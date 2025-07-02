Alcohol banned along Truckee River through holiday weekend
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. – The Placer County Sheriff’s Office has banned alcohol on the Truckee River through Sunday, July 6.
The ban, which started July 1, covers open containers and alcohol consumption in or along the river from Tahoe City to the Alpine Meadows bridge, a well-known and highly utilized rafting and tubing river segment.
The sheriff’s office has posted signs at river access points. According to the sign, the ban impacts areas within three feet of the river’s edge, islands or bridges and on the river itself.
Violations may result in fines up to $150 for the first offense, $500 for the second and $1,000 for a third offense.
The announcement on Facebook has drawn a wide range of comments, from those blaming the ban on alcohol misuse, as well as skepticism on whether people will actually follow the ban, to others declaring government overreach.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.