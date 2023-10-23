Agenda watch: Truckee Town Council; Nevada County Fish and Wildlife

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Town Council will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 5 p.m. at 10183 Truckee Airport Road.

View in person at 10183 Truckee Airport Road or remotely via http://ttctv.org/ .

The meeting will begin with several presentations:

5.1 Extra Mile Proclamation.

5.2 Veterans Day Proclamation.

5.3 Emanuels Jones & Associates Legislative Update.

5.4 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Presentation.

5.5 Dark Skies Presentation.

5.6 Open Space and Biological Resource Mapping Presentation

Discussion items:

7.1 Appeal of Notice of Determination of the Short-term Rental at 15223 Donner Pass Road.

Recommended Action: That Town Council conduct a public hearing and make a finding of non-compliance with the Town of Truckee Municipal Code and uphold the Notice of Determination and Judgment amount of $1,000. Alternatively, if the Council determines that the findings to approve the appeal can be made, the Council may take action to grant the appeal and overturn the Notice of Determination.

7.2 Historic Preservation Advisory Commission (HPAC) Appointments.

Recommended Action: That the Town Council re-appoint Chaun Mortier and Bill Kenny and appoint Kelly Gove to the Historic Preservation Advisory Commission for four-year terms.

See the full agenda here.

Nevada County Fish and Wildlife

The Fish and Wildlife Commission will host a meeting open to the public on October 24 at 6 p.m. at the Truckee Airport’s Community Room, 10356 Truckee Airport Rd, Truckee, 96191.

The meeting will include two speakers. One speaker from the California Fish and Wildlife Department will share information on the Human-Wildlife Conflict Program, focusing on bears in the Tahoe basin and how to live with them.

The other speaker from the Tahoe National Forest, Truckee Ranger Division will provide a general update.

See the full agenda here .