Alcohol banned along Truckee River through holiday weekend

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. – The Placer County Sheriff’s Office has banned alcohol on the Truckee River through Sunday, July 6.

The ban, which started July 1, covers open containers and alcohol consumption in or along the river from Tahoe City to the Alpine Meadows bridge, a well-known and highly utilized rafting and tubing river segment.

The sheriff’s office has posted signs at river access points. According to the sign, the ban impacts areas within three feet of the river’s edge, islands or bridges and on the river itself.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office has banned alcohol on and around the Truckee River from July 1-6. Provided / PCSO

Violations may result in fines up to $150 for the first offense, $500 for the second and $1,000 for a third offense.

The announcement on Facebook has drawn a wide range of comments, from those blaming the ban on alcohol misuse, as well as skepticism on whether people will actually follow the ban, to others declaring government overreach.