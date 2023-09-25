Agenda watch: Truckee Town Council, Olympic Valley Public Service District, Placer County Commission

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Town Council will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 5 p.m. at 10183 Truckee Airport Road.

View in person at 10183 Truckee Airport Road or remotely via http://ttctv.org/ .

The meeting will begin with a swearing-in of the new Town Clerk and introductions of new employees.

Discussion items:

7.1 After-Action Report from the July 4th, 2023, Fireworks Event. Recommended Action: That Council receives 4th of July fireworks event review and accept the After-Action Report from the July 4th, 2023, fireworks event.

7.2 Public Art Commission of Truckee Annual Work Plan and Funding. Recommended Action: That Council review and provide direction on the 2023 Public Art Commission of Truckee’s Annual Work Plan and Art Donation and Gifting Policy.

7.3 Truckee Home Access Program Update and Budget Amendment. Recommended Action: That Council 1) Receive the Truckee Home Access Program Update; and 2) Approve a budget amendment for C2014 (Truckee Home Access Program) for fiscal year 23/24 to increase the budget by $500,000 to a total of $1,749,250.

See the full agenda here .

Placer County Planning Commission

The Placer County Planning Commission will be meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in-person at 175 Fulweiler Avenue, Auburn or remotely https://www.placer.ca.gov/boslive

9:40 a.m.: Facilities Management

Tahoe Justice Center Replacement Project | Progress Update

1. Receive an update on the progress of the Tahoe Justice Center Replacement Project.

2. Authorize the Purchasing Manager to execute land use consulting and other professional service agreements for project planning and project entitlements that will facilitate the design of the Tahoe Justice Center Replacement Project in an amount not to exceed $500,000, pursuant to County Counsel and Risk Management concurrence.

3. Determine the requested actions are exempt from environmental review under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15306.

See the full agenda here .

Olympic Valley Public Service District

The Olympic Valley Public Service District Board of Directors will be holding a meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 8:30 a.m. at 305 Olympic Valley Road.

F-1 Fuels Management Program. Information Only: Review item and accept public comment.

F-2 Strategic Planning. Information Only: Review item and accept public comment.

F-3 Operations Department Utility Truck Purchase. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, approve purchase of a truck for the Operations Department, and authorize the General Manager to execute all necessary contractual documents.

F-4 Notice of Completion – West Tank Coating Project. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment and authorize staff to file a Notice of Completion with Placer County for the 1,150,000 Gallon West Tank Coating Project.

F-5 Notice of Completion – Zone 3 Tank Coating Project. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment and authorize staff to file a Notice of Completion with Placer County for the 135,000 Gallon Zone 3 Tank Coating Project.

F-6 Declare Equipment as Surplus and Authorize Sale, Donation or Disposal of Items. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, declare items identified by staff as surplus equipment and authorize staff to conduct a sale, donate and/or dispose of the items.

F-7 Everline Resort and Spa Phase 2 – Development Agreement – 6th Amendment. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, approve sixth amendment to the Everline Resort and Spa – Phase 2 Water and Sewer Service Agreement by adoption of Resolution 2023-19 and authorize the General Manager to execute all necessary documents.

F-8 Application to Appropriate Water – Truckee River Diversion. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, and direct staff to renew or withdraw Water Rights Permit Application A031486 with the State Water Resources Control Board, Division of Water Rights.

F-9 Recognition of Service by Resolution 2023-18 – 32 years – Tom Archer, Legal Counsel. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment and adopt Resolution 2023-18.

See the full agenda here .