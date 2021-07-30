Airport board decides to cancel Air Show and Family Festival due to plane crash
The Truckee Tahoe Airport District Board reached a consensus Wednesday to cancel the 2021 Air Show & Family Festival due to the plane crash that occurred Monday, July 26, a press release stated.
A special board meeting date will be set to put this item on the Airport District Board Meeting agenda for official action to be taken, the release from Paragon PR + Marketing stated.
The event, titled Truckee Tahoe Air Show & Family Festival: A Day of Remembrance, was set to take place Sept. 10 through 12, the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the board is Aug. 25.
The Airport District Board of Directors are Kathryn Rohlf, Mary Hetherington, Teresa O’Dette, David Diamond, and Rick Stevens.
