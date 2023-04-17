Agenda watch: Placer, Nevada supervisors, North Tahoe Regional Advisory Council, Truckee Fire to meet

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Nevada County Board of Supervisors will be meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 18.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 950 Maidu Avenue or remotely at http://www.nevadacountyca.gov/boardmeetings and http://www.YouTube.com/c/CountyofNevadaCA .

7. Resolution authorizing the purchase of a temporary construction easement from Jennifer M. Freeman for 11,712 square feet of property located at 10793 Hirschdale Road, Nevada County California (APN 48-100-07 Parcel 1), for the Hirschdale Road Bridge Replacement Projects, in the fair market value amount of $100,000 plus all escrow costs and fees, authorizing the Chair of the Board of Supervisors to execute the Temporary Construction Easement Agreement and the Certificate of Acceptance, and authorizing the Director of the Department of Public Works to execute any and all documents required to consummate this real property transaction.

14. Recognition of Cal Fire employees Joe Kennedy, Heavy Fire Equipment Operator, and Eric Ayers, Fire Captain, for their achievement in being awarded the State of California’s highest honor for life saving events: the California Gold Medal of Valor. (Fire Chief Brian Estes, Nevada Yuba Placer Unit)

Placer County Supervisors

The Placer County Board of Supervisors will be meeting on April 18 at 8:30 a.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at 175 Fulweiler Avenue or remotely at https://www.placer.ca.gov/boslive .



8. Minor Amendment to Article 9.42: Short Term Vacation Rentals Ordinance . Introduce an Ordinance and waive oral reading to amend Placer County Code Chapter 9, Article 9.42, Sections 9.42.030, 9.42.050, 9.42.100(D) and 9.42.150 regarding short-term vacation rental business license requirements, inspection deadlines, and amnesty provisions.

10. Broadband Expansion Projects : 1.Provide direction on the location and quantity of broadband expansion projects. 2. Authorize the Chief Information Officer to execute a funding agreement with Astound Broadband for broadband expansion projects, as specified by the Board, and to execute all required documents, upon concurrence by County Counsel and Risk Management. 3. Approve a FY 2022-23 budget amendment, AM#00802 for CC01004 – Information Technology, in an amount consistent with the Board’s direction on the location and quantity of broadband expansion projects up to an amount of $17,291,415 and cancel General Fund Capital Reserves in the amount up to $7,367,324. 4. Determine the action requested is exempt from environmental review pursuant to CEQA Guidelines § 15303(d), 15301, and 15304(f).

14. Funding Agreement for North Tahoe Regional Park Tennis and Pickleball Courts : 1. Approve the use of Park Dedication Fees in the amount of $750,000 from Recreation Area #1, North Tahoe/Martis Valley, for tennis and pickleball court facility improvements. 2. Approve FY 2022-23 Budget Amendment #AM-00798 for CC12085 PJ02098 – Parks & Grounds Capital Improvements, Park Fees – Other Agency Projects, in the amount of $750,000. 3. Authorize the Director of Parks and Open Space or designee to negotiate and execute an Agreement with North Tahoe Public Utility District to provide up to $750,000 in Park Dedication Fees for the North Tahoe Regional Park Tennis and Pickleball Court Facility Improvement Project, subject to County Counsel and Risk Management concurrence. 4. Determine the proposed action is exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines sections 15301(c) and (d).

15. Library Materials | Multiple Vendors : 1. Approve an increase to negotiated agreements with multiple vendors for library materials in the amount of $100,000 for a new maximum aggregate amount of $600,000 effective through June 30, 2023. 2. Approve the renewal of negotiated agreements with multiple vendors for library materials in the maximum aggregate amount of $600,000 for the period of July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024. 3. Approve the option to renew the agreements for three (3) additional one-year periods in the maximum aggregate amount of $600,000 annually and authorize change orders not to exceed a cumulative total of $60,000, consistent with the Procurement Policy. 4. Authorize the Purchasing Manager to sign all required documents.

16. Placer County Eastern Regional Landfill, Inc. & Tahoe Truckee Disposal, Inc. – Roof Repairs at Materials Recovery Facility | Tenth Amendment to Solid Waste Handling Agreement : 1. Approve a Tenth Amendment to the Solid Waste Handling Services Agreement with Placer County Eastern Regional Sanitary Landfill, Inc. and Tahoe Truckee Disposal Co., Inc. regarding repair of damaged sections of the Eastern Regional Landfill Materials Recovery Facility roof in an amount not to exceed $633,624 and authorize the Director of Public Works, or designee, to execute the Amendment and to take all necessary actions to implement the terms of the Amendment subject to County Counsel and Risk Management concurrence. 2. Determine the proposed action is exempt from environmental review pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Sections 15301 and 15302.

