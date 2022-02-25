Air show cleared for takeoff: Truckee Tahoe Airport District Board votes 3 to 2 in favor of 2022 air show

The Truckee Tahoe Air Show & Family Festival this week received the go-ahead for a 2022 event from the Truckee Tahoe Airport District.

A date for this summer’s air show has yet to be confirmed, but organizers are looking at mid- to late July or early October.

The Air Show & Family Festival Committee last approached the airport district on Jan. 26 about a new service agreement to provide and produce an air show this summer. Last year’s air show was canceled following the July plane crash that occurred near the airport.

The proposed budget for the 2022 show is $189,350, compared to previous shows that ranged between $250,000 to $265,000. In past years, $66,000 of the budget has gone directly to youth and children’s programs in the area. Additionally, district staff estimates the cost to the district in staff time to be $33,300.

Plans include a reduction of static planes, flybys, and performers. The family festival and STEM aspects would be more emphasized, said David Love, the air show’s director of educational services, along with the addition of an electric vehicle component to the event. The event would be one day and would include two shows with four to five aviation acts.





Board members’ major concerns regarding approval came down to liability and an insurance policy rider that the district would purchase for no less than $10 million. Ultimately, the board asked for a $25 million policy, and to have costs split between the district and air show organizers.

Despite concerns over liability issues, the board moved forward with a 2022 air show, voting 3 to 2 on Wednesday in favor of accepting the proposal, budget, and service agreement contract.

Board Vice President David Diamond and member Mary Hetherington opposed.

