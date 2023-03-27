Agenda watch: Town Council, supervisors, OV Public Service District meetings this week

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee Town Council will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at 10183 Truckee Airport Road.

On the agenda:

7.1 Discussion and Approval of the FY 2023/24 through FY 2024/25 Council Priorities and Work Plan. Recommended Action: Staff recommends that the Council discuss the draft FY 2023/24 – FY2024/25 Council Priorities prepared following the January 26, 2023, Council retreat, provide direction regarding changes deemed appropriate by a majority of the Council, and approve the FY 2023/24 – FY 2024/25 Council Priorities and Workplan for the fiscal years.

For the full agenda, visit here.

Olympic Valley Public Service District

The OVPSD Board of Directors will be meeting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, at 305 Olympic Valley Road.

On the agenda:

Presentation. C-1 Recognition of Service – 5 years – Mike Wright, Firefighter – Paramedic

F-1 Village at Palisades Tahoe Project Update. Information Only: Receive update and accept public comment.

F-2 First Draft of FY 2023-2024 Budget and Rates. Information Only: Review item and accept public comment.

F-3 Fire Department Annual Report. Information Only: Review item and accept public comment.

F-4 Adopt Resolution 2023-02 Acknowledging Receipt of Annual Fire Inspection Services Required by the California Health & Safety Code. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment and Adopt Resolution 2023-02.

F-5 Declare Fire Department Items as Surplus and Authorize Sale, Donation or Disposal of Items. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, declare items identified by staff as surplus equipment and authorize staff to conduct a sale, donate and/or dispose of the items.

F-6 Award Contract – Zone 3 Tank Recoating Project. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, approve contract with Olympus & Associates, Inc. in an amount not-to-exceed $251,060, and authorize the General Manager to execute contractual documents.

F-7 Award Contract – Well 2R Rehabilitation Project. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, approve contract with Carson Pump, LLC in an amount not-to-exceed $29,180, and authorize the General Manager to execute contractual documents.

F-8 Resolution 2023-03 to Oppose Initiative 21-0042A1. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment and consider a resolution opposing initiative 21-0042A1, limiting the ability of Voters and State and Local Governments to Raise Revenues for Government Services.

To view the full agenda, visit here .

Placer County Supervisors

The Placer County Board of Supervisors will be meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 28.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 175 Fulweiler Avenue or remotely at https://www.placer.ca.gov/boslive .

Proclamation | Donate Life Month. Approve and present a Proclamation establishing April 2023 as “Donate Life Month” in Placer County.

Board Ratification of H.R. 1586 Support Letter. Request the Board to ratify Placer County’s support letter for H.R. 1586 – Forest Protection and Wildland Firefighter Safety Act of 2023 as introduced by Doug LaMalfa (CA-01).

To see the full agenda, visit here.

Nevada County Supervisors

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors are meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 28.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 950 Maidu Avenue, Suite 200 or remotely on Suddenlink Channels 17 and 78 or at http://www.nevadacountyca.gov/boardmeetings and http://www.YouTube.com/c/CountyofNevadaCA .

26b. Review and acceptance of the 2022 Housing Element Annual Progress Report to the Board of Supervisors, substantially in the form attached, pursuant to State of California Government Code Section 65400, and directing staff to submit the report to the California Department of Housing and Community Development and the Office of Planning and Research as shown in Attachment 1.

27. (Introduce/Waive further reading) An Ordinance amending Article 7 of Chapter IV of the Nevada County General Code regarding Hazardous Vegetation Abatement.

To see the full agenda, visit here.