17. 2022/2023 North Tahoe Fire Protection District Capital Facilities and Mitigation Fee Expenditure Plan Annual Update : Adopt a Resolution to approve the 2022/2023 North Tahoe Fire Protection District Capital Facilities and Mitigation Fee Expenditure Plan Annual Update to take effect June 17, 2023.

18. One-Year Extension of Pilot Parking Exemption Program for North Lake Tahoe Town Centers : 1. Adopt an Uncodified Ordinance introduced on April 4, 2023, to allow a one-year extension for implementation of the regulatory provisions of a pilot parking exemption program for North Lake Tahoe Town Centers with a sunset date of May 18, 2024. 2. Determine that the proposed action is not a project pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act Guidelines Section 15378.

26b. Tahoe Truckee Community Organizations Active in Disasters Funding Agreement : 1. Approve the funding agreement with the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation (TTCF) for creating and maintaining a regional Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD) for the period from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2024, in an amount not to exceed $50,000 and authorize the Director of Health and Human Services to sign the agreement with Risk Management and County Counsel concurrence, and to sign subsequent amendments up to $5,000, consistent with the agreement’s subject matter and scope of work with Risk Management and County Counsel concurrence. 2. Approve Budget Amendment Number AM#-00801 in the amount of $25,000 within the FY 2022-23 budget for CC14014 – Administration budget.

28. Agreements with Tahoe City Public Utility District for Trail Snow Removal and Equipment Purchase : 1. Approve and authorize the Purchasing Manager to execute an Agreement with the Tahoe City Public Utility District for plowing of paved trails in the Tahoe City area in an amount not to exceed $60,925 for the period of November 1, 2022, to May 1, 2023, with the option for a one-year extension from November 1, 2023, to May 1, 2024. 2. Approve and authorize the Director of Parks and Open Space or designee to execute an Agreement to provide funding to the Tahoe City Public Utility District for the purchase of a trail snowplow in an amount not to exceed $115,000 or 70% of the purchase price, whichever is less. 3. Approve a FY 2022-23 budget amendment #AM-00768 for CC10020 – Tahoe Economic and Community Enhancement Fund in the amount of $115,000 and cancel Tahoe Economic and Community Enhancement FD10201 reserves in the amount of $115,000.

Truckee Fire Protection District

The Truckee Fire Protection District will meet on Tuesday, April 18 in the Truckee Sanitary District Boardroom located at 12304 Joerger Drive at 5:30 p.m.

Old business – Discussion with Possible Action: Fire Protection Funding from Placer County

New Business – A. Discussion with Possible Action: Amended and Restated Joint Powers Agreement of Fire Risk Management Services (Formerly FDAC Employee Benefits Authority).

B. Discussion with Possible Action: Resolution 04-2023; A Resolution of the Board of Directors of the Truckee Fire Protection District for Authorizing Participation in and Approving the Amended and Restated Joint Exercise of Powers Agreement of the Fire Risk Management Services Joint Powers Authority.

C. Discussion with Possible Action: Dissolve the Measure T Ad Hoc Committee.

North Tahoe Regional Advisory Council

NTRAC will be meeting on Thursday, April 20 at 6 p.m. It can be viewed in person at Granlibakken, 725 Granlibakken Rd or remotely at https://placer-ca-gov.zoom.us/j/95427976964 , Webinar ID: 954 2797 6964.

Dollar Creek Crossing Housing Project Update

County staff will provide an update on the 11.4-acre Dollar Creek Crossing Housing Project located at 3205 and 3225 North Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City. The proposed project focuses on local workforce housing and proposes up to 30 achievable for-sale single-family homes and up to 80 for-rent multi-family apartments. The project is still early in the planning process. This update will address the schematic site layout, vehicular circulation, parking, multi-use trail, building types/locations, environmental review, and the recent CDRA project application. Please note this is only a project update and not a NTRAC Action Item. There will be additional opportunities for community feedback as the project progresses and before any entitlement actions. Presenters: Emily Setzer, Placer County Community Development Resource Agency, Paul Breckenridge, Placer County Facilities Management