Airport board hears concerns over air show

The Truckee Tahoe Airport Board of Directors late last month received a brief update on the July crash of a Challenger 605 twin jet aircraft that took the lives of six people.

Hardy Bullock, director of Aviation and Community Services, said the only new information on the incident comes in the form of testing soil in the area of the crash for hydrocarbon. Those tests, which were taken from the area inside Martis Estates, came back negative, said Bullock. Additionally, Bullock said additional work still needs to be done in the area to address damaged trees and erosion control in the area.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, hydrocarbons are emitted due to incomplete fuel combustion. They can be hazardous pollutants.

The fallout from the crash resulted in the board canceling this year’s Truckee Tahoe Air Show & Family Festival, prompting several community members to call in to voice their concerns over the future of the air show.

Additionally, financial concerns and the cost of the air show came up during a review of the first draft of the fiscal year 2022 budget. Under that draft, the air show would cost $275,000, which according to the board is an increase from previous years. The agreement for 2022 has not been approved. The air show committee is slated to present a proposal to the board at its Oct. 27 meeting.





The board is scheduled to adopt its 2022 fiscal year budget on Dec. 1.

Following the cancellation of this year’s air show, the Support the Truckee Tahoe Air Show & Family Festival web page was launched to promote the future of the show: http://www.supporttheairshow.com .

The website was created in collaboration with nonprofits that produce the Truckee Tahoe Air Show & Family Festival — the Truckee Tahoe Optimist Club, KidZone Museum, and the Experimental Aircraft Association Local Chapter 1073. Since it launched in September, the site has garnered several hundred signatures in support of the show.

For more information on upcoming board meetings, visit http://www.truckeetahoeairport.com/administration/board/meetings .

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com