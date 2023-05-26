Ahead of the flames: NV County Firewise communities to gather June 3

Southside Deer Creek Firewise Community’s Lorraine Gervais shows off an area of trail that has been recently masticated near Reward Street. Vegetation previously choked the trail shown. Nevada County’s Firewise Communities, including Deer Creek Firewise Community, will all be invited to the upcoming Firewise Together Community fundraising event June 3 at Lake Wildwood’s Commodore Park.

Provided/Elias Funez/The Union

The Fire Safe Council of Nevada County is hosting the Firewise Together Fundraiser, a benefit for Firewise Communities, Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Lake Wildwood’s Commodore Park.

This event will be an opportunity for Firewise Communities to celebrate recent achievements and raise funds to sustain momentum. Everyone in the community is invited to attend.

“Basically the event is a fundraiser for Firewise communities,” said Steve Eubanks, the chairperson of the event and vice-chair of the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County. “There are 90 Firewise communities in Nevada County and that’s the most of any county in the whole United States. It’s impressive.”

Eubanks explained that each of these 90 communities has come together and gone through a process of getting certified, banding in unity to ensure the safety of their respective neighborhoods.

The June 3 Firewise Together fundraiser will take place in Lake Wildwood’s Commodore Park and will feature an afternoon of lawn games, live music, a BBQ dinner, silent and live auctions, and recognition of Firewise communities and their achievements.

Additionally, the lakeside party will find some of the eligible communities receiving grants to further aid in their efforts.

“We’ve seen tremendous coordination and leadership within Nevada County,” said Jamie Jones, Executive Director of the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County. “Our Firewise Communities are highly engaged. They go after grants, plan and implement neighborhood treatment projects, and organize prescribed fire workshops. We are lucky to have so many dedicated players who make this program impactful.”

Firewise USA communities play a key role in helping secure grants by providing local match through volunteer service. Volunteer match has been used on projects like the Ponderosa West Grass Valley Defense Zone and will be used for the South County Shaded Fuel Break and the Woodpecker Ravine Shaded Fuel Break.

“I think it’s important the community know that there are lots of communities who’ve come together to be certified and they are doing a lot of work that benefits everybody,” said Eubanks. “I’d also like people to know how many Firewise communities there really are (here). Nevada County is not a huge county, population wise. It’s a pretty significant statistic.”

For tickets to the Firewise Together fundraiser, and for more information please visit http://www.areyoufiresafe.com .