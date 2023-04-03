Agenda watch: Placer supervisors, Truckee Art Commission, Truckee Donner PUD meet this week

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – The Placer County Board of Supervisors will be discussing expansion of the Pilot Parking Exemption Program during its Tuesday, April 4 meeting.

“The purpose of the PPEP is to support exemptions to parking regulations to spur redevelopment in the Town Centers and support strategies identified in the Resort Triangle Transportation Plan,” the staff report states.

The resort triangle is defined as the area shared by State Routes (SR) 89, 267, and 28 in eastern Placer County. The parking part of the plan provides parking minimums for new projects.

“The RTTP notes that ‘Overall, the North Tahoe commercial centers have an adequate number of parking spaces, so long as management strategies can result in better use of these spaces. While parking at popular recreation sites (e.g., beaches) reaches capacity on busy days, expanding parking would only result in larger filled parking facilities, increased traffic levels, and the potential for greater overcrowding…’ The overall strategy is to better manage existing parking to provide parking flexibility to encourage non-auto mobility options and encourage redevelopment.,” the staff report adds.

The PPEP was adopted on April 13, 2021, and is set to expire on April 30, 2023. The supervisors will decide whether or not to expand the pilot program for a year.

The Placer County Board of Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, April 4 at 9:00 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 175 Fulweiler Avenue or remotely at https://www.placer.ca.gov/boslive .

9:30 a.m.- Proclamation | National Animal Cruelty Prevention Month

Approve and present a Proclamation establishing April as National Animal Cruelty Prevention Month in Placer County.

9:35 a.m. – Proclamation | National Small Business Week

Approve and present a Proclamation declaring April 30 through May 6, 2023, as “National Small Business Week” in Placer County.

9:40 a.m. – Presentation | Placer County Resource Conservation District

Receive a presentation from Placer County Resource Conservation District regarding their projects and programs in 2022.

Consent

18. A. Approval of the Zero Emission Bus Rollout Plan

Adopt a Resolution to approve the Placer County Department of Public Works Zero Emission Bus Rollout Plan. Determine the proposed action is not a project subject to environmental review pursuant to CEQA Guidelines §15378.

B. Tahoe City Downtown Access Improvements Project | Contract with Stantec Consulting Services Inc .

Authorize the Director of Public Works, or designee, to award and execute Contract No. 001319 with Stantec Consulting Services Inc., of Zephyr Cove, NV for Professional Engineering, Right of Way, and related services for the Tahoe City Downtown Access Improvements Project in the amount of $227,903.50, for the period of April 4, 2023 through June 28, 2024, subject to Risk Management and County Counsel concurrence, and authorize and execute change orders up to $22,790 consistent with the Placer County Procurement Policy. Authorize the Director of Public Works, or designee, to approve any required grant funding agreements with the North Tahoe Community Alliance for the use of North Tahoe Tourism Benefit Improvement District grant funds, subject to Risk Management and County Counsel concurrence. Determine that the proposed action is consistent with the Mitigated Negative Declaration for the Tahoe City Downtown Access Improvements Project, approved by the Board of Supervisors on April 27, 2021.

Public Art Commission of Truckee

The Public Art Commission will be meeting Tuesday April 5 at 4 p.m. at 10183 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee.

4. Presentations

4.1 Staff Update on Brockway Road Wall and Donner Lake Litter Projects.

4.2 Truckee Library.

5. Consent

5.1 Minutes from the Public Art Commission of Truckee Meeting of December 6, 2022 and March 7, 2023. Recommended Action: Approve the Minutes.

6. Discussion Items

6.1 Art Opportunity Proposal Process Review. Staff Recommendation: Staff recommends that the PACT discuss and provide feedback on potential revisions to the Request for Proposals/Request for Qualifications process for future art installations.

Truckee Donner Public Utility District

TDPUD will be meeting on Wednesday April 5 at 6 p.m. The meeting can be viewed at 11570 Donner Pass Road, Truckee or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq_TT1lqvnHIiNkPHzaBD7Q/live .

DIRECTOR UPDATE

6. This item provides time for Directors to comment on any item within the purview of the District.

GENERAL MANAGER UPDATE

7. This item provides time for the General Manager to update the Board.

PUBLIC HEARING

8. Public Hearing Related to Adoption of the Annual Electric and Water Standby Charges. Conduct a public hearing at the regularly scheduled District Board Meeting on April 5, 2023 at 6:00PM, or as soon thereafter, for the purpose of receiving input on the adoption of annual Electric and Water Standby Charges.

CONSENT CALENDAR

9. Consideration for Procurement of two (2) – 1 Ton Service Trucks.

a) Authorize the General Manager to execute a contract with Champion Chevrolet, for the procurement of 2, 2024 One (1)-Ton Service Trucks for Water Operations with a total amount not to exceed $236,670.

b) Declare the replaced 2006 One (1)-Ton Service Truck surplus and authorize the General Manager to dispose of unit 301 at public auction, applying the funds to the Vehicle Reserve Fund.

11. Consideration of Approving an On-Call Services Agreement for Fence and Gate Repairs. Authorize the General Manager to execute an on-call services agreement for the repair of District fences and gates with Tholl Fence of Sparks, Nevada with a total contract amount not to exceed $25,000 for FY23, with the option to extend the contract for four additional years.

12. Consideration of a Professional Services Contract with TAIT Communications for the District’s Radio Survey and Design. Authorize the General Manager to execute a professional services contract with TAIT Communications to conduct a radio survey and system design in the amount of $24,300, plus a ten percent change order allowance of $2,430 for a total contract not to exceed $26,730.

13. Consideration for Scheduling of a Public Hearing to Receive Comments on the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Mitigated Negative Declaration Initial Study for the Hirschdale Pipeline. Schedule a public hearing at the regularly scheduled District Board Meeting on May 3, 2023 at 6:00pm, or soon thereafter, for the purposes of receiving input and public comment related to the CEQA Mitigated Negative Declaration Initial Study for the Hirschdale Pipeline.

14. Consideration for a Rejection of all Bids for the Ski Run Water Storage Tank Rehabilitation Project. Reject all bids received for the Ski Run Water Storage Tank Rehabilitation Project.

ACTION ITEMS

15. Consideration of Authorizing the General Manager to Execute Phase II of the Climate Transformation Alliance Memorandum of Understanding. Authorize the General Manager to execute Phase II of the Climate Transformation Alliance Memorandum of Understanding.

16. Consideration for Additional Authorization for the Agreement with the Town of Truckee Concerning Installation of a Water Pipeline as part of the Truckee River Legacy Trail Phase 4 Project. Authorize the General Manager to execute an amendment to increase the amount of the reimbursement agreement between the District and the Town of Truckee for construction of a water pipeline as part of the Truckee River Legacy Trail Phase 4 project with a revised total cost not to exceed $683,070.

17. Consideration of a Construction Contract for the 6170 Tank #2 Project. Authorize the General Manager to Execute a Contract with Crosno Construction in an amount of $2,686,720, plus a ten percent change order allowance of $268,680 for a total authorization not to exceed $2,955,400 for the 6170 Tank #2 Project.

19. Consideration to Transfer Funds from the Electric Rate Reserve Fund to the Electric General Fund. Authorize a transfer of $2,300,000 from the Electric Rate Reserve Fund to the Electric General Fund.

WORKSHOP

20. 2022 Water Utility Annual Consumer Confidence Reports. Review the Truckee Donner Public Utility District’s Truckee-Main System and Hirschdale System 2022 Water Quality Consumer Confidence Reports.

21. Fiscal Year End 2022 Budget Performance Review. Accept this report of Budget Performance for 2022 end of year.