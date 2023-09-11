Agenda watch: Truckee Town Council, Nevada County Supervisors, North Tahoe Public Utility District

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Town Council will meet on Tuesday, September 12 at 5 p.m. at 10183 Truckee Airport Road.

View in person at 10183 Truckee Airport Road or remotely via http://ttctv.org/ .

Consent Agenda:

6.2 2023 Paving and Drainage Project, C2302 and 2023 Trail Pavement Maintenance Project, C2317 – Budget Amendment. Recommended Action: Council authorize the Town Manager to execute a contract amendment with Advanced Asphalt for the 2023 Paving and Drainage Project in the amount of $775,000 for total contract amount of $5,869,842.28, retaining the previously authorized project contingency amount of $509,484.23 for a total authorized contract expenditure amount of $6,379,326.51; Amend the existing 2023 Paving and Drainage Project, C2302, budget to increase the Fiscal Year 23/24 budget by $560,000 for a total CIP budget of $5,825,000; Amend the existing 2023 Trail Pavement Maintenance Project, C2317, budget to increase the Fiscal Year 23/24 budget by $215,000 for a total project budget of $660,000; and Authorize the Town Engineer to approve contract change orders, changes to unit quantities, and alternative means-and-methods within the proposed contract and contingency amounts.

6.3 2023 Truckee Depot Curb and Gutter Replacement Project – Contract Award. Recommended Action: Council to award the 2023 Truckee Depot Curb and Gutter Replacement Project to GLA Morris Construction in the amount of $49,011.17; Authorize a project contingency amount of $9,802.23 (20%) for a total authorized contract expenditure amount of $58,813.40 using funds from the Depot facilities CIP C0503; and Authorize the Town Engineer to approve contract change orders or changes to unit quantities within the approved contingency.

6.4 Reimagine Bridge Street-Amendment to Reimbursement Agreement Preliminary Engineering Services with Union Pacific Railroad C1805. Recommended Action: Authorize the Town Manager to execute an amendment to the Reimbursement Agreement – Preliminary Engineering Services with the Union Pacific Railroad for up to and additional $35,000 for review and design services for the Reimagine Bridge Street project.

6.5 Development Code Updates for the Objective Design Standards; Adoption of Ordinance 2023-10 (Objective Design Standards). Recommended Action: That the Town Council take the following actions: Adopt Ordinance 2023-10, amending the Truckee Municipal Code, Title 18 Development Code for Objective Design Standards; and Determine the amendments to be exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) because the adoption of this ordinance is not a “project” pursuant to Sections 15060(c)(2) and 15060(c)(3) of Title 14 of the California Code of Regulations, and because under Section 15061(b)(3) of the State CEQA Guidelines, the amendments are exempt from the requirements of CEQA because it can be seen with certainty that the provisions contained herein would not have the potential for causing a significant effect on the environment.

6.6 Response to the Donner Lake: A Pearl in Peril Nevada County Grand Jury Report. Recommended Action: Authorize the Mayor to sign the attached letter response to the May 16, 2023 Nevada County Grand Jury Report regarding Donner Lake.

6.7 Updated Memorandum of Understanding between Truckee Tahoe Unified School District and the Town for School Resource Officer Services. Recommended Action: Authorize the Town Manager to execute an updated Memorandum of Understanding between the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District and the Town for School Resource Officer services.

Discussion items:

7.1 Municipal Code Update Chapter 10.21 Vehicles on Trails. Recommended Action: Introduce Ordinance 2023-13, amending the Truckee Municipal Code, Chapter 10.21 with recommended changes for alternative transportation devices on multi-use trails.

7.2 Introduction of Ordinance Amending Solid Waste and Recycling Requirements. Recommended Action: Introduce Ordinance 2023-09 amending Chapter 6.01 of the Truckee Municipal Code Regarding Solid Waste and Recycling Management. Find the adoption of the Ordinance exempt from CEQA pursuant to CEQA guidelines sections 15061(b)(3), 15307 and 15308.

7.3 Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) Incentives Program Status Report and Proposed Incentive Program Changes. Recommended Action: 1) Receive Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) incentive program status report; 2) Extend the Unpermitted ADU Mini-Grant Program through the end of FY 24/25, and 3) provide feedback on changes to ADU incentives and direct staff to create program guidelines for the proposed new incentives.

7.4 Short-term Rental Workforce Housing Token Pilot Program (Token Program) Application Review and Token Allotment. Recommended Action: 1) Approve the allotment of three (3) Short-term Rental Workforce Housing Tokens to applicants of the Short-term Rental Workforce Housing Token Pilot Program 2) Update the Token Pilot Program Guidelines to modify the application process to an open application period through the end of FY 2023/24

See the full agenda here .

Nevada County Supervisors

The Nevada County Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday September 12 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 950 Maidu Avenue or remotely at http://www.nevadacountyca.gov/boardmeetings and http://www.YouTube.com/c/CountyofNevadaCA .

Consent:

8. Resolution approving Amendment 1 to Grant Award Agreements between the County of Nevada, the City of Grass Valley, the City of Nevada City, and the Truckee Sanitary District for Regional Early Action Planning grant funding to prepare regional infrastructure planning studies (Res. 23-043), increasing the allocation for Nevada City from $60,000 to $72,100 and decreasing the allocation for Truckee Sanitary District from $30,000 to $17,900 to reflect actual costs, extending the term of the contracts to August 1, 2024 to provide for completion of services, authorizing the Chair of the Board of Supervisors to execute the amendment, and directing the Auditor-Controller to adjust encumbrances in Planning’s budget.

12. Resolution accepting the Office of Emergency Services request to terminate the May 2021 Local Proclamation for Severe Drought.

View full agenda here.

North Tahoe Public Utility District

North Tahoe Public Utility District will be holding a special meeting on Tuesday September 12 at noon. The meeting can be viewed in person at 8318 North Lake Boulevard, Kings Beach.

D. Water and Wastewater Utilities Cost-of-Service Study Workshop – Presentation by Shawn Koorn of HDR

Following the special meeting, NTPUD will hold their regular Board of Directors meeting at 2 p.m.

GENERAL BUSINESS

1. Authorize an Increase in the Construction Contingency Executable by the General Manager for the Satellite Sewer Pump Station Replacement Project

2. Review, Discuss, and Provide Direction on the District’s Proposed Commemorative Seating Program

3. Authorize the General Manager to Execute a Purchase Order for the Procurement of a Multihog MX 130 Multi-purpose Tractor

4. Outside Agency Presentation, Schedule of District Business, and Pace of Meetings Discussion

See the full agenda here .