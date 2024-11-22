Alder Creek Middle School students earn spots in California All-State honor bands

TRUCKEE, Calif.– Two students from Alder Creek Middle School have been selected for the prestigious California Band Directors Association (CBDA) All-State Junior Honor Bands, a significant achievement for the school’s music program. After months of preparation, these talented 8th graders, Cooper Shaffer and Dillynn Luther, were chosen from a competitive pool of musicians statewide.

Natalia Tomasello, Band Director at Alder Creek, announced the success of her students, noting that five band students from Alder Creek auditioned for the honor. The audition process, which began in May and culminated with the submission of recordings by the Nov. 2 deadline, is rigorous and highly competitive. Though All-State auditions are optional, Tomasello encouraged students to participate, especially those who are eager for a challenge and wish to advance their musical skills.

“As their teacher, I feel I contribute to their success by providing quality music instruction so that they know the process of productive practicing, playing their instruments with good tone quality and clarity, and music theory basics,” Tomasello said. “Preparing for All-State is demanding, and students invest many hours refining their craft. I remind them that competition is fierce because they are auditioning against hundreds of students statewide.”

In addition to the success at Alder Creek, two students from Truckee High School—Sierra Walker and Anthony Diaz—were also selected for the CBDA All-State Honor Bands. Walker earned a spot in the CBDA All-State High School Symphonic Band, while Diaz was chosen for the CBDA All-State Golden State Band.

The selected students will have the opportunity to perform with some of the finest young musicians from across California, representing Truckee in the esteemed CBDA All-State Honor Bands.

Selected Students:

– Cooper Shaffer: 8th Grade, CBDA All-State Junior High Jazz Band

– Dillynn Luther: 8th Grade, CBDA All-State Junior High Concert Band

– Sierra Walker: 12th Grade, CBDA All-State High School Symphonic Band

– Anthony Diaz: 12th Grade, CBDA All-State Golden State Band

As these students prepare for their performances, Tomasello reflected on the power of music education and the opportunities it provides for personal growth and achievement. She reminds her students that setbacks are part of the journey, and there is always room for improvement in music and in life.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.