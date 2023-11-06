Agenda Watch: Placer Board of Supervisors; North Tahoe Regional Advisory Committee; TRPA Advisory Planning Commission

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – The Placer County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. The meeting can be viewed in-person at 175 Fulweiler Avenue, Auburn or remotely https://www.placer.ca.gov/bosliv

HUMAN RESOURCES

Appointment of Acting County Executive During Leave of Absence

Approve the appointment of Daniel Chatigny, Deputy County Executive Officer, as Acting County Executive Officer to provide business continuity during a leave of absence.

TREASURER-TAX COLLECTOR

Annual Debt Disclosure Training

Approve updates to Placer County Debt Disclosure Policy and Procedures.

Receive Debt Disclosure Training, as required under Section 6.02 of the Placer County Debt Disclosure Policy and Procedures.

Receive a memo from Bond Counsel outlining elected officials’ responsibilities under federal securities law.

COUNTY EXECUTIVE

Fiscal Year 2023-24 1st Quarter Fiscal Update

Receive a FY 2023-24 1st Quarter Fiscal Update including American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Approve a FY 2023-24 Consolidated Budget Amendment (AM-00907) for various County Operating and Proprietary budgets.

Approve a FY 2023-24 Consolidated Budget Amendment (AM-00906) for Lighting Districts, Lighting and Landscape Districts, Benefit Assessment Districts, County Service Area Zones, Permanent Road Divisions, and Sewer Maintenance Districts governed by the Board of Supervisors.

Approve the purchase of Capital Assets and delegate authority to the Purchasing Agent to execute related purchase orders including those in excess of $100,000.

Introduce an Ordinance approving an amended FY 2023-24 Un-Codified Allocation of Positions to Departments, waive oral reading.

State of Development and Growth in Placer County: Navigating Opportunities and Challenges Presented by Growth in the County

Receive a presentation on the State of Development and Growth in Placer County.

Board of Supervisors Fiscal Year 2024-25 Budget Workshop

Conduct a workshop to discuss Fiscal Year 2024-25 budget development and related financial data.

North Tahoe Regional Advisory Council

The North Tahoe Regional Advisory Council will be meeting on Thursday, Nov. 9 at 6 p.m.

It can be viewed in person at 8318 N Lake Blvd, Kings Beach, Calif.

A. Recommendation on Granlibakken Telecommunication Facility NTRAC is being asked to make a recommendation to the Planning Commission regarding the Granlibakken Telecommunications Facility Project. The proposed project includes four cellular panel-antennas roof-mounted on two existing structures on the Granlibakken property described as the “Deerwander” and “Bearpaw” buildings. The associated support equipment will be housed inside the existing “Main Lodge” building within an existing utility room. Existing utility conduits will be used, and no ground disturbance is proposed.

B. Recommendation on Northstar Community Service District Wood Energy Facility NTRAC is being asked to make a recommendation to the Planning Commission regarding the Northstar Community Service District (NCSD) Wood Energy Facility project. The proposed project includes construction of a 6,000 square-foot industrial building to house the proposed wood energy utility facility that would combust woody biomass to heat water to be conveyed through a thermal energy distribution pipeline to approximately 14 buildings within the Northstar California community, including residential and commercial space heating, domestic hot water, swimming pools/spas, and potentially snow melt in the Village at Northstar plaza. The system would be thermally-led (meaning that it would produce energy in proportion to the heating demand required by the connected facilities) and operated year-round to serve a wide range of heating loads currently served by natural gas-fired boilers in the connected facilities. The facility is expected to consume 3,800 bone dry tons of woody biomass per year and generate approximately 50,000 million British thermal units of energy. The primary entitlement for the project is a Conditional Use Permit (CUP). The NCSD prepared an Initial Study/Mitigated Negative Declaration as the Lead Agency for California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) compliance. Placer County is a Responsible Agency under CEQA.

TRPA Advisory Planning Commission

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Advisory Planning Commission is meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 9:30 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 128 Market Street, Stateline, Nev. or remotely via Zoom.

Public Hearings

Phase 2 Housing Amendments, including proposed changes to Code of Ordinances Chapter 13, Area Plans;Possible Action/Chapter 36, Design Standards; Chapter 37, Height; Chapter 31, Density; Chapter 30, Land Coverage; Chapter 34, Parking Policies; Chapter 52, Bonus Unit Incentive Program and Chapter 90, Definitions; and changes to the Goals and Policies, Land Use and Housing Sections that would only apply to projects applying for deed-restricted bonus units. .

Planning Matters

Presentation on 2020 U.S. Census demographics for the Tahoe Region and Other Available Data.

