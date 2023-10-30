Agenda watch: Placer County Board of Supervisors; Olympic Valley Public Service District; Truckee Donner Public Utility District

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – The Placer County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in-person at 175 Fulweiler Avenue, Auburn or remotely https://www.placer.ca.gov/bosliv

To be heard no earlier than 2 p.m.

12 – A. Tahoe Basin Area Plan – Economic Sustainability and Housing Amendments (PLN22-00490)

Take action on the following items, continued from October 16, 2023:

Adopt the Addendum and the Errata to the Tahoe Basin Area Plan Environmental Impact Report. Adopt a Resolution approving amendments to the Tahoe Basin Area Plan policy document. Adopt an Ordinance amending the Tahoe Basin Area Plan implementing regulations. Adopt an Ordinance amending Placer County Code, Chapter 12, Article 12.08, Section 12.08.020(A).

13 – Community Development Resource Agency

Amendment of the Placer County Code Section 15.04.160—Expedited Permit Process for Electric Vehicle Charging Stations – All Supervisorial Districts Introduce and waive oral reading of an Ordinance to amend Placer County Code, Chapter 15, Article 15.04, Section 15.04.160 relating to the expedited permit process for electric vehicle charging stations.

16. Procurement

Approve the award of a competitive bid for Tahoe Area Snow Removal Services for the period of November 1, 2023, through September 30, 2024, to multiple firms in the maximum aggregate amount of $600,000. Approve the option to renew the resulting contracts for four (4) additional one-year terms in the maximum annual amount of $615,000 and authorize change orders up to $100,000 over the term of the contracts. Authorize the Purchasing Manager to sign all required documents, subject to departmental concurrence and available funding.

See the full agenda here .

Olympic Valley Public Service District

The Olympic Valley Public Service District Board of Directors will be holding a meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 8:30 a.m. at 305 Olympic Valley Road.

Old and New Business. Members of the public may address the board on each agenda item, up to three minutes or longer based on direction from the Board President.

F-1 Fuels Management Program. – Information Only: Review item and accept public comment.

F-2 Bike Trail Snow Removal Contract. – Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, approve bike trail snow removal contract, and authorize the General Manager to execute agreement.

F-3 Annual Review of the Bike Trail Snow Removal Financial Reserves Policy. – Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, provide direction to staff as needed, and approve the District’s Bike Trail Snow Removal Financial Reserves Policy.

F-4 Annual Review of the Investment Policy. – Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, provide direction to staff as needed, and approve the District’s Investment Policy.

F-5 Annual Review of the Financial Reserves Policy – Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, provide direction to staff as needed, and approve the District’s Financial Reserves Policy.

F-6 Annual Review of the Pension 115 Trust Funding Policy. – Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, provide direction to staff as needed, and approve the District’s Pension 115 Trust Funding Policy.

F-7 Annual Review of Other Post-Employment Benefit (OPEB) 115 Trust Funding Policy – Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, provide direction to staff as needed, and approve District’s OPEB 115 Trust Funding Policy.

F-8 Tahoe Truckee Sierra Disposal Garbage Agreement Proposed Rate Increase.- Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, and direct staff to allow or deny automatic renewal.

F-9 Painted Rock Lodge Water Infrastructure – Irrevocable Offer of Dedication. – Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, and adopt Resolution 2023-20 authorizing execution of an Irrevocable Offer of Dedication of water facilities from David Peter Frederick Hess and Carlos Ramirez.

See the full agenda here .

Truckee Donner Public Utility District

The TDPUD will be meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m.

The meeting can be attended at 11570 Donner Pass Road.

Public Hearing

8. Conduct Public Hearing Regarding Adoption of Proposed Changes to Electric Utility Rates and Consideration of Ordinance 2023-01 Setting Electric Rates, Time of Use Rates, and Power Cost Adjustment for FY24 and FY25.

A. Conduct a Public Hearing for the purpose of receiving input on the adoption of proposed Electric Rates and Power Cost Adjustment; and

B. Approve Ordinance 2023-01 setting Electric Rates, and Power Cost Adjustment for FY24 and FY25, taking effect 30 days from adoption and implemented with the first bill printed after January 1st of each year beginning in 2024, as applicable.

9. Conduct a Public Hearing regarding Budget FY2024 & FY2025 and Consideration of Adopting Resolution 2023-15 approving Budget for FY2024 and FY2025

A. Conduct a public hearing on the Budget for the FY24 and FY25 Budget; and

B. Adopt Resolution 2023-15 approving the Budget for FY24 and FY25

Action items

13. Final Closeout of the Pioneer Trail Pipeline Construction Contract Adopt Resolution 2023-14 accepting the Pioneer Trail Pipeline project as complete and authorize the filing of the Notice of Completion.

14. Consideration of a Professional Services Contract with NV5 for Battery Energy Storage System Assessment Authorize the General Manager to execute a contract with NV5 to perform a preliminary sizing and procurement support for Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) in an amount of $55,000, plus a ten percent change order allowance of $5,500 for a total authorization not to exceed $60,500.

See the full agenda here .