Agenda watch: The Olympic Valley Public Service District, Placer County Supervisors meeting this week

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – The Olympic Valley Public Service District Board of Directors will be holding a meeting on Tuesday, August 29 at 8:30 a.m. at 305 Olympic Valley Road.

Old and New Business. Members of the public may address the board on each agenda item, up to three minutes or longer based on direction from the Board President.

F-1 Fuels Management Program. Information Only: Review item and accept public comment.

F-2 Resolution 2023-17 “Ministerial Changes to Policy Manual.” Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, and adopt Resolution 2023-17 directing staff to perform proposed ministerial changes to the District’s Policy Manual.

F-3 Placer County Exterior Ballot Drop Box Installation. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment and approve installation of 24-hour exterior ballot drop box as requested by the Placer County Elections Department.

F-4 Fire Hydrant Emergency Replacement. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, and approve contract with Longo, Inc. to replace Fire Hydrant # H02.

F-5 Fire Department Automobile Extrication Tool Purchase. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, approve purchase of automobile extrication tools from Western Extrication Specialists, Inc. in an amount not-to-exceed $77,689.41, and authorize the Fire Chief to execute contractual documents as needed.

See the full agenda here .

Placer County Planning Commission

The Placer County Planning Commission will be meeting on Tuesday, August 29 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in-person at 175 Fulweiler Avenue, Auburn or remotely https://www.placer.ca.gov/boslive

9 a.m. 1. BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

A. Ratify a letter in opposition to “Transient Release” of a Sexually Violent Predator (“SVP”) in Placer County . Ratify a letter to Placer County Superior Court signed by the Chair on Thursday, August 24, in opposition to the “Transient Release” of a Sexually Violent Predator William Stephenson in Placer County.

10:30 a.m. 3. TREASURER-TAX COLLECTOR

A. Amendment to the North Lake Tahoe Public Financing Authority Joint Powers Agreement – Designating Certain Officers of the Authority . Adopt a Resolution to approve an Amendment to the Joint Exercise of Powers Agreement (“JPA”) for the North Lake Tahoe Public Financing Authority, for the Purpose of Designating Certain Officers of the Authority. (Amended)

C. Fire Services in Eastern Placer County

1. Receive a presentation regarding historical Truckee Fire Protection District funding related to its Zone 7.

2. Establish an Eastern Placer Fire Services Ad Hoc Committee to discuss fiscal and operational challenges in eastern Placer County, including Zone 7 of the Truckee Fire Protection District, and direct staff to work with the Eastern Placer Fire Services Ad Hoc Committee to perform an analysis of options and alternatives for local fire district supplemental funding needs and service streamlining.

3. Appoint two members of the Board of Supervisors to serve on the Eastern Placer Fire Services Ad Hoc Committee.

20. A. Martis Peak Radio Communication Site | First Amendment to Radio Communication Site License Agreement with EIP Holdings II, LLC

1. Approve and authorize the Director of Facilities Management, or designee, to execute a First Amendment to the Radio/Communication Site License Agreement with EIP Holdings II, LLC at the Martis Peak Radio/Communication Site APN 110-020-012-000 for the installation of additional equipment and equipment modifications, subject to County Counsel and Risk Management concurrence.

2. Determine the requested action is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) review pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15301.

22. B. California Department of Transportation State Route 28 Rehabilitation Project | Temporary Construction Easements Conveyance

1. Adopt a Resolution authorizing the Chair to execute Right-of-Way Contracts for the conveyance of Temporary Construction Easements over portions of property owned by Placer County for the Caltrans State Route 28 Rehabilitation Project totaling $25,700.

2.Determine the proposed action is not a project pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15378.

C. North Tahoe Shared-Use Trail Interagency Agreement

1. Authorize the Director of Public Works, or designee, to execute a Trail improvements Interagency Agreement with the North Tahoe Public Utility District (NTPUD) for Segment 1 of the North Tahoe Shared-Use Trail, subject to Risk Management and County Counsel concurrence.

2. Determine the proposed action is consistent with the Mitigated Negative Declaration for the North Tahoe Shared-Use Trail (Segment 1) Project, approved by the Board of Supervisors on June 14, 2022.See the full agenda here .