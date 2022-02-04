Air show decision pushed to next board meeting

The decision on whether to move forward with the annual Truckee Tahoe Air Show & Family Festival is expected on Feb. 23.

David Love, the air show’s director of educational services, asked for a decision on the future of the program to be postponed, due to Truckee Tahoe Airport District Board of Directors member Teresa O’Dette being unable to attend January’s meeting.

Love did, however, give the board a presentation on the air show, offering a revised budget and plans, along with a June 25 date for the event. The air show, which is free to the public, was canceled last year following a fatal plane crash that occurred in July.

The Air Show and Family Festival Committee last approached the district about a new services agreement at the Oct. 27 board meeting. At the Jan. 26 meeting, the air show committee proposed a reduced budget of $189,350, compared to previous shows that ranged between $250,000 and $265,000. Past air shows were budgeted at $250,000 by the district. Of that amount, $66,000 has gone directly to youth and children’s programs in the area. The current 2022 district budget includes $275,000 as a flagged item for a possible 2022 event.

Other plans include a reduction of static planes, flybys, and performers. The family festival and STEM aspects would be more emphasized, said Love, along with the addition of an electric vehicle component to the event. The event would be one day and would include two shows with four to five aviation acts.





Concerns were raised by the board regarding the date, and potential for weather or smoke from an early fire season. Truckee Tahoe Airport General Manager Kevin Smith indicated that a short notice cancellation of an air show would cost roughly $35,000.

Other concerns regarded budget costs of $29,300 for marketing, $4,000 for rental cars, $8,000 for accommodations, and the amount of staff hours the airport would need to provide.

Ultimately, the board agreed to Love’s request to postpone the item.

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com