors

The Placer County Board of Supervisors will be meeting 9 a.m., Tuesday, May 23.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 175 Fulweiler Avenue or remotely at https://www.placer.ca.gov/boslive .

14b. State Route 89 and State Route 267 Strategic Implementation and Phasing Plan | Contract with Wood Rodgers, Inc. 1. Authorize the Director of Public Works, or designee, to award and execute contract No. 001324 with Wood Rodgers, Inc. for professional engineering services for the State Route 89 and State Route 267 Strategic Implementation and Phasing Plan (Study) in the amount of $511,838.09, subject to Risk Management and County Counsel concurrence, and to execute change orders up to $51,183 consistent with the Placer County Procurement Policy. 2. Determine the proposed action is exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act Guidelines Section 15306.



Truckee Town Council

The Truckee Town Council will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at 10183 Truckee Airport Road.

7.1 Truckee Library Revenue Measure Polling Results. Recommended Action: Accept Voter Opinion Survey Summary Report for Truckee Library revenue measure. Direct staff to continue to contribute staff time to collaborative efforts to support the design and development of a new Truckee Library facility.

7.2 Single-Use Water Bottle Policy Recommendations. Recommended Action: Provide feedback on staff recommendations for policy options, supporting outreach, and incentive programs intended to reduce the use of single-use water bottles. Direct staff to develop an ordinance regulating single-use water bottles for Council consideration.



7.3 West River Revitalization Steering Committee. Recommended Action: Approve formation of and committee member nominations for the West River Revitalization Steering Committee, a Brown Act Committee. Appoint two Councilmembers to serve on the West River Revitalization Steering Committee with authority to appoint new members to the committee as appropriate.



7.4 Truckee Police Department Policy 709 to Comply with State Legislation Under Assembly Bill 481. Recommended Action: Introduce Ordinance 2023-04 readopting the Truckee Policy Department Policy 709 – Military Equipment Funding, Acquisition and Use Policy.

