Agenda watch: Town Council, Placer Supervisors, school district, utility district to meet

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Town Council will meet on Tuesday April 11 at 5 p.m. at 10183 Truckee Airport Road.

Presentations:

5.1 – Earth Day Proclamation.

5.2 – Donate Life Proclamation.

5.3 – Town Manager Report.

Consent Calendar:

6.2 – Purchase of Solar-Powered Compacting Trash and Recycling Containers. Recommended Action: Approve purchase of 10 side-by-side solar-powered compacting trash and recycling containers from Bay Area Trash Compactors for a total cost of $71,807.85.

6.3 – Consideration of New Opioid Settlements. Recommended Action: Approve the Town’s participation in opioid settlement agreements with Allergan, Teva, CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart, and authorize the Town Manager to execute agreements confirming the Town’s participation and directing that the Town’s share of settlement funds be disbursed to Nevada County.

6.4 – Upstate California Creative Corps Grant Application for Art Inventory Update. Recommended Action: Council authorize the Town Manager to submit an Upstate California Creative Corps grant application to update the Town’s Public Art Inventory.

6.5 – State of California Low Carbon Transit Operations Program (LCTOP) Grant Application Authorization and Adoption of Resolution 2023-21. Recommended Action: Council adopt Resolution 2023-21 approving the submission of a Low Carbon Transit Operations Program (LCTOP) grant application for the FY 2022/23 LCTOP grant cycle and authorize the Town Manager to execute documents associated with the LCTOP grant.

Discussion Items

Town Council Adoption of the 2040 General Plan, Downtown Truckee Plan, and associated Development Code Text Amendments/Zoning Map Amendments, including SB2 Rezone Sites and Certification of the Final Environmental Impact Report (CIP 1903, General Plan Update).

Placer County Supervisors

The Placer County Board of Supervisors will be holding a two-day meeting on April 10-11 at 9:00 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 175 Fulweiler Avenue or remotely at https://www.placer.ca.gov/boslive .

The Supervisors will be hearing Fiscal Year 2023-24 Departmental Budget Presentations

Receive presentations from County departments on Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget requests. Provide direction to staff on any adds, deletes, or changes to the budgets presented.

North Tahoe Public Utility District

The Board of Directors’ regular meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 2 p.m. at North Tahoe Event Center, 8318 N Lake Blvd. Kings Beach.

The board will be hearing District Fiscal Year 2023/24 parameters presentations and will be discussing the Capital Improvement Program Draft 5-Year Plan.

Tahoe Truckee Unified School District

TTUSD will be meeting on Wednesday, April 12 at 3:30 p.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at 11603 Donner Pass Road or remotely via http://tahoetruckeemedia.org .

Resolution – Approve Resolution No. 22-2022-2023 Resolution of Conveyance to Dedicate and Convey a Public Utility Easement to Truckee Donner Public Utility District

Donation – Accept Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation Donation to STEPP Program for Supplies and Enrichment Activities

Consent –

14.3 – Rescind Adoption of High School Marine Biology Instructional Materials

14.4 – Approve the 2022-2023 Comprehensive School Safety Plans

14.5 – Approve the MOU between Tahoe Truckee Unified School District and Placer County Office of Education for Participation in the Assessment and Program Planning for the Student Behavioral Health Incentive Program

14.6 – Approve the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Tahoe Truckee Unified School District and the Boys and Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe

Educational services – Approve the Expanded Learning Opportunities Program Plan (ELO-P )

View full agenda here .