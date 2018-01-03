Alexander Rossi’s Amazing Race debuts Wednesday evening, Jan. 3

Professional IndyCar driver Alexander Rossi recently took on a different type of racing.

The 26-year old Nevada City native stepped out of the driver’s seat and into primetime television as a competitor on the hit CBS show, “The Amazing Race.”

The show enters its 30th season and premieres tonight at 7 p.m. or 8 p.m. (depending on cable provider) on CBS.

It features 11 teams embarking on a trek around the world. At every destination, the teams compete in a series of mental and physical challenges, hoping to avoid elimination. The winning team takes home $1 million.

Rossi, who wrapped up his second season on the IndyCar circuit in September, teamed up with fellow IndyCar driver and roommate Conor Daly for the show.

In an interview with CBS, Rossi said he and Daly have a close bond.