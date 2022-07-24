Air show soars over Truckee (Gallery)

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee Tahoe Air Show & Family Festival soared overhead Saturday after a two-year hiatus, bringing a handful of world-class pilots to the region for a day of aerobatics.

Hundreds of spectators turned out for the free festival that featured performances in the sky, military and experimental aircraft on static display, a STEM Expo, family festival, and more.

This year’s air show included a performance by California native Vicky Benzing, flying a 1940 Boeing Stearman and making her Truckee Tahoe Air Show debut. The Stearman was formerly used for military training, so Benzing piloted from the backseat. In 2015, Benzing earned the title of “Fastest Woman Racer” ever at the Reno Air Races when she qualified an Aero Vodochody jet on the racecourse at 469.831 MPH.

Ukrainian-born and raised Anna “Sky Dancer” Serbinenko dedicated her 2022 Air Show circuit to supporting humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. Her morning performance was set to the Ukrainian national anthem. Serbinenko spent several years living in Switzerland, Germany, and Brazil before moving to Canada in 2008 where she opened and still operates the Canadian Flight Centre.

Bob Freeman closed out this year’s show in spectacular fashion. He took to the sky in his Extra 330SC — N330RF, a converted Red Bull Racer aircraft, and wowed the crowd by flipping and spinning his plane in a number of ways.

Freeman is a member of the U.S. Unlimited Aerobatic Team and has flown in three world championships, placing fourth in Slovenia in 2002.

The Air Show & Family Festival is produced by volunteers from the Experimental Aircraft Association local chapter 1073, Truckee Optimist Club, and KidZone Museum. The Truckee Tahoe Airport District is a supporter of the show as well